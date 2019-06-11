Six Afghan Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast

KABUL -- Six civilians have been killed in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar after a roadside bomb ripped through the vehicle they were travelling in, officials say.

Provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan said the explosion occurred in Dand district on June 11, killing all passengers inside the vehicle.

Four children were among those killed in the blast, Afghan said.

All the victims were said to be members of one family.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Dand district Governor Haji Abdullah said the bomb was placed by the Taliban on a road frequently used by foreign and Afghan security forces.

On June 9, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it "remains troubled that civilians are being killed in high numbers" in the Afghan conflict, and urged all parties to protect civilians from harm.

A statement said that "anti-government elements deliberately and knowingly targeted civilians" during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, adding that attack in Kabul alone had caused more than 100 civilian casualties.

"I condemn these deliberate attacks on civilians that signal a disturbing intent to spread fear; they delegitimize the perpetrators, depriving them of any claim to represent the people of Afghanistan," UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto said.

With reporting by AFP