Siberian Plane Crash Leaves Four Dead

Three passengers and one pilot were killed when a small commercial aircraft made an emergency landing in a remote forested area in Russia's Siberian Irkutsk region.

Officials said there were 14 passengers and two crew members aboard the L-410 aircraft when it crashed on September 12 several kilometers from the settlement of Kazachinskoye.

There were no immediate reports of other casualties.

The flight was a scheduled regional link between Irkutsk and Kazachinskoye.

According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, both pilot error and technical failure were being investigated as possible causes of the incident.

The L-410 was designed by the Czechoslovakian firm Let Kunovice (now Aircraft Industries) and since 2018 has been produced in Russia in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

It can transport up to 19 passengers a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers.

On June 19, an L-410 made a hard landing at the settlement of Zhuravlyovo in Siberia's Kemerovo region. Three passengers and both pilots were killed in that incident.