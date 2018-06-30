Serbian Soccer Director Bunjevcevic Dead At 45

Serbian soccer official Goran Bunjevcevic, a former Red Star Belgrade captain and Tottenham defender, has died. He was 45.

The Football Association of Serbia said Bunjevcevic, the sports director for the national team since 2016, died on June 28 in Belgrade. He had a brain hemorrhage on May 20.

Bunjevcevic started his playing career in the former Yugoslavia and joined Red Star Belgrade in the late 1990s, winning two league titles and two cups. He was at Tottenham from 2001 to 2006.

Benjevcevic represented the former Yugoslavia 16 times until 2003.

The Serbian association said it "mourns one of the best sports workers, a great man and professional."

Tottenham wrote on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevcevic. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

Serbia left back Aleksandar Kolarov had dedicated the 1-0 win in their World Cup opener against Costa Rica on June 17 to Bunjevcevic.

"We dedicate this win to our director, and we want him to know that we are all supporting him," the former Manchester City defender had said.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

