Slovak PM Says Russian Diplomat Expelled For Spying

Slovakia has expelled a Russian diplomat as an alleged spy.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini announced on December 5 that the diplomat was expelled in late November after information provided by military intelligence indicated he was working as a spy.

Pellegrini did not name the expelled diplomat but said the Russian man had been declared persona non grata "for engaging in intelligence activities against Slovakia and NATO."

"We expelled him on November 22 and he left Slovakia within 48 hours," Pellegrini told journalists in Bratislava, adding that man's spying activities contravened the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia about Pellegrini's remarks.

Slovakia is a member of NATO and the European Union.

Based on reporting by Reuters, SME, etrend.sk, and TASS