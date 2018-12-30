Six Iranian Men Found On English Beach As Rise In Channel Crossings Raises Fears

Six Iranian men have been found on a beach in southeastern England after crossing the English Channel, the latest in a wave of migrants coming from France that has raised concern in both countries.

The men made the trip in an inflatable boat with a rigid hull on December 30, landing in Kingsdown, according to the British Home Office.

They were handed over to immigration authorities after receiving medical attention.

More than 220 people have tried to enter England by crossing the English Channel since early last month.

The increase in those attempting to make the crossing in small boats in seas that are often rough and filled with commercial vessels has raised concern that the dangerous crossings will end in tragedy.

The two European countries "are coordinating to strengthen our actions to combat Channel crossings undertaken by certain irregular migrants on small boats, at peril of their lives," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wrote on Twitter.

Many of the boats leave from the area around the French port city of Calais, long a meeting point for migrants fleeing conflict or poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP