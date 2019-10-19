At Least Six Killed In Collapse Of Dam In Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai

At least six people have been killed and 14 others injured in the collapse of a dam in Russia's Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk Krai, the Russian Emergencies Ministry says.



State-run TASS news agency early on October 19 quoted the ministry as saying that 10 people remain missing in the disaster on the Seyba River.



The ministry said the collapse took place at 6 a.m. local time near the village of Schetinkino, some 260 kilometers south of the city of Krasnoyarsk.

It added that about 270 people were working at the site.

One report said the dam was on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company.



Details remained scarce, and officials said emergency crews and police were working at the site.

