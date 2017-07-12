Dozens Of Serbians, Macedonians Pay Tribute To Srebrenica Victims

Dozens of Serbians and Macedonians gathered on July 11 to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre in Srebrenica 22 years ago.

Members of the "Youth Initiative for Human Rights" paid tribute in Belgrade by lighting candles at a park near the Serbian presidencial building.

Since there is no official marking of this event in Serbia, the non-profit group said it wanted to draw the attention of the authorities.

Surrounded by police, participants in the rally carried a banner saying "We will never forget the genocide in Srebrenica" and placards with the number 8.372 to indicate the number of victims of that war crime.

Members of right-wing organizations also gathered with the intention to stop the event. They threw surgical gloves filled with water, shouted insults, and chanted the name of the Srebrenica genocide indictee, general Ratko Mladic.

The organizers of the peaceful tribute did not comment on the provocations of the right-wingers, and said young people only want to ensure victims of the massacre are not forgotten.

Meanwhile, several dozen citizens marched in the old part of Skopje carrying banners saying "Srebrenica, the conscience of the world." The tribute was organized by the Bosniak Cultural Community in Macedonia.

