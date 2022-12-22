Hundreds Of Ethnic Serbs Protest In Northern Kosovo

More than 1,000 ethnic Serbs protested on December 22 in northern Kosovo demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police units from the country's north, where the Serbian minority is concentrated. The latest protests were triggered by the arrest of former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials on December 6. Serbian protesters erected the barricades on December 10, blocking traffic to two border crossings with Serbia. Violence broke out when the barricades were first set up, but the situation has calmed since then.