Six Killed In Georgian Mine Accident

Six miners were killed and three injured when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the Interior Ministry says.

The ministry said in a statement that the accident occurred early on April 5 at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, about 200 kilometers west of the capital, Tbilisi.

The mine in the Imereti region is operated by the Georgian company Sakhnakhshiri, which said the accident was apparently caused by a shock wave triggered by a rock burst.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

With reporting by Reuters and civil.ge



