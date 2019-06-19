Serbian Students Protest Over Leak Of Math Exam

BELGRADE -- Several hundred students have rallied for a second day in the Serbian capital to demand the resignation of the education minister and changes to the country’s education system following the leaking of a national exam.



The eighth-grade students marched through downtown Belgrade on June 19, chanting "Resign!” and carrying banners with slogans such as "You Ruined Our Future."



The demonstrators were upset at the stress caused by the postponement of the math segment of a three-part exam required for secondary education enrollment.





The move came after the math test, originally scheduled for June 18, was leaked on social media.



Because of the breach, the test was postponed by two days until June 20.



Education Minister Mladen Sarcevic said he would not step down. He said police are investigating the leak and that those responsible will be punished.



A similar exam leak in 2013 led to the annulment of all results and the resignation of then-Education Minister Zarko Obradovic.



The results are included in eighth-grade pupils’ overall rankings to get into Serbian high schools.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa