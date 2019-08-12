Toll From Siberian Ammo Explosions Reaches One Dead, 32 Injured

The casualty toll from two waves of explosions at a Russian ammunition depot in Siberia has risen to one dead and 32 injured.



The Krasnoyarsk Krai regional Health Ministry said on August 12 that one person was killed and 14 were injured in the first wave of explosions at the military ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk on August 5.

More than 16,000 people were evacuated from the areas close to the depot at the time of those explosions.



According to the ministry, 18 people also were injured in a second wave of explosions on August 9.



Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier that the explosions were set off by lightning on August 5 that detonated an explosive device and started a fire at the ammunition depot.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax