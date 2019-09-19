Shaman Seeking To Drive Putin From Kremlin Snatched By Masked Men In Uniforms

VYDRINO, Russia -- A Yakut shaman, who has been walking for months to Moscow "to drive [Russian President Vladimir] Putin out of Kremlin" has been taken away by dozens of armed and masked people in uniforms.

One of Aleksandr Gabyshev's supporters told RFE/RL on September 19 that several vehicles arrived at a camp set up by Gabyshev and his supporters near the town of Vydrino in the Siberian region of Buryatia overnight and took away the shaman and his cart.

"The highway was blocked by special-service units, they quickly surrounded our camp and directly went to the shaman's tent. There were probably several dozen people," the supporter said.

Other supporters of the shaman said it wasn't possible to determine who the men in uniforms represented, as they did not identify themselves and gave no explanation for Gabyshev's detainment.

There were no official statement by local authorities regarding the shaman's apparent arrest.

Gabyshev started his walk to Moscow four months ago. He announced that he planned to reach Moscow by foot in two years. He said he considers Putin "a creation of dark forces" and only a shaman can stand against him.

He has covered 2,000 kilometers on foot and during his walk has talked with hundreds of truck drivers and others as he gained notoriety. Videos of the talks have shown up on social media with millions of views.

Earlier in September, when Gabyshev reached the Siberian region of Buryatia, local shamans from the religious organization Tengeri, tried to stop him, saying that he would not be considered a shaman if he continued to walk to Moscow.

Gabyshev did not enter Buryatia's capital, Ulan-Ude, but continued his walk, even as police detained some of his supporters in the city.

On September 9, three-day rallies started in Ulan-Ude at which protesters demanded the release of Gabyshev's supporters and challenged the results of local elections, complaining that they were rigged.

In July, upon reaching the city of Chita, Gabyshev gathered some 700 people under the slogan "Russia without Putin!" The shaman said that "God told me Putin is not a human, but instead a demon and has ordered me to drive him out."

Gabyshev said that for time being his methods will be peaceful, namely through public rallies, but added that "if that will not help, I am ready to undertake other methods."