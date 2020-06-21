Serbian Right-Wing Supporters Protest Ahead Of Elections

Hundreds of people turned out for a rally outside the Serbian parliament on June 20, one day before a general election. The Belgrade protest was organized by right-wing independent lawmaker Srdjan Nogo, who claimed the polls were unlawful. Some of the demonstrators tried to enter the parliament building, but police stopped them and only Nogo was allowed in. Part of the Serbian opposition is boycotting the elections, saying coronavirus restrictions have hampered a fair campaign.