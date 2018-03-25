Siberian Shopping Center Fire Kills At Least Five

At least five people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire at a shopping center in Siberia, Russian authorities say.

The cause of March 25 blaze in the city of Kemerovo, 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow, was not immediately known.

Video posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the Winter Cherry building as fire crews worked to evacuate the multistory facility. People were also seen jumping from windows to escape the blaze.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the five people confirmed dead included three women, a man, and a child. Thirty other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was not clear whether they were suffering from burns or smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said some 13 people were still missing following the incident.

The building reportedly included an entertainment complex, a cinema, and a zoo.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, the BBC, and TASS