Serbian Protests Continue As Ruling Party Marks Seven Years In Power

Thousands of Serbs protested against the government in Belgrade on July 27 for the 34th weekend in a row. Some protesters filled public places with stickers featuring controversial quotes by President Aleksandar Vucic, while others threw mock ballots outside the presidential palace to mark the date that Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party ascended to power in 2012. Another flank of the march headed to the headquarters of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster RTS. The protesters removed the station's flag from a flagpole and replaced it with their own flags bearing the slogans "Free Elections" and "Free Media."