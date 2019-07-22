At Least Seven Civilians Killed In Air Strike In Eastern Afghanistan

Afghan officials say a joint air strike by U.S. and Afghan forces has killed at least seven civilians.



The incident occurred during a military operation in the Baraki Barak district of the eastern province of Logar on July 21.



Hasib Stanekzai, a member of the provincial council, said the air strike targeted Taliban militants but struck two residential houses.



Stanekzai said the dead included women and children and that six others were wounded.



Didar Lawang, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed that the air strike had resulted in civilian casualties, but did not provide further details.



Lawang said authorities had launched an investigation into the deadly incident.



U.S. forces in Afghanistan declined to comment.



The war in Afghanistan has intensified in recent weeks as both Afghan forces and Taliban militants attempt to increase their leverage in ongoing peace talks.



U.S. and Taliban negotiators have held eight rounds of peace talks since last year.



While no agreement has been reached, both sides have reported progress in the talks.

