Skopje Holds Its First-Ever LGBT Pride Parade

Around 1,000 people gathered on June 29 in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, for the first-ever gay pride parade in a Balkan country that hopes to finally make progress toward EU membership. Among the crowd of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) people there were also supporters from other Balkan countries. There was also a "counterpride" demonstration in Skopje, with several hundred attending a church for prayers, followed by a protest for "traditional family values." Police were present on the streets but no incidents were reported.