Seventeen Killed In Attack On Tajik Border Outpost, Officials Say

DUSHANBE – A shootout at an outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border in the western part of the country ended with one Tajik border guard and policeman killed as well as 15 “unknown armed masked” attackers, Tajik authorities said.



Altogether, 20 attackers on November 6 struck the border outpost where a unit of the Sultanabad border guard detachment was stationed at 3 a.m. local time.



During the attack, the unidentified persons captured five Kalashnikov assault rifles, Tajikistan’s National Security Committee said.



The Interior Ministry reported that four vehicles of the attack group were also destroyed.



“As a result of the operation by the security forces, 15 members of the armed criminal group were surrounded and neutralized, five were detained,” the border service said.



RFE/RL’s correspondents were not allowed to approach the scene. All roads in the area are closed and armed check points have been set up in other parts of the country, including in the capital, Dushanbe.



No further information was provided about the attackers and the names of the dead police officer and border guard.



An investigation is underway into the incident, which took place on Tajikistan's Constitution Day, a national holiday.



The attack, which occurred 60 kilometers southwest of Dushanbe, took place as President Emomali Rahmon was on an official trip to Europe accompanied by two dozen ministers until November 12.