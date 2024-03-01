Siberian Activist Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charge Now Accused Of Violation Of Foreign Agent Law

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison under mysterious circumstances, was laid to rest in a cemetery near his childhood home in Moscow as police kept tens of thousands of supporters from joining in the funeral service and burial.

Relatives and close associates were allowed to be present at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God for a brief funeral ceremony for President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic on March 1 before his body was taken to the nearby Borisovskoye cemetery for burial.



The services came after two weeks of battling between Navalny's family and Russian authorities, who delayed the release of his body as they allegedly tried to blackmail Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, to hold a private funeral "without any farewell ceremonies."



Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said the music from the final scene of the film Terminator 2 -- Navalny's favorite movie -- was played at the funeral, as was Frank Sinatra's song My Way.



A photo of Navalny's open casket appeared on social media. In it, his mother and father could be seen sitting next to their son, whose body was covered from the shoulders down by red and white roses. Dozens of others, including clergy members, stood behind.

The coffin was then carried out of the church as many threw flowers at the hearse where Navalny's casket had been loaded to be taken to the cemetary. Some of those gathered broke down metal fences to get closer to the vehicle but there were no signs of clashes with police as some chanted "Russia will be free," "No to war," "Russia without Putin," "We won't forget," and "Putin is a murderer."



"Goodbye my friend. 4.6.1976 – 16.2.2024 Killed by Putin," Ivan Zhdanov, a self-exiled associate of Navalny, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Among the crowd to arrive and pay their respects at the service on March 1 was the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, along with several other Western diplomats.



The general public was not allowed to file past the coffin. At large Orthodox ceremonies, mourners are typically given a chance to file past the open casket.



Thousands then made the 2.4-kilometer trip to the cemetery, where some were allowed in to see the burial site after Navalny's coffin had been lowered into the ground.

"Aleksei Navalny's work was dedicated to sharing a vision of a better future for Russia and all Russians. And ultimately, he gave his life for his patriotic service. For many Russians, he remains a symbol of what Russia could and should be," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a post on Telegram.



Ahead of the service, people chanted Navalny's name as lines snaking through the streets around the church grew from dozens, to hundreds, to thousands, to tens of thousands. When his body arrived at the church, the chants stopped for several minutes as the crowd began to applaud.



After Navalny's casket was driven away, some vented their anger toward Putin, whom Navalny's widow and many Western countries -- including the United States -- have blamed for the Kremlin critic's death.



"You were not afraid, and we are not afraid," Navalny's team said in a post on Telegram that was echoed by some in the crowd.



Navalny's widow, Yulia, who lives outside of Russia for security reasons, did not attend the service. But she posted an emotional letter and video on Instagram paying tribute to her husband, saying he made her laugh, even when he was imprisoned.

"I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try my best to make you up there happy for me and proud of me. I don't know if I'll manage it or not, but I will try," she said, alluding to her pledge to continue her husband's work to bring democracy and freedom to Russia.



Yarmysh said in a social media post that ritual services initially had refused to transport Navalny's body from a Moscow morgue to the church, but at the last minute relented.



"The burial today is not marking an end. It marks the fact that nothing ended, it is a continuation of something that the Kremlin understands is not just an ordinary farewell," self-exiled Russian politician Leonid Gozman told Current Time.



Gozman said Navalny's death could be compared to that of U.S. civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King, Jr. in that their legacies and impact would live on and fuel the fight for civil rights.



Ahead of the ceremony, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a warning through reporters during a conference call that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be considered as violations of the law, a thinly veiled threat that police would intervene quickly to deal with crowds.



He also said the Kremlin had no assessment of Navalny as a politician and nothing to say to Navalny's family.



"But we have something to say to the Kremlin -- the killers of Aleksei," Yarmysh tweeted in response.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement or responsibility for Navalny's death.



Navalny’s team also put out an appeal to the Kremlin critic’s supporters around the world to gather at 7 p.m. in their time zones.



"We understand that not everyone will have the opportunity to come to Moscow to say goodbye to Aleksei Navalny on March 1," his team said on Telegram. "To honor his memory, go to the memorial in your city at 7 p.m. local time."



The post includes a list of some cities and urges people to create a memorial if there isn't one in their city or town.



Navalny's body was released to his mother on February 24, more than a week after his death from "natural causes" at a prison in an Arctic region of Russia. He was 47. Officials have not commented further.



Before the body was released, Navalny's mother said authorities were setting conditions on where, when, and how her son should be buried. She said authorities wanted the family to agree to buy him quietly and threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if she didn't agree.

With reporting by SOTA, Mediazona, Baza, and Mozhem Obyasnit