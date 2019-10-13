Accessibility links

Serbian Protesters Paint Public TV

An anti-government march took place in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, for a 45th Saturday in a row on October 12. The protesters headed to the headquarters of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, and painted its entrance pink, an allusion to the privately owned Pink television station. The demonstrators are accusing both stations -- RTS and Pink -- of pro-government bias. The weekly rallies started in December 2018 in protest against an assault on opposition leader Borko Stefanovic.

