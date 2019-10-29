Exiled Tajik Journalists, Activists Denounce Move To Include Them On Terrorists' List

A group of exiled Tajik journalists and activists has condemned a move by Tajikistan’s central bank to include their named on its list of alleged terrorists.



In a joint statement on October 29, the six opposition journalists and activists, who are living in self-imposed exile in the European Union, demanded that their names be removed from the list and called on the National Bank to apologize.



The journalists and activists said their names were included on the terrorists' list on the orders of Tajik security officials, adding that the move was politically motivated.



The terrorists' list made public by the Tajik National Bank earlier this month includes a total of some 2,400 names.



Rights groups say Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has used the security forces, judicial system, and other levers of power to sideline opponents, independent journalists and suppress dissent.