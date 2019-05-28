Serbian Troops Placed On Alert After Kosovar Police Operation

Serbia has put its troops on full alert after Kosovar authorities said that special police units entered ethnic Serb-populated regions in the northern part of the country.

The Kosovar police issued a statement on May 28 saying that its special units were conducting an operation in northern Kosovo and had detained "several [local] police officials and citizens."

The statement said the detainees were suspected of being involved in "criminal activities."

The statement also cited "armed resistance" in Zubin Potok, the Serbian-majority municipality in northern Kosovo. It said one of the special police officers was shot and wounded during the operation.

Meanwhile, Serbian state TV said President Aleksandar Vucic ordered a full state of alert for Serbian troops on May 28 after Kosovo's special police "burst into" northern Kosovo and made several arrests.

Serbian government official Marko Djuric said the Kosovar police action was designed to intimidate and expel Serbs from Kosovo and presented "not only a threat to stability but the most direct threat to peace."

Belgrade lost control over Kosovo after a NATO air campaign in 1999, and it does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

With reporting by AP