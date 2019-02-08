Six Miners Killed In Road Accident In Siberia, Officials Say

KEMEROVO, Russia -- Six miners have been killed in a road accident in Russia's Siberian region of Kemerovo, local officials say.

The regional Health Department said that a bus that was transporting miners to the Raspadsky coal mine on February 8 turned over, killing six people and injuring 17, four of them seriously.

Regional traffic police said the bus turned over and fell down a 10-meter drop near the town of Mezhdurechensk.

The Kemerovo prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into the accident.