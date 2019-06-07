Siberia Prosecutors Probe Video Of Tram Driver, Passengers Abandoning Unconscious Man

Prosecutors in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on June 7 opened a criminal investigation into a video that appeared on social media showing passengers and a tram driver removing an incapacitated man from a tram and dumping him at a tram stop.

The man remained unmoving on the ground on June 6 until passersby noticed him. An ambulance arrived after nearly 20 minutes. The unidentified man was being treated in a hospital.

The incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera and posted to the Internet.

"Prosecutors are evaluating the actions of people responsible for transporting citizens (including the duty of providing medical help)," a statement from the prosecutor's press office said.

The unidentified man reportedly was involved in an altercation with other passengers, according to a statement from the Novosibirsk mayor's office.

The statement said he had no documents on him and was being treated for a concussion.

According to the mayor's office, the first call for emergency help was placed at 9:05 p.m. A second call was made at 9:21 p.m.

A similar incident was recorded by a surveillance camera in September 2016. The footage showed a Novosibirsk tram driver removing an unconscious passenger from a tram and driving away.

Based on reporting by NGS.ru and Iz.ru