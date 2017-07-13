Serbian Star Djokovic Says Make Take Break From Tennis To Nurse Injury

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said he may take a break from tennis as he considers surgery on his injured right elbow.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion, who has won three Wimbledon titles, retired from his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych at the All England Club on July 12. He said his elbow has been giving him problems for a year and a half.

"It's not a time and place for me to talk about the details," Djokovic said. "I'm just going to talk with specialists, as I have done in the last year or so... I guess the break is something that I will have to consider right now."

"Maybe a longer rest is necessary, not only because of the injury but for my mind as well," he said.

Djokovic has been one of the best players on tour for about a decade. He won the first of his six Australian Open titles in 2008, and won four straight majors from the 2015 Wimbledon tournament through last year's French Open.

But he hasn't won another tournament since.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

