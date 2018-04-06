Ex-Spy Skripal 'Improving Rapidly' After Nerve-Agent Poisoning

Hospital staff in England say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and is "improving rapidly."

Skripal "is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly, and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said on April 6.

The former double agent and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, where exposed to a potent nerve toxin and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, in southern England, on March 4.

Britain accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin's government of trying to to kill them with a military-grade chemical substance known as Novichok, which was developed in the Soviet Union.

Russia denies involvement, and the dispute has dramatically deepened tensions between Moscow and the West.

With reporting by BBC and Reuters