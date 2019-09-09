Six Die In Storm Off Crimea’s Southern Coast

At least six people were killed in a violent storm that struck the southern coast of Russian-annexed Crimea on September 8, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on the Ukrainian peninsula.



One dead person was taken out of the water in Vidradniy, while two others could not be retrieved due to severe storm conditions with gusts of wind reaching 22 meters per second.



Two more dead people couldn't be reached near the Swallow’s Nest castle while a deceased man was recovered in Massandra where a famous winery is located.



Authorities said it was a five-point storm and earlier said that four people died in the general area known as Big Yalta.



A storm warning is in effect through September 9.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service