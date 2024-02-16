News
Siberian Activist Sent To Pretrial Detention On 'Sexual Abuse' Charge
A court in Siberia has sent activist Sergei Piskunov to pretrial detention on a charge of "sexual abuse" until at least April 12, activist Denis Shadrin told RFE/RL on February 15. It is not clear what the charge stems from, while Piskunov's associates told RFE/RL that he was detained on February 12 at a checkpoint along the Russian-Kazakh border on a charge of organizing an extremist group. In the past, Piskunov used to coordinate activities of the Golos (Voice) movement, which monitored elections in Kemerovo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Court Rejects Woman's Appeal Against Arrest Over Video Mocking WWII Monument
The Volgograd regional court in Russia on February 15 rejected an appeal filed by 23-year-old Alyona Agafonova against her arrest on charge of "rehabilitating Nazism" over an online video showing her mocking a monument to a significant Soviet victory in World War II. Agafonova was detained last week and sent to pretrial detention until at least March 10. If convicted, Agafonova may face up to five years in prison. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several individuals have been arrested for allegedly mocking monuments honoring heroes and victims of World War II. To read the original story by RFE/RL:'s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Aleksei Navalny, Putin's Staunchest Critic, Reportedly Found Dead In Russian Prison
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has died while in prison, according to a statement from the local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where the 47-year-old Kremlin critic had been serving his sentence.
"On February 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Aleksei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called," the statement, which could not be independently verified, said.
"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors from the ambulance declared the convict dead. The causes of death are being established."
Russian state-controlled media also quoted the statement as saying Navalny, 47, had died.
The state-run TASS news agency quoted spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the report of Navalny's death but that he had no official information on the cause of death.
There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny’s death from his team.
Navalny spokeswoman Kyra Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter, that "we don't have any confirmation of this yet."
She added that Navalny's lawyer is now flying to the prison.
Leonid Solovyov told Novaya gazeta that, at the request of the family, he would not comment on the reports of Navalny’s death.
“By a decision of Alekei Navalny's family, I do not comment on anything at all. Let's figure it out now. Aleksei saw a lawyer on Wednesday (February 14). Everything was fine then," Solovyov was quoted as saying.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR in an interview just after the news broke that, if confirmed, Navalny's death would be a "terrible tragedy."
"The Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents raises real and obvious questions here...We are actively seeking confirmation," he added.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny "paid for his courage with his life," while French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said in a post on X that the Kremlin critic's "death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime."
Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, nearly died from a poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blamed on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Putin.
He was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon arriving from Germany, where he had been treated for the poisoning.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russian Warrant Issued For Self-Exiled Actor Panin
The press service for the Moscow courts of common jurisdiction said on February 15 that an arrest warrant was issued for noted Russian actor Aleksei Panin, who currently resides in the United States, on a charge of justifying terrorism. The charge stems from an online post that Panin published in October 2022 in which he expressed his support for an explosion that seriously damaged the Kerch bridge connecting Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia's Taman peninsula. In May last year, Panin was added to Russia's wanted list. Panin has openly criticized Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijani President Reappoints Asadov As Prime Minister
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 16 reappointed Ali Asadov to the post of prime minister shortly after lawmakers approved his nomination. The oil-rich South Caucasus nation's government resigned two days earlier after Aliyev was sworn in following an election that handed him a fifth term in office. According to the constitution of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, Aliyev now will form a government without having to consult with parliament. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Moscow Court Starts Retrial Of Russian Veteran Rights Defender Orlov
The Golovinsky district court in Moscow has begun the retrial of veteran Russian rights defender Oleg Orlov, a co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize winning Memorial human rights center, on a charge of "repeatedly discrediting" Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
In October last year, the court fined Orlov 150,000 rubles ($1,630) on the charge that stemmed from several single-person pickets he held condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, along with an article he wrote criticizing the Russian government for sending troops to Ukraine that was published in the French magazine Mediapart.
In mid-December, the Moscow City Court canceled that ruling and sent Orlov's case back to prosecutors, who appealed saying the sentence was too mild.
In February, Russian authorities added Orlov to the "foreign agents" registry, and investigators updated the charge against the rights defender, saying that his alleged misdeeds were motivated by "ideological enmity against traditional Russian spiritual, moral, and patriotic values."
If convicted, the 70-year-old Orlov may face three years in prison.
Memorial said earlier that the case was reinvestigated in a surprisingly expedited way. Orlov said he thinks the investigators had received an order from the top to quickly reinvestigate the case and send it to the court for retrial.
"Despite that rush, we are ready to prove our innocence and our position with reference to the rule of the constitution," Orlov said earlier.
Memorial launched an online petition to support Orlov.
More than 32,000 people signed the petition as of February 16.
Orlov gained prominence as one of Russia's leading human rights activists after he co-founded the Memorial human rights center following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In 2004-2006, Orlov was a member of the presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Institutions.
In 2009, for his contribution to human rights in Russia, Orlov was awarded with Sakharov Prize, an international honorary award for individuals or groups who have dedicated their lives to the defense of human rights and freedom of thought.
Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 for its longtime "fight for human rights and democracy."
U.S. Senators To Visit Hungary Pushing Sweden's NATO Bid
A bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation will visit Hungary on February 18 as pressure grows on Budapest to ratify Sweden's NATO membership when parliament reconvenes after its winter break. Hungary is the only NATO country not to ratify Sweden's application, a process that requires the backing of all members, souring relations with the United States and raising concerns among its allies. Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in a historic shift in policy prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government backs Sweden joining the alliance, but the legislation nevertheless remains stranded.
- By AP
FBI Informant Charged With Lying About Bidens' Ties To Ukrainian Energy Company
An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress. Alexander Smirnov falsely reported to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, prosecutors said in an indictment. Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems," according to court documents.
Women's Activist Rashno Says She's Been Summoned To Serve Sentence At Tehran's Evin Prison
Iranian women's rights activist Sepideh Rashno, a vocal critic of the country's compulsory head scarf law, said she has been ordered to begin a prison sentence of three years and 11 months.
The activist, who was arrested in June 2022 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral, shared the news with her social media followers on February 15, noting that she also faces a travel ban.
The other woman in the altercation with Rashno threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab, or Islamic head scarf -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
In July 2022, several days after she disappeared, Iranian state television aired a video "confession" by Rashno in which she appeared to be in a poor physical state. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the video was recorded.
Rashno's sentence encompasses three years and seven months in prison for the initial altercation on the bus and an additional four months related to charges of "announcing her suspension from university," and a financial penalty for "attending court in her choice of attire" as she refused to wear a hijab.
Just weeks after Rashno's arrest, mass protests erupted around the country after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September 2022 while in police custody after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Rashno, 28, said she has been instructed to report to Evin Prison in the coming days to commence her sentence.
In her social media posts, she commented on the travel ban being imposed on her, saying “it holds little weight for someone with no plans to leave the country.”
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Activist Bakhtiari Handed Additional Sentence
Jailed Iranian activist Manuchehr Bakhtiari, a vocal critic of the government whose son was killed in 2019 protests, has been handed an additional six months in prison for "insulting the leader of the Islamic Republic."
The human rights website HRANA said a verdict on the new charges was disclosed by Branch 6 of the Appeal Court in Qazvin on February 14. It did not say when the hearing was held.
The new charges against Bakhtiari follow another sentence handed down to him on January 9 by Branch 1 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Karaj, which condemned him to 18 years in prison and 74 lashes for "assembly and collusion with the intent to commit crimes against the security of the country," forming and managing a group in cyberspace with the purpose of "disrupting the country's security," spreading "lies," "propaganda against the system," and "disturbing public opinion."
Bakhtiari was violently arrested in April 2021 when security forces apprehended him at his Tehran home.
Following his arrest, he was convicted for his activism and sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
The November 2019 demonstrations in which Bakhtiari's son was killed brought thousands of citizens out on to the streets of more than 100 Iranian cities and towns to protest against the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices.
The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting slogans against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
The Islamic republic's leadership has a long history of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning the families of executed political prisoners and protesters who were killed. Officials fear that statements and actions by families of those killed will spark an outpouring of sympathy and further protests.
In recent months, pressure has intensified on the families seeking justice for those killed in the November 2019 protests and during the current wave of nationwide protests triggered by the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody following her arrest for allegedly wearing her Islamic head scarf improperly.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the recent unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Nine protesters have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Munich Security Conference To Focus On War In Ukraine, Trump's View Of NATO
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on February 16 is due to open the 60th Munich Security Conference at a critical time as the U.S. presidential election campaign heats up with a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden looking likely and with a major U.S. military aid package for Ukraine bogged down in the House of Representatives.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the conference on its opening day.
On February 17 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will make his first in-person appearance at the conference since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He addressed the 2023 conference virtually.
An estimated 50 world leaders are expected to attend the annual event that bills itself as the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.
It will be an encore for Harris, who spoke at the conference in 2022 and 2023, but the stakes are different this year. She faces the task of reassuring allies that Washington remains committed to defending their security after Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned defending NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defense from a potential Russia invasion.
Harris plans to pledge that the United States will never retreat from its NATO obligations, and contrast Biden's commitment to global engagement with Trump's isolationist views, a White House official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The vice president will recommit to defeat the failed ideologies of isolationism, authoritarianism, and unilateralism...[and] denounce these approaches to foreign policy as short-sighted, dangerous, and destabilizing," the official said.
Harris is expected to meet with Zelenskiy during the conference, according to the White House.
She will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just completed a visit to Albania, where he reinforced what he called an "extraordinary partnership" between Washington and Tirana.
The U.S. vice president will also express confidence that the American people will continue to support the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and is now facing intense fighting for the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
Kyiv is also desperate for a replenishment of supplies of air defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure that are hit almost daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
Harris is certain to be asked about a $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that the Senate, led by Democrats, approved on February 13 but that may never be put up for a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representative because of Trump's opposition to it.
Israel's war on Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- and the larger crisis threatening the Middle East are also sure to feature prominently during the conference.
Israel's President Issac Herzog, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and Jordan's King Abdullah II are also attending the security forum.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
On Tour For 'New Security Architecture,' Zelenskiy Signs Key Agreement With Germany As Ukraine Faces Russian Assault On Avdiyivka
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a key security agreement between their countries on February 16 before the Ukrainian leader travels to France to initial a similar deal with President Emmanuel Macron as Kyiv is seeking to shore up support while outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces struggle to stave off Russia's mounting attacks on the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
”President Zelenskiy and I signed an agreement today regarding our long-term security commitments. A historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression," Scholz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before a joint press conference. No immediate details about the agreement were given by the German side.
Earlier, Zelenskiy said on X that he was engaged in two days of important meetings with partners in Germany and France.
"A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace," wrote Zelenskiy, who is also to deliver a speech on February 17 at the Munich Security Conference.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies and especially from the United States, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment as a critical $61 billion U.S. military and economic aid package is being held back by Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The agreements with Germany and France, details of which have been kept under wraps, are likely to resemble the 10-year security accord signed by Ukraine with Britain last month during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv.
As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition stocks and are struggling to hold back Russian troops closing in on the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk.
Amid concern that Avdiyivka, which has been under heavy Russian assault for months, is about to fall, Ukraine's military deployed the Third Assault Brigade, one of its most-experienced infantry groups, to the embattled city, while withdrawing other battle-weary forces.
“In Avdiyivka a maneuver is under way in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force [the Russians] out of positions," Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said.
Major Rodion Kudryashov, the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, told RFE/RL that his forces were completely surrounded but managed to break through.
Kudryashov confirmed that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing from some destroyed positions in the city and taking new, more favorable ones.
"We had to withdraw from some positions, because they are simply levelled to the ground, destroyed. Our servicemen withdrew to more advantageous positions in order to hold the defense line," said Kurdyashov.
Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy said heavy fighting was under way inside the city and Ukrainian forces are being repositioned.
"The situation in Avdiyivka is difficult, but under control. Fierce battles are taking place within the city," Tarnavskiy, the commander of the Tavria operational group, said on Telegram.
Separately, Kyiv's Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced that the bodies of 58 Ukrainian soldiers who had fallen in the war were returned to Ukraine on February 16.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions for transfer to representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts to identify the victims," the Coordination Center said in a message on Telegram.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Munich Security Conference Opens With Europe On Edge Over War In Ukraine, Trump's View Of NATO
The Munich Security Conference kicks off on February 16 at a critical time, as the U.S. presidential election campaign heats up with a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden looking likely and with a major U.S. military aid package bogged down in Congress.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the conference on its opening day to be followed on February 17 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will make his first in-person appearance at the conference since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
He addressed the 2023 conference virtually.
An estimated 50 world leaders are expected to attend the annual event that bills itself as the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.
It will be an encore for Harris, who spoke at the conference in 2022 and 2023, but the stakes are different this year.
She faces the task of reassuring allies that Washington remains committed to defending their security after Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned defending NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defense from a potential Russia invasion.
Harris plans to pledge that the United States will never retreat from its NATO obligations, and contrast Biden's commitment to global engagement with Trump's isolationist views, a White House official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The vice president will recommit to defeat the failed ideologies of isolationism, authoritarianism, and unilateralism...[and] denounce these approaches to foreign policy as short-sighted, dangerous, and destabilizing," the official said.
Harris is expected to meet with Zelenskiy during the conference, according to the White House.
She will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just completed a visit to Albania, where he reinforced what he called an "extraordinary partnership" between Washington and Tirana.
The U.S. vice president will also express confidence that the American people will continue to support the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and is now facing intense fighting for the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
Kyiv also is desperate for a replenishment of supplies of air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure, which are hit almost daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
Harris is certain to be asked about a $95.34 billion military-aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that the Senate, led by Democrats, approved on February 13 but that may never be put up for a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representative because of Trump's opposition to it.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s European allies have begun increasing their support for Ukraine.
Ahead of his arrival in Munich, Zelenskiy was scheduled to travel on February 16 first to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then to Paris to sign a security pact with French President Emmanuel Macron, his office in Kyiv and the Elysee Palace in Paris said.
Berlin did not release any details about Zelenskiy's meeting with Scholz, but Germany is also negotiating a security agreement with Kyiv.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Well-Known Kazakh-Based Karakalpak Activist Detained On Uzbek Request, Partner Says
A well-known Karakalpak activist has been detained by police at his home in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty, the activist's partner told RFE/RL on February 15, adding that Uzbekistan had issued the warrant for his arrest.
Aqylbek Muratbai is a well-known figure in Kazakhstan's Karakalpak diaspora and regularly provides interviews to foreign media about the situation in his native Karakalpakstan -- an autonomous region in Uzbekistan's northwest that was the scene of unprecedented protests and a lethal state crackdown in 2022.
Muratbai, an Uzbek passport holder, has also advocated for the rights of fellow diaspora members who were detained by Kazakh police at Uzbekistan's request in the aftermath of the violence.
His partner, Indira Beissembaeva, told RFE/RL that Muratbai was detained by plainclothes Kazakh police at around 10 p.m. local time.
"[Muratbai] just phoned me. He said that he was taken to the Department of Internal Affairs in Almaty. He said that he was detained at Uzbekistan's request in connection to the Karakalpakstan issue," Beissembaeva said in a telephone call.
Beissembaeva said that Muratbai had been invited for questioning by Kazakh police last week but had been unable to go.
At least 21 people were killed and more than 200 injured in July 2022 during a crackdown on protesters and riots fueled by Tashkent's plan to curtail the autonomous region's constitutional right to secede from Uzbekistan.
The violence forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest but gave no further explanation before backing away from the proposed changes.
In January of last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
The following March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The state crackdown significantly weakened the flow of information out of Karakalpakstan, but RFE/RL journalists were recently able to speak to multiple students from the region who provided details of an intensifying government campaign targeting Karakalpak youth, as authorities seek to avert further unrest.
Ukraine Withdraws Some Units From Avdiyivka After Deploying Advanced Brigade To 'Hellish' Battle
Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from the eastern town of Avdiyivka after months of heavy fighting for control of the city, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on February 15 as Kyiv's hold on the city appeared increasingly shaky.
"In Avdiyivka a maneuver is under way in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force [the Russians] out of positions," Dmytro Lykhoviy said.
"Therefore, the key announcement with regards to all this is that supplies to Avdiyivka and evacuations from there are difficult."
Likhoviy added that an alternative supply route that had been prepared in advance was still available to the Ukrainian military.
The Ukrainian military said earlier on February 15 it was deploying the 3rd Assault Brigade, one of its most experienced infantry units, to Avdiyivka.
"The 3rd Assault Brigade confirms that it was urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiyivka area," the brigade said on Telegram.
"The situation in the city...is extremely critical.... The enemy's forces on our section have approximately seven brigades," the message said.
Maksim Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, wrote on Telegram that the soldiers must perform combat tasks in conditions that "were difficult to imagine."
"The battles in Avdiyivka are many times more hellish than the hottest battles of this phase of the war, which were in Bakhmut," he noted.
At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Avdiyivka was at risk of falling to Russian forces, citing Ukrainian troops' lack of artillery ammunition.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was sending as much support as possible to troops in the region. "We are doing everything we can to ensure that our warriors have enough managerial and technological capabilities to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian sources and Russian pro-war bloggers said the Russian military managed to reach the main supply route for the Ukrainian garrison as they try to cut the city's defenses in half.
Russia has been trying to capture Avdiyivka since October and now appears on the verge of achieving a battlefield victory. President Vladimir Putin said in late January that Russian troops had reached the city's outskirts, leading some analysts to speculate that he wants to announce the conquest of the city before the Russian presidential election next month.
Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion almost two years ago, the industrial city had a population of more than 30,000. Now the authorities say there are only a few hundred civilians still living among the ruins.
The battle for the industrial hub has been one of the bloodiest of the war, drawing comparisons with last year's grinding fight for Bakhmut. Should Russian forces seize it, it would be the most significant territorial gain for Moscow since it took Bakhmut last May.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Justice Department Says It Disrupted Russian-Intelligence Hacking Network
The U.S. Justice Department said on February 15 it disrupted a Russian-intelligence hacking network. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that the action prevented state-sponsored hackers from launching cyberattacks behind the cover of compromised U.S. routers. The Justice Department said that a court-authorized operation "neutralized" the network of hundreds of small office and home-office routers controlled by Russian intelligence and used to enable a variety of crimes. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Russian intelligence services turned to criminal groups to help them target home and office routers, "but the Justice Department disabled their scheme."
Azerbaijani Envoy Hands Letter To Taliban On Opening Embassy In Kabul
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government says Azerbaijan has officially reopened its embassy in Kabul, following through on a pledge made last year.
A spokesman for the Taliban-led government's Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on February 15 that Azerbaijani Ambassador to Afghanistan Ilham Mammadov arrived in the Afghan capital and handed an official letter on opening the oil-rich South Caucasus state's embassy in Kabul to Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
"This meeting discussed the beginning of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, economic cooperation and many other issues," Balkhi wrote, adding that Muttaqi called the opening of the embassy and the sending of ambassador-level diplomats "an important development in bilateral relations."
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on opening an embassy in Kabul in January 2021. In July the same year, Mammadov was appointed the ambassador to Kabul.
In December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said Azerbaijan would open its embassy in Kabul in 2024.
Azerbaijani armed forces took part in the international anti-terrorist operation in Afghanistan. They left the country along with the U.S.-led international forces in August 2021, after which the Taliban, which is internationally recognized as a terrorist organization, returned to power.
Mammadov's trip to Kabul comes three days before UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to host an international meeting in Doha, Qatar, to discuss joint efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan.
The Taliban confirmed earlier this month that it had received an invitation to the meeting and was considering "meaningful participation" in it.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight.
Sanctions against the Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers, and frozen billions in Afghanistan's currency reserves have cut off access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
U.S. Offers Rewards Worth Millions For Info On Russian Ransomware Group
The United States on February 15 announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any of the leaders of the Russian-based criminal group known as BlackCat.
The group, which also uses the names ALPHV and Noberus, has targeted the computer networks of more than 1,000 victims and caused harm around the world, including to networks that support critical U.S. infrastructure, the State Department said.
The announcement said that in addition to the $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the gang's leaders, the State Department was offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone participating in or attempting to participate in a ransomware attack using the ALPHV/Blackcat variant.
The Justice Department said in December that ALPHV/Blackcat had emerged as the second-most-prolific ransomware-as-a-service variant in the world, based on the hundreds of millions of dollars in ransoms paid by victims.
The FBI said it had infiltrated the Russian-based group and disrupted its operations through a decryption tool that it developed. The tool was distributed to victims of the ransomware and helped them restore affected computer systems, saving them from ransom demands totaling approximately $99 million, the FBI said in December.
The ransomware-as-a-service model involves developers who create and update ransomware and maintain the illicit Internet infrastructure used. Affiliates are responsible for identifying victims and attacking them with the ransomware. After a victim pays, developers and affiliates share the proceeds.
The affiliates who identify and hack into the targeted entities steal sensitive data, then seek a ransom in exchange for decrypting the data.
ALPHV/Blackcat actors attempt to target the most sensitive data in a victim's system to increase the pressure to pay, the Justice Department said. Victims who refuse to pay risk their data being published on the Internet.
The scale of the crimes has triggered parallel investigations by law enforcement agencies around the world, the State Department said.
The reward offer announced on February 15 complements the Justice Department and FBI's announcement of cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Britain, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Denmark, to launch a disruption campaign against ALPHV/Blackcat.
Former Belarusian Law Enforcement Officers Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In Absentia
The Minsk City Court on February 15 handed lengthy prison terms to six former Belarusian law enforcement officers who backed protests in 2020 challenging the official results of the presidential election that gave authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
The six officers, all of whom left the country after the demonstrations, were sentenced in absentia.
Former officer Alyaksandr Azarau received the longest sentence, 25 years. Four others -- Matsvey Kupreychyk, Aleh Talerchyk, Ihar Loban, and Uladzimer Zhyhar -- were sentenced to 12 years each, and Andrey Astapovich was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Judge Dzina Kuchuk of the Minsk City Court sentenced the defendants after finding them guilty of inciting social hatred, plotting to forcibly seize power, and the creation of an extremist group. The judge also ordered the defendants to pay hefty fines.
The charges stem from the defendants' role in the creation while abroad of ByPol, a group that united former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians.
In August 2022, ByPol was declared a terrorist organization by Belarus's Supreme Court.
A year later, ByPol split into two groups -- ByPol and BelPol -- following disagreements within the organization and with the Belarusian opposition in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Thousands were detained during and after the 2020 protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
Also on February 15, a court in the town of Luninents in the country's west started the trial of a local resident Alyaksandr Paliuka on charges of insulting Lukashenka, libeling Lukashenka, insulting a representative of the authorities, calls for activities compromising the country's national security, and taking part in an extremist group's activities.
The charges stem from Paliuka's online posts and comments.
Russia Adds Former Lawmaker Gadzhiyev To Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry has added former member of parliament Magomed Gadzhiyev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. In May 2023, the Justice Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its "foreign agents" registry over publicly supporting Ukraine and saying while out of Russia that he is "ready to cooperate with Western nations' secret services in exchange of foreign citizenship." Gadzhiyev was then expelled from the ruling United Russia party. While a lawmaker in the State Duma from 2007 to 2021, Gadzhiyev supported Kremlin policies. He left Russia last year for an unspecified country. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Warrant Issued For Navalny's Two Lawyers Abroad
The Basmanny district court in Moscow said on February 15 it issued arrest warrants for the self-exiled lawyers of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Olga Mikhailova and Aleksandr Fedulov -- on extremism charges over their association with Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). In October, Navalny's other lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- were arrested on the same charge. Mikhailova on Facebook again rejected all charges against her, her colleagues, and Navalny, calling them politically motivated. The FBK and Navalny's other groups were declared extremist and banned in Russia in 2021. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Summons Uzbek Ambassador Over University Rector's Comments
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 14 that it summoned the Uzbek ambassador to Russia, Botirjon Asadov, over a recent statement by Sherzod Qudratxoja, the rector of the University of Journalism in Tashkent, who called Uzbek citizens who speak Russian but do not know Uzbek "either occupiers or idiots." The Russian ministry described Qudratxoja's statement as "extremely offensive and absolutely unacceptable." Russian does not have an official status in Uzbekistan but the language is widely used in the country. The language issue has turned into a sensitive matter across former Soviet republics since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Sentenced To House Arrest Amid Media Crackdown
A Kyrgyz court on February 15 confined independent journalist Ali Ergeshev to house arrest until at least March 13 on a hooliganism charge. Ergeshev was detained two days earlier at the Manas airport in Bishkek amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media in the country that once had the most vibrant media space across the region. Last month, 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group were arrested on a charge of "calling for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. Other Kyrgyz media and reporters have been under pressure in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
4 Killed In Montenegro Romany Settlement Fire
Four people were killed in a fire that broke out early on February 15 in a makeshift Romany settlement in the southern Montenegrin town of Bar, authorities said. "We found four burnt shacks and four charred bodies at the site. Three victims are minors, one is an adult," prosecutor Mirjana Tankosic Vucinic told RFE/RL. Vucinic said preliminary findings indicated the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove. Romany settlements in Montenegro and across the Balkans are often made up of carboard and wood shelters prone to catching fire from improvised heating during winter months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
White House Confirms Russia Has 'Troubling' Anti-Satellite Capability But Says It Poses No Threat
The White House on February 15 confirmed that Russia has obtained a "troubling" emerging anti-satellite "capability" but said it had not yet been deployed and poses no immediate threat.
"I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia has developed," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.
Kirby said that while Russia's "pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety," adding that it was not a weapon that can be "used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."
The White House confirmation came a day after the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio), urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat.
Kirby said that the process of reviewing and declassifying information about the Russian capability had been under way when Turner "regrettably" released his statement.
Russia downplayed the U.S. concern, saying the claims were a ploy intended to make the U.S. Congress support aid for Ukraine.
"It's obvious that Washington is trying to force Congress to vote on the aid bill by hook or by crook," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. "Let's see what ruse the White House will use."
President Joe Biden has pushed the House of Representatives to approve a $95 billion bill passed by the Senate that would supply aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Some far-right Republicans in the House have rejected the aid package, saying they would support the package only if it were tied to deep changes to border policy to stem a record flow of migrants.
Kirby's comments came as U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan was set to hold a briefing with a select group of senior congressional leaders amid media reports about the new intelligence.
While Turner's statement on February 14 gave no specifics, U.S. media reports quoted unnamed sources as saying the issue revolves around new capabilities Russia is attempting to develop in space-based weapons.
Turner said he was asking Biden to declassify "all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond."
Sullivan told a news conference that the meeting had been called prior to Turner's statement and that ultimately, it is Biden's decision on whether to declassify any information.
"But in the meantime, the most important thing is we have the opportunity to sit in a classified setting and have the kind of conversation with the House intelligence leadership that I, in fact, had scheduled before Congressman Turner [spoke]," Sullivan said of the meeting scheduled for February 15.
Reports in The New York Times said that the intelligence Turner referred to was related to Russia's attempts to develop a space-based, anti-satellite nuclear weapon. This would potentially violate an international space treaty, to which more than 130 countries have signed onto, including Russia.
ABC News quoted current and former officials as saying the nuclear weapon was not currently in orbit.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, ABC, AFP, and The New York Times
