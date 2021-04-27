Slovak, Baltic Ambassadors 'Summoned To Russia's Foreign Ministry'

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of Slovakia and the three Baltic states on April 28, Russian news agencies said on April 27 without reporting a reason.



The prime ministers of Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary said on April 26 that they supported the Czech Republic's expulsion of Russian diplomats after Prague said it suspected two Russian spies were behind a 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot that killed two people.



On April 22, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia joined a fast-growing list of NATO and EU members demanding the removal of Russian diplomats for alleged spying, while Romania on April 23 announced the expulsion of one Russian diplomat, the latest European country to do so amid the diplomatic dispute between Moscow and Prague.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax