Serdar Berdymukhammedov Takes The Reins As Turkmenistan's President
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, son of long-standing autocratic Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, has taken office as president.
The younger Berdymukhammedov was sworn in as president during an inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Spirituality in the capital, Ashgabat.
"This day will become a special milestone in the history of the independent and neutral fatherland, marking the irreversibility of the democratic transformations launched in our country," the state news agency TDH said in its coverage of the event.
Turkmenistan, which is widely considered to be an authoritarian state, received Freedom House's lowest ranking in terms of democratic progress in 2020.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov's victory in a snap presidential election on March 12 came after his 64-year-old father, who came to power in late 2006, announced in February that he was stepping down to give way to "young leaders."
The next day, the country's rubber-stamp parliament set the date for the early presidential vote.
In September 2021, Serdar Berdymukhammedov turned 40, the minimum age to run for president. He ran against eight other candidates, all of whom were known for being loyal to his father, and won with nearly 73 percent of the vote.
Since the country became independent in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
RFE/RL correspondents reported massive violations during the March 12 vote and election campaign, including ballot substitution, voters casting multiple ballots, and pressures on voters to vote for Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
His rise to the country's highest office followed a series of promotions.
In July he was appointed deputy prime minister for economic and banking issues and for international financial organizations. He previously served as chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber and on the State Security Council.
Under Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, living standards have plummeted despite the country sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas and the price for the commodity surging.
Investigative Group Publishes Map Of Destroyed Civilian Targets In Ukraine
The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of its invasion of Ukraine.
The map is based on video and photographic evidence documented by Bellingcat, and charts by time and place several hundred incidents that have potentially harmed or affected civilians since Russia's war in Ukraine began on February 24.
Among the incidents are "missile hits in residential areas, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the obvious presence of injured civilians or the motionless bodies of civilians," Bellingcat said.
The investigative group said that documenting such cases was "very important in light of the statements by the Russian authorities that they do not seek to attack civilians and avoid hitting civilian infrastructure."
The World Health Organization has said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 34.
The United Nations estimates that more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees have left the country to escape the fighting.
Zelenskiy Tells Russia 'This Is The Time To Meet'; Russian Troops Enter Mariupol
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for fresh talks with Moscow more than three weeks into Russia's invasion of his country, with fighting raging throughout Ukraine and Russia saying it used hypersonic missiles in the west and that its troops have entered a strategic port city in the southeast.
"This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in a video posted to Facebook on March 19. "Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that several generations will not recover."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
The Ukrainian president's comments came as Russia said its troops had entered the center of Mariupol, a key port on the Sea of Azov that has been besieged for weeks.
Russia's heavy bombardment of the city, including a strike on a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering, has led to accusations that Russia was committing war crimes.
On March 18, Zelenskiy said that 130 people had been rescued from the theater but that "hundreds" more were still trapped under the rubble.
Some 350,000 people remain inside the city in horrific conditions, aid workers say.
During a one-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol and called for the siege on the city to be lifted and for international law to be respected.
Putin accused Kyiv of unsubstantiated "war crimes" in areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, according to the Kremlin.
Putin also claimed that Moscow was doing "everything possible" to avoid civilian deaths in Ukraine, although there is overwhelming evidence that Russian forces have indiscriminately attacked civilian targets.
Ukraine announced on March 19 that 10 humanitarian corridors had been set up with Moscow's agreement to allow civilians to escape fighting in cities around the country, including Mariupol, the capital, Kyiv, and for the evacuation of civilians in the eastern Luhansk region.
The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has published an interactive map of civilian facilities destroyed by Russia in the course of the war, based on video and photographic documenting several hundred incidents that have potentially harmed or affected civilians.
While the Russian invasion has reportedly bogged down in much of the country and resulted in heavy losses of troops and military equipment, Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities amid international calls for an immediate cease-fire.
RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service reported that Russian troops were concentrating their shelling on eastern and southern Ukraine, and were regrouping near the capital, Kyiv.
Most regions sounded air alarms on the night of March 18-19, according to the service, but that shelling had become less intense in areas other than Mariupol, the southern Black Sea city of Mykolayiv, and areas adjacent to separatist-held parts of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it had "temporarily" lost access to the Sea of Azov as a result of Russian military operations in the Donesk region, where Mariupol is located.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on March 19 that it had used its new Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time to destroy a weapons storage facility in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, which is less than 150 kilometers north of Romania and 250 kilometers from Hungary.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed to the Ukrayinska pravda newspaper that a missile and ammunition warehouse in Ivano-Frankivsk had been hit by a missile strike, but he said it had not been determined whether the missile used was a Kinzhal.
Russia also said it had used a coastal missile system to destroy radio and reconnaissance centers it said were used by the Ukrainian military near the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the Russian ministry's claim.
WATCH: The mayor of the southern city of Melitopol was taken prisoner by Russian forces and held for several days until he was released in exchange for six Russian prisoners of war.
On March 18, Putin delivered a combative speech before a huge crowd at a state-organized concert in a Moscow stadium, using the venue to justify the invasion of Ukraine. Reports say many public-sector workers were coerced into attending the event.
In response, Zelenskiy said that the estimated 100,000 people who reportedly gathered in front of Luzhniki stadium, along with the reported 95,000 who were inside the stadium itself, roughly corresponded to the number of Russian troops that had invaded Ukraine.
Referring to Ukrainian estimates of Russian troop losses since the war began on February 24, Zelenskiy said, "And now imagine 14,000 corpses in this stadium, in addition to tens of thousands more wounded and maimed people."
"The war must end, Ukraine's proposals are on the table," he added.
Both Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have reported progress in recent talks between the two sides.
Also on March 18, U.S. President Joe Biden outlined to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against neighboring Ukraine, the White House said.
China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russia, and Washington fears Beijing could now deliver financial and military support for Moscow.
During the two-hour phone call, Biden "described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in a statement.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has led millions of civilians to flee the country. The Polish Border Guard service has reported that more than 2 million refugees had entered Poland, while the UN has said more than 3 million have fled the fighting in Ukraine overall.
The World Health Organization said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine, killing 12 people and injuring 34.
The UN said at least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through March 17.
On March 19, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said 112 children had been killed and 140 wounded.
Most of the casualties in Ukraine have resulted from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, according to the UN human rights office.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
Bosnian Serbs Approve Proposals To Counter Economic Challenges
The assembly of Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serbian entity, has adopted proposals for the central Bosnian parliament on ways to counter economic challenges faced by the country, which is going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
The assembly on March 18 approved a proposal to decrease the value-added tax (VAT) on basic food items from 17 to 5 percent and increase taxes on luxury goods from 17 to 22 percent.
The approved proposals also include the possible abolition of excise duties on oil and oil products.
The current price of gasoline in the country is about three convertible marks ($1.7) per liter, and if the proposal to abolish excise duties for oil products is fully approved, that price may be decreased to 35 pfenigs ($0.20), the lawmakers say.
The convertible mark is the currency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and is divided into 100 pfenigs or fenings and locally abbreviated KM.
Two days earlier, such proposals were rejected by Bosnian Serb leader Miroslav Dodik and three other members of his Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) at the session of the Bosnian parliament in an apparent move to separate decision-making powers of the Bosnian Serb entity from the rest of the country.
Republika Srpska's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, who criticized Dodik and his party members for rejecting the proposal, expressed hope that the move will be approved at the next session of the central parliament after Republika Srpska lawyers approve the document.
Dodik, the Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
The Dayton accords ended the war in ethnically divided Bosnia that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
The accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Dodik has been under the U.S. sanctions over corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia.
Former Belarusian Professor Says Political Prisoners Abused For Anti-War Protest
A former Belarusian professor who was arrested for 15 days for allegedly taking part in an anti-war protest in Minsk says detainees were mistreated, including being crammed into a cold cell.
Belarus, an ally of Russia, has banned criticism of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Natalya Dulina, who taught at the Linguistics University, said she was placed into a two-person holding cell at the notorious Akrestsina detention center with 16 other people and not fed until her hearing three days later.
She slept on the floor, she told RFE/RL in an interview following her release.
RFE/RL could not immediately confirm her account but it resembles stories told by former inmates who were held at the same detention center for participating in the political protests that erupted following the disputed 2020 presidential elections.
Dulina said she was detained on February 28 outside a Minsk train station where a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine was to be held.
Dulina said she was getting ready to take a train to a Minsk suburb when she saw police violently detain a young man who arrived to join the protest.
She said she flew into a rage, yelled at the police, and was taken into custody on charges of participating in a rally that had yet to take place.
While the police did release some detainees who could show they had a train ticket, Dulina said they kept her because she had previously been detained for taking part in political protests.
Dulina was among the thousands of Belarusians arrested during the series of demonstrations that followed the August 2020 presidential election.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, claimed he won the election in a landslide, triggering the largest wave of protests in the country since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In their February 28 protocol detailing her detention at the train station, Belarusian police accused Dulina of chanting "No to war" and "Glory to Ukraine," something she vehemently denies.
She said a "witness" took the stand at her hearing three days later who could neither recall where she was standing at the train station or who was next to her. The judge, nonetheless, sentenced her to 15 days in jail.
Dulina said she was then transferred to a six-person cell that contained 24 other women.
While most were other political prisoners, the group did include a homeless person and a woman accused of murder, she said.
Dulina said the window on the prison door was kept shut and it was hard to breathe inside the cell.
Inmates were denied packages from family except prescription drugs, she said.
Dulina recalled a guard banging one prisoner's head against a wall after she made requests for medicine and toiletry.
She said "nonpolitical" prisoners were treated better. They were given mattresses with sheets, were allowed to leave the cell for walks in fresh air, and permitted to take showers.
Political prisoners were subjected to roll calls at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., she said, disrupting their sleep.
Dulina said she and others in her cell caught a severe cold by the end of their 15-day sentence due to the poor conditions.
The U.S. State Department in December slapped visa bans on two heads of the Akrestsina detention center for their involvement in "gross violations" of human rights following the 2020 presidential election.
In a statement, the State Department accused Ihar Kenyukh and Yauheni Shapetska of involvement in "the torture and/or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment of detainees" during Lukashenka's brutal crackdown on dissent after the August 2020 vote.
Bulgarian Ex-PM Borisov Released After Graft Probe Arrest
Police have released Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov after arresting him as part of an EU corruption investigation.
Borisov, 62, who is currently the leader of the opposition center-right GERB party and several other members of his party were detained on March 17 in probes related to misuse of EU aid funds.
"They came into my home while we were having dinner," Borisov said after his release in comments broadcast on television.
Searching his home, authorities "did not find anything and when I thought they were leaving, they told me, 'We have to arrest you,'" he added.
"It was brutal and disgusting. We have returned to the time of communism."
He said he had not been charged. Prosecutors have yet to comment on the outcome of his detention.
Hundreds of his supporters demonstrated in protest at his arrest in the center of Sofia on the morning of March 17.
"Nobody is above the law!" Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his official Facebook page late on March 17.
Petkov's newly formed anti-corruption party won the general elections last year on a "zero tolerance for corruption" platform.
The arrests came after a visit to Sofia on March 16-17 by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Koevesi. She praised Petkov's "determination, leadership, and compelling vision on the fight against corruption."
"Now is the time for the relevant Bulgarian authorities to team up with us, including on particularly sensitive cases," Koevesi said.
"This is why we exist, this is why we are here," Koevesi said, adding that European prosecutors have opened 120 investigations of fraud involving EU money related to public tenders, agricultural subsidies, construction, and coronavirus recovery funds.
Borisov has been accused of corruption several times over the years but has denied any wrongdoing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakhstan To Use Ruble When Doing Business With Russia, Belarus
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan has decided to use Russian rubles for the payment of customs fees in bilateral trade after Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine made it impossible to use other foreign currencies.
The Kazakh prime minister's office said on March 18 that the sanctions, which include blocking Russia from the SWIFT financial-transaction-messaging system, forced the move, though trade with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, the other members of the Eurasian Economic Union, would continue to be carried out in U.S. dollars.
Earlier in the day, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said that the economic group's member states had agreed to gradually switch to Russian rubles in mutual trade operations.
Also on March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russian banks hit by Western sanctions to carry out their obligations with regard to foreign-currency deposits in rubles at the current exchange rate until September 1.
Western sanctions over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have hit the Russian economy hard, causing the ruble to plummet in value. Meanwhile Russian oil is selling at a big discount on the world market.
Belarus, the other member of the Eurasian Economic Union, was also hit by sanctions for allowing its territory to be used by Russia to launch its attack on Ukraine.
With reporting by KazTAG, TASS, and Interfax
Another Group Of Crimean Tatar Activists Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia has sentenced another group of Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on members of the ethnic group.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on March 18 sentenced Akim Bekirov, Seytveli Seytabdiyev, and Rustem Seytkhalilov to 14 years in prison, and Eskender Suleymanov and Asan Yanikov to 15 years in prison after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group.
The defendants, all of whom are also members of the Crimean Solidarity human rights group, pleaded not guilty.
They were arrested in March 2019 along with more than a dozen other Crimean Tatars in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned the sentencing of Ukrainian citizens by Russian authorities.
"By its activities, the country-occupier, the Russian Federation, is violating the norms of international law, the [European] Convention on Human Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Denisova wrote, calling on the international community to "force Russia to stop its unfounded detention and rigged trials of illegally jailed Ukrainian citizens."
Last month, the same court sentenced two other Crimean Tatars to prison on the same charge.
Since Moscow seized Crimea, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Homes Searched After Criticism Of Russian Governor's War Comments
PSKOV, Russia -- Police in Russia's northwestern city of Pskov have searched the homes of several politicians, activists, and journalists as part of a probe related to criticism of the regional governor's announcement of the deaths of soldiers from the area during the war against Ukraine.
The opposition Yabloko party said on March 18 that police searched the home of the leader of the party's regional branch, Lev Shlosberg, as well as the residences of party member Nikolai Kuzmin and his parents, RFE/RL's Russian Service contributor Svetlana Prokopyeva, the chief editor of the newspaper Pskovskaya gubernia, Denis Kamalyagin, and activist Yekaterina Novikova.
Lawyer Tatyana Martynova told RFE/RL that the searches were conducted in connection with a lawsuit filed by Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov after an anonymous report on Telegram last week criticized him for praising Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as he spoke about several soldiers from Pskov who had died in the conflict.
Russian authorities have ordered Russian media and bloggers to only publish information provided by official sources about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The conflict also cannot be referred to as a war or an invasion, and instead must be called a "special military operation."
Russian State TV Cuts Putin's Speech Mid-Sentence, Kremlin Blames Technical Issue
Russian state television channel Rossia-24 cut away from President Vladimir Putin in mid-sentence as he was delivering a speech to a huge crowd of Muscovites at the Luzhniki sports stadium in the Russian capital.
Putin was addressing the crowd, many of whom were holding Russian national flags and patriotic posters, on March 18 to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. Some media reports said the stadium was filled with public employees.
Just before being cut off during what was reportedly a live broadcast of the event, Putin said, "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided, completely accidentally coincided with the birthday of one of our outstanding military...."
The picture on state television then suddenly jumped to the stage where Putin was allegedly speaking, but now it was filled with a choir and singer Oleg Gazmanov.
Circumstances around the interruption, which are extremely rare as state television programs involving the president are tightly controlled, were unclear.
About 20 minutes after the glitch, blamed on a "technical problem on a server" by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, state TV began showing the speech again from the beginning, which Putin finished.
Among other songs during the event, Gazmanov performed his song "Made in the U.S.S.R.," with the opening lines "Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it's all my country."
The SOTA group said on Telegram that many people who came to the event started leaving the stadium long before it ended. Many who came to the event refused to talk to SOTA, with some saying that they were forced into buses that brought them to the event.
Putin used the occasion to justify Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Despite being outmanned, Ukraine has put up staunch resistance to Russian troops since Putin gave the order for the invasion on February 24.
Russian troops have yet to to take Kyiv, a major objective in their hopes of forcing a settlement or dictating Ukraine's future political alignments.
Still, through a steady and heavy bombardment of many regions of the country, Russia has devastated large swathes of Ukraine and forced more than 3 million people to flee.
It is unclear how many people have died in the fighting, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians and several thousand Russian soldiers have died.
The UN human rights office said on March 18 that it has recorded a total of 816 civilians killed and 1,333 injured since the fighting began. However, it only reports figures that it can verify and admits the numbers understate the actual casualty toll.
Russian Media Regulator Claims Google Spreading Threats Via YouTube
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has demanded that Google stop the spread of videos on its YouTube platform that it says are
"threatening Russian citizens."
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
It also has forbidden describing Russia's what several Western nations have called an "unjustified and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
In a statement placed on Telegram on March 18, Roskomnadzor claimed that U.S. IT-companies, namely Meta Platforms Inc., operator of Facebook, and Google LLC, which owns YouTube, "have taken a clearly expressed anti-Russian position."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
The statement did not say what actions would be taken if Google did not heed the warning.
Google did not immediately respond to the demand from Roskomnadzor.
For more than a year, Russia has been cracking down on opposition voices, forcing the closure of most media outlets and limiting freedom of information.
On March 4, Roskomnadzor blocked Facebook saying the world's largest social-media platform was discriminating against Russian media and information resources such as RT, RIA Novosti, and Sputnik.
In a further tightening of the situation, President Vladimir Putin signed a law on March 5 that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
Biden Warns Xi About 'Consequences' Of Chinese Support For Russia's Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden has outlined to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against neighboring Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden and Xi held a nearly two-hour phone call that touched on Ukraine, Taiwan, and the the bilateral relationship.
"He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Biden also "underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis," the statement said.
Separately, a senior U.S. official briefing reporters said that Biden told Xi that China would face consequences not just from the United States but from the wider world if Beijing offered material support to Russia.
The official said the conversation between the two leaders "was direct, it was substantive, and it was detailed."
The Chinese state media reported that Xi told Biden that Beijing and Washington should work together for peace.
"The crisis in Ukraine is something we don't want to see," Xi told Biden, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russia, and Washington fears Beijing could now deliver financial and military support for Moscow.
On Taiwan, Biden told Xi that "U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo."
Biden and Xi also "agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries," the White House said.
Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said there had been "erroneous" signals from the U.S. side on the state of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of China that must be taken back, by force if necessary.
"Mishandling of the Taiwan question will have a disruptive impact on bilateral ties. China hopes that the US will give due attention to this issue," the ministry said in its English-language readout of the meeting.
The call was scheduled after an intense meeting in Rome on March 14 between White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.
During the meeting, Sullivan raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia. A senior Biden administration official said Sullivan was direct with Yang about "the potential implications and consequences" for China if it provided support to Russia.
China and Russia have intensified their bilateral relations in recent years, and China has failed to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns in Washington.
U.S. officials have warned that China has amplified disinformation that Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports that Russia has reached out to China for aid, which Russia denies.
During his meeting with Yang, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing's posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi's government.
Though the war in Ukraine has dominated Biden's focus lately, White House officials say they haven't lost sight of China -- and are watching to see how Xi decides to play his hand.
Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats, Baltics Follow Suit With Another 10 Expulsions
Bulgaria is expelling 10 Russian diplomats saying they were carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, a move followed up quickly by the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 18 that it had given the 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave.
The statement did not give a more detailed reason for the expulsions, but since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Russian ambassador in Sofia has repeatedly made contradictory statements about Bulgaria's position on the conflict.
The ministry also did not say who was included on the list of people being expelled.
Soon afterward, Latvia and Estonia said they were both expelling three Russian diplomats, while Lithuania said it had told four Russians that they must leave the country.
"Russia's military attacks on civilians, civilian objects, hospitals, schools, maternity wards, and cultural objects are war crimes and crimes against humanity," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
"Russian special services are actively involved in organizing these crimes against the peaceful population of Ukraine, so we do not want the representatives of these structures to walk on our land and pose a threat to Lithuania's national security."
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter that Riga was expelling three Russian Embassy employees "in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine."
"The decision has been coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia," he added.
Estonia said the three diplomats it had asked to leave "have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."
Sport's Top Court Rejects Russian Appeal Against FIFA Ban That Rules Russia Out Of World Cup
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected Russia's appeal of a ban imposed on it by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Sport's top court said in a statement on March 18 that the "challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions."
The court's ruling means that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the playoffs for a spot in the 2022 World Cup finals.
Russia had asked the court to suspend the ban while the CAS considers the legal basis of the punishment.
The CAS said in its statement that those proceedings continue, with the parties in the case exchanging written submissions with their arguments. A hearing date has yet to be set.
Russian was to face Poland in a qualifying playoff match on March 24.
Because of the ban, FIFA has already ruled that Poland wins by forfeit and will move on in the qualifying process.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Poland said it would not play Russia in protest at the attack. Sweden and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, had both ruled out playing against Russia as well.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia.
The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the Russian Army to launch its operations.
The World Cup finals are scheduled to begin in November in Qatar.
German Leader Scholz Urges Putin To Call Cease-Fire In Ukraine During Phone Call
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to order a halt to Moscow's attack on Ukraine so as to allow for a diplomatic solution to be reached while also avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe.
Scholz's office said in a statement on March 18 that the two leaders spoke for almost an hour on the "ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to end it."
It gave no further details, but the Kremlin said in a separate statement that "the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."
Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has seen more that 187,000 people flee to Germany since the invasion began on February 24, according to the Interior Ministry in Berlin, though experts say the number is probably much higher since more than 2 million refugees have entered neighboring Poland, many of whom likely continued on to Germany.
Both Poland and Germany are part of the Schengen area, meaning there are no controls at their borders to monitor those entering the country.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that Putin is expected to hold a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on March 18.
Putin Proposes Five-Year Extension Of Central Bank Chairwoman's Term
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal to the State Duma to nominate Elvira Nabiullina to serve another term as the head of the central bank of Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
A document on the lower house of parliament's website on March 18 said the it will consider the proposal on March 21.
Her current five-year term ends in June, and federal law says Putin must nominate her or another candidate by March 24.
The Kremlin said Putin's high respect for the central bank's work resulted in the proposal.
Nabiullina, 58, an economist, has headed the central bank since June 2013. In 2017, her mandate was extended for another five years. Prior to taking the post Nabiullina was an adviser to Putin for a year and previously headed the Ministry of Economic Development.
Nabiullina, who must oversee the economy amid unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, was due to read out a monetary policy statement after the central bank opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 20 percent last month.
The bank implemented the emergency rate hike on February 28 as the ruble crashed amid the sanctions.
The ruble was trading in Moscow early on March 18 at about 103.51 to the dollar and 113.23 to the euro.
With reporting by Reuters
Polish Border Guard Says More Than 2 Million Refugees Arrived From Ukraine
Poland's Border Guard service says the number of refugees entering the country from Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked attack has crossed the 2 million mark, more than the population of the capital, Warsaw.
The Border Guard service said in a tweet on March 18 that the number of people crossing into the country each day continues to drop, with just over 52,000 entering over the previous 24 hours.
It added that another 7,100 had entered the country by 7 a.m. on March 18.
"They are mostly women with children. The guards are the first Poles to help them after crossing the border. Often times, mere words of support mean the most," the Border Guard said.
More than 3 million people have so far fled the fighting in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.
It is not clear how many refugees have remained in Poland, as many are thought to have traveled onward to third countries.
Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
British Media Regulator Revokes Russian RT's Broadcasting License In U.K.
Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, says it has revoked Russian-backed television channel RT's license to broadcast in the United Kingdom "with immediate effect."
"We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license," Ofcom said in a statement posted on its website on March 18.
Ofcom said it took the decision as it investigates 29 cases looking into the impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern -- especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches," the statement said.
Reuters quoted RT as saying that it has been "falsely judged" by Ofcom.
Fighting Reaches Center Of Mariupol As Putin Puts Up Defiant Appearance
Some 130 people have been rescued so far from a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol that was hit by a Russian air strike, but "hundreds" more are still trapped under the rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Mariupol's mayor said that fighting for the strategic Black Sea port has reached the city center.
Some 350,000 people remain trapped inside the city in horrific conditions, aid workers say.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have pressed ahead with their relentless and indiscriminate bombardment Ukrainian cities despite international calls for an immediate cease-fire.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite an appeal by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to halt the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, made a defiant appearance before a huge crowd at a state-organized concert in a Moscow stadium, using the venue to justify the invasion of Ukraine. Reports say many public-sector workers were coerced into attending the event.
U.S. President Joe Biden outlined to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the "consequences" of any support for Russia in its war against neighboring Ukraine, the White House said on March 18.
China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russia, and Washington fears Beijing could now deliver financial and military support for Moscow.
Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Facebook on March 18 that rescue operations at the site of the Mariupol theater would continue even though Russian forces continue to shell the besieged port city. "Hundreds of Mariupol residents are still beneath the rubble," he said.
The theater was being used as a shelter for hundreds of residents trapped inside the city when Russian shells destroyed it on March 16.
Officials have yet to say how many people, if any, died in the attack. They have said that most were under the theater inside a bomb shelter, which survived the blasts intact.
The attack on a civilian building marked with the words "children" in Russian, which was clearly visible from the air, has sparked a wave of international revulsion and heaped pressure on Russia's few remaining allies -- most notably China -- to condemn Moscow's deliberate targeting of nonmilitary sites during the war, which began on February 24.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko told the BBC that fighting for the strategic Black Sea port had reached the city center.
WATCH: A hospital in Ukraine's besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol is overflowing with patients. With Russian forces having destroyed all the other medical facilities in the city, it serves as an emergency department, a maternity ward, and a morgue.
In a phone call on March 18, French President Emmanuel Macron told Putin, that he was "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol, the French presidential office said on March 18. The call lasted just over one hour, it added.
The Kremlin said that during the call Putin accused Kyiv of "war crimes," saying that Moscow was doing "everything possible" to avoid civilian deaths in Ukraine, despite overwhelming evidence documented by Western journalists of Russian forces' indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets.
"Attention was drawn to the numerous war crimes committed daily by the Ukrainian security forces, in particular massive rocket and artillery attacks on the cities of the Donbas [under the control of Moscow-backed separatists]," the Kremlin said of the call.
Putin told Macron the Russian Army was "doing everything possible to safeguard the lives of peaceful civilians, including by organizing humanitarian corridors for their safe evacuation," the Kremlin added.
Earlier, Germany's Scholz and Putin spoke for almost an hour on the "ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to end it," Scholz's office said in a statement on March 18.
It gave no further details, but the Kremlin said in a separate statement that "the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has seen more than 187,000 people flee to Germany, according to the Interior Ministry, though experts say the number is probably much higher as many of the 2 million who have entered Poland likely continued on to Germany.
On the ground, missiles struck a maintenance facility near Lviv's international airport, while the Polish Border Guard service reported that more than 2 million refugees had entered Poland since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than three weeks ago.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who have fled.
Kuleba said on Twitter that he and Borrell also discussed a fifth set of EU sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion.
The mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv said earlier on March 18 that Russian rockets struck an airport maintenance plant near the city's airport on March 18 as Japan and Australia slapped fresh sanctions on Russian entities and U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's position on Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said on March 18 that several missiles hit the facility for repairing military aircraft, sending a plume of smoke into the air. The strike also damaged a bus repair facility. No casualties were immediately reported.
Russian forces pressed their assault on other Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, where shelling was reported in the suburbs. Early morning barrages hit a residential building in the Podil neighborhood, killing at least one person, according to emergency services.
There are also reports of mass casualties following a missile attack on a Ukrainian Army barracks in the southern city of Mykolayiv, with one account saying at least 45 people have died.
The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force's western command said on Facebook, adding that two of the six missiles launched were shot down.
Across Ukraine, hospitals, schools, residential areas, and buildings in which people have sought safety have been attacked, prompting world leaders to push for an investigation.
The UN said at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to March 17.
Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, according to the UN human rights office.
The actual toll is likely a lot higher, it said, since it has been unable to collect information from some of the worst-hit cities, including Mariupol.
Earlier on March 18, Japan and Australia announced separate measures sanctioning Russian individuals and organizations as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.
Japan will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organizations, including defense officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboroneksport, while Australia will target two Russian billionaires -- Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg -- with links to its mining industry.
"The tragedy of the war taking place in the heart of Europe has left us stunned," he said.
The pope has not named Russia in any of his condemnations but he has used phrases such as "unacceptable armed aggression."
His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, which has opened its doors to refugees.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
Latvian Defense Minister: Kremlin Should Ask Itself Why All Its Neighbors Seek NATO Membership
Biden, Xi To Speak As U.S. Cautions China Against Possible Military Aid For Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone on March 18 with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House announced, as the United States pressures Beijing not to provide support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
"President Biden will be speaking to President Xi tomorrow and will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news briefing on March 17.
Biden and Xi also will discuss the economic competition between the two countries, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said earlier on March 17 in announcing the call.
"This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC," the White House said in a statement, referring to China.
"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," she said.
The call was scheduled after a meeting in Rome on March 14 between White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.
During the meeting, Sullivan raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia. A senior Biden administration official said Sullivan was direct with Yang about "the potential implications and consequences" for China if it provided support to Russia.
China and Russia have intensified their bilateral relations in recent years, and China has failed to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns in Washington.
U.S. officials have warned that China has amplified disinformation that Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports that Russia has reached out to China for military aid, which Russia denies.
During his meeting with Yang, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing’s posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi's government.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Detained In EU Corruption Investigations
Bulgaria's former prime minister, Boyko Borisov, was detained late on March 17 as part of a police operation linked to probes by the EU prosecutor's office, the Interior Ministry said.
Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, the former chief of the parliamentary budgetary commission, Menda Stoyanova, and Borisov's media adviser, Sevdalina Arnaudova, were also detained, the ministry said in a statement.
"A large-scale operation is under way in connection with 120 cases of the European Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria. Searches and seizures are carried out at many addresses. Boyko Borisov, Vladislav Goranov, Menda Stoyanova, and Sevdalina Arnaudova are currently detained," the ministry said.
Borisov, 62, is currently the leader of opposition center-right GERB party.
The ministry did not provide details, but public BNT television said the cases concerned "misuse of EU aid."
Searches and seizures continued at many addresses across the country.
"Nobody is above the law!" Bulgaria's new Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his official Facebook page late on March 17.
Petkov's newly formed anti-corruption party won general elections in Bulgaria last year on a platform of "zero tolerance for corruption."
The operation comes after a visit to Sofia on March 16-17 by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Koevesi. She praised Petkov's "determination, leadership, and compelling vision on the fight against corruption."
"Now is the time for the relevant Bulgarian authorities to team up with us, including on particularly sensitive cases," Koevesi said.
"This is why we exist. This is why we are here," Koevesi said, adding that European prosecutors have opened 120 investigations of fraud involving EU money related to public tenders, agricultural subsidies, construction, and coronavirus recovery funds.
Borisov has been accused of corruption several times over the years but has denied any wrongdoing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Polish Soldier Who Sought Asylum In Belarus Found Dead In Minsk
MINSK -- A Polish Army deserter who sought asylum in Belarus, where he often appeared in the media making critical statements about the government in Warsaw, has been found dead in Minsk.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said on March 17 that Emil Czeczko was found hanged in his apartment in the Belarusian capital, adding that they were looking into several motives, including suicide or murder.
Belarusian authorities said in mid-December that the 25-year-old Polish soldier defected and asked for political asylum in the wake of the crisis along the Polish-Belarusian border when tens of thousands of illegal migrants, mostly from the Middle East, tried to force their way into the European Union.
Czeczko had been shown on Belarusian state television several times since then, criticizing the Polish government and saying that Polish border guards had shot dead hundreds of migrants, a claim that has never been proven or confirmed either by Polish officials or international experts.
The EU accused the regime of Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of funneling the migrants to the borders of Poland and fellow EU members Latvia and Lithuania as part of a “hybrid attack” to retaliate for Western sanctions.
On March 16, he was seen in an online video stream where he claimed that there were "Polish fascists" fighting in Ukraine against the Russian military.
Czeczko was wanted in Poland on a charge of desertion.
Kosovar President Reportedly Writes To Biden Seeking Boost For NATO Bid
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani has written U.S. President Joe Biden to ask for his support in the Balkan nation's bid to join the NATO security alliance, according to media reports.
In the letter, according to reports by Reuters and AFP on March 17, Osmani said that Moscow will likely try to destabilize the region, making Kosovo's bid to join NATO "imperative."
"We express our hope and expectation that the United States will use its leadership and influence to actively support and advance the complex NATO membership process for Kosovo," the letter, sent to the White House on March 10, says.
"We are exposed to persistent efforts by Russia to undermine Kosovo and destabilize the entire Western Balkans," Osmani added.
Pristina has been pushing for some time to gain membership to NATO and the European Union.
One sticking point has been its status.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, including 26 of NATO's 30 members, but that still means it would be impossible to get the unanimous vote needed from the alliance for accession.
Spain, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia -- all NATO members -- do not recognize Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a 1998-99 conflict between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces.
Kosovo currently hosts almost 3,800 NATO peacekeeping troops that came after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serbian troops out of the country and ended the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
