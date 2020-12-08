Seven Bosnian Serbs Arrested For Alleged War Crimes

Seven former Bosnian Serb police officers and army fighters were arrested on December 8 on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

The prosecutor's office of Bosnia-Herzegovina said in a statement that the group is suspected of crimes against humanity over the imprisonment and torture of some 150 Bosnian Muslim and Croat civilians around the central town of Donji Vakuf in the spring and summer of 1992.

The statement said that many prisoners died as a result of inhuman treatment, beatings, and harassment, or suffered permanent trauma.

Bosnian police said the arrests were made in the northern Bosnian Serb city of Banja Luka.

"The suspects will be handed over to the case prosecutor within the legal deadline, in compliance with the security measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, who will interview them and then make a decision on further activities in the case," the statement said.



More than 100,000 people were killed before in the conflict that ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement in 1995 that divided Bosnia into two entities -- the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska -- held together by joint central institutions.

With reporting by AP