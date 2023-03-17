News
Slovakia Agrees To Give Ukraine Fleet Of Soviet Warplanes
Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on March 17. Slovakia no longer uses the jets. The decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member country after Poland to agree to fulfill the Ukrainian government's persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More News
Former Co-Chairman Of Russian Opposition Party's Regional Branch Gets Seven Years In Prison
A court in Russia's city of Tolyatti on March 17 sentenced Andrei Balin, a former co-chairman of the opposition Parnas party's local branch, to seven years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Balin's lawyer, Zakhar Lebedev, says the charge against his client stemmed from his six online posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of Russian politicians, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens have been either fined or handed prison terms over their anti-war online posts or public statements since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Group Of Karakalpak Activists Handed Prison Terms In Uzbekistan Over Protests In 2022
A court in Uzbekistan's southwestern city of Bukhara has sentenced another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in unsanctioned anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan last year.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said on March 17 that 28 defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years on various charges, including organizing and taking part in mass unrest, distributing materials inciting social discord, inflicting serious bodily damage, and the illegal use of firearms.
Another 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody. It remains unclear how the defendants pleaded.
In late January, the same court sentenced the first group of Karakalpak activists, 22 individuals in the high-profile case, sending lawyer and journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov to prison for 16 years on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering.
Seventeen defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between three years and 8 1/2 years at the time. Four defendants, including another journalist, Lolagul Qallykhanova, were then handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody.
One of the activists, Polat Shamshetov, who was convicted in January and sentenced to six years in prison, died in custody last month.
Self-exiled Karakalpak activists have expressed suspicions that the 45-year-old Shamshetov might have been tortured to death in custody and demanded a thorough investigation of his death, while Uzbek authorities have said he died of a "thromboembolism of the pulmonary artery and acute heart failure."
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement in early July last year of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than two million people, out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than one-third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Germany Cancels World Cup Fencing Event After Russia, Belarus Readmitted
Germany's fencing federation has cancelled a women's foil World Cup event after the sport's global governing body (FIE) reversed a ban on athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia invaded Ukraine last February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." More than 60 percent of nations voted to allow Russians and Belarusians to resume competing in FIE events at last week's extraordinary congress. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Says Black Sea Grain Deal To Be Extended By 60 Days
The Kremlin says Russia is extending a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments on March 17 come one day before the deal was set to expire. The pact can be extended only with Russia's agreement. Moscow had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, hinting that it might not approve an extension.
It was not clear when an actual agreement on the extension would be signed. The United Nations Office in Geneva said discussions were ongoing.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Before the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed upon in late July 2022, Ukraine and other countries accused Russia of using hunger as a weapon by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations reached the agreement, which also paved the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets. The shipments are monitored by a joint coordination center in Istanbul that includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.
The deal has enabled grain shipments to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.
Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other food to those countries, and Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine last year in February.
The deal, which was first extended for four months on November 17, establishes a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels meant for grain might carry weapons or be used to launch attacks.
Last month, the head of the United Nations food agency warned that failure to renew the deal would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine.
World Food Program (WFP) chief David Beasley said that the grain flows under the deal were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Pakistani Athlete Who Died In Migrant Boat Crash Laid To Rest
Mourners attended the March 16 funeral of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy’s coast last month. The boat carrying the athlete, Shahiza Raza, 27, and 170 others set sail from the Turkish port of Izmir last month. It broke apart in rough waters off Calabria, killing Raza and at least 66 others. Raza's family said the athlete attempted to emigrate to Europe to find a good job and earn money for the treatment of her disabled three-year-old son. Raza's funeral took place in the southwestern Baluchistan Province's capital, Quetta. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Pakistani PM Khan Asks Court To Hear Request To Stop Arrest Warrant, May Appear At Hearing
A lawyer for Imran Khan says the former prime minister has asked a Pakistani court to hear his request on March 17 to stop a police operation to arrest him after violent clashes this week between his supporters and security forces trying to detain him at his residence in the northeastern city of Lahore.
His lawyers said the one-time cricket superstar had yet to decide whether he will appear in court on March 18, though it was likely as that is when his bail runs out.
Aides to Khan say the former prime minister had secured "protective bail" from a court and therefore police could not arrest him.
Over the past two days, the Lahore High Court has ruled that the police operation be paused after followers of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), gathered outside Khan's residence in Lahore on March 14 and battled with police, who had arrived to arrest Khan in a case involving state gifts.
Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has repeatedly ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif has insisted that Khan's arrest was ordered by a court and was not political.
Two courts in Islamabad on March 13 issued arrest warrants for Khan over his failure to appear before judges in a case involving accusations that Khan has concealed details of gifts received while he was prime minister in his asset declarations, and in a terrorism case.
Khan has failed to attend indictment hearings three times in the gifts case.
A district and sessions court restored nonbailable arrest warrants for Khan in the gifts case, and instructed the police to arrest him and present him in court by March 18.
Khan has called on his supporters to reach his residence in Lahore in video messages and tweets. He urged his supporters to “continue the struggle.”
Ukrainians Fend Off More Assaults In Bakhmut As Russian Shelling Kills Civilians In East
Ukrainian fighters repulsed a fresh series of Russian assaults in Bakhmut and the surroundings of the city in the eastern region of Donetsk, Kyiv's military said early on March 17, while Russian shelling of settlements caused deaths among Ukrainian civilians.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In the south, the city of Kherson came under intense Russian shelling again, according to the region's military administration.
Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kirylenko said that two people were killed and eight others were wounded over the past day.
"On March 16, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Toretsk and the village of Krasnohorivka. Another 8 people in the region were injured," Kirylenko wrote on Telegram.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops carried out more than 70 attacks in the past day along the front line in eastern Ukraine, with the focus being on the now-ruined city of Bakhmut, the main target of an intense Russian offensive that started in November and has ground on relentlessly during the winter months.
Besides Bakhmut, Russian forces launched offensive actions on the Donetsk settlements of Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk, the Ukrainian military said.
Russian forces launched five missile strikes and 18 air strikes, and carried out dozens of salvoes from rocket systems.
Heavy Russian shelling of the Donetsk settlement of Kostyantynivka wounded six civilians and damaged dozens of houses and civilian infrastructure, the military report said.
The southern city of Kherson was shelled 13 times in 24 hours, the region's military governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said early on March 17. One person was wounded. Prokudin said that the whole region of Kherson sustained 76 attacks mainly launched from heavy Grad rocket-launching systems.
Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson city, on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in November, forcing Russian troops to retreat to the left bank.
Since then, Russian troops have been constantly shelling the city of Kherson and other parts of the region under Ukrainian control, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries and repeatedly damaging energy infrastructure and leaving large areas without electricity during the winter months.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has persistently denied targeting civilians despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukraine's allies to speed up deliveries of weapons, warning that delays were measured in human lives lost on the battlefield.
"If one delivery is postponed for one day, it means that someone is going to die on the front line," Kuleba told the BBC in an interview in Kyiv.
He added that Ukraine won't forget who helped it in its hour of need and who did not.
"War is a moment when one has to make a choice. And every choice has been recorded," Kuleba said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and BBC
Chinese President To Visit Moscow On March 20-22 Following Invitation From Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Moscow from March 20 to March 22 as Beijing looks to show support for Russian President Vladimir Putin while also pushing forward a peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
"During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement on March 17.
"An exchange of views is also planned in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena," it added.
The visit comes after Putin recently invited the Chinese leader to come to the Russian capital.
Last month, China unveiled a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict that echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion. The Chinese plan called for a cease-fire and peace talks among other provisions.
The West has dismissed the Chinese proposal, but Moscow welcomed it.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing also confirmed the trip, saying that Xi and Putin will discuss major international and regional issues during the visit.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing that the visit aims at further strengthening the trust between the two powers.
Shortly before the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin issued a common declaration in Beijing last February as the Russian leader was attending the Winter Olympics.
In the declaration, the two leaders said the "friendship between the two states has no limits, there are no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation."
China has since refused to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and criticized the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.
Western allies have accused China of mulling supplying weapons to Russia, and warned Beijing not to do so.
The Chinese president's last visit to Moscow took place in 2019. Putin and Xi met most recently in September at a regional security conference in Uzbekistan.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Court Upholds Conscript's Right To Alternative Service On Religious Grounds
A court in St. Petersburg has upheld the right of a soldier conscripted during Russia's war in Ukraine to perform alternative civil service, a rights group said. The group Voenniy Ombudsmen (Military Ombudsman) said the court ruled on March 16 that Pavel Mushumansky is entitled to perform alternative service on the grounds of his religious beliefs. Media reports said Mushumansky, an evangelical Christian, did alternative service in 2019 in place of his military service. He was called up under a mobilization order in September, but his request for a similar arrangement was rejected. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Asks For Advice On Dealing With Afghan Taliban
The UN Security Council on March 16 asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an independent assessment on how to deal with Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that requires Guterres to submit the report in mid-November. The Taliban has banned women and girls from attending high school and university and working for aid groups. Women are also not allowed to leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces. The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
President Of Montenegro Dissolves Parliament, Clearing Way For Early Elections
Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic on March 16 issued a decree dissolving the national assembly, paving the way for new parliamentary elections.
According to the constitution, Djukanovic must announce the date of early parliamentary elections on March 17, and the vote must take place 60 to 100 days after his decree.
The dissolution of parliament comes three days before the presidential election in which Djukanovic is running for reelection. Analysts predict the vote will not produce a clear winner and that Djukanovic will face a runoff two weeks later.
The decree dissolving the assembly, which was sent to the media by the president’s press service, notes that it has been 90 days since the amendment to the law on the president proposing Miodrag Lekic for the mandate was published in the Official Gazette.
Lekic failed to secure the support of at least 41 out of 81 MPs for the formation of a new government within the stipulated period.
Djukanovic has refused Lekic as prime minister citing procedural errors.
Djukanovic has held high-ranking political posts in Montenegro for the past 30 years. He led Montenegro to its independence from the Serbia-Montenegro state union in 2006, secured NATO membership for Montenegro, and put it on the road toward joining the European Union.
His opponents accuse him and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption and links to organized crime. He denies those charges.
The tiny Adriatic country's political turmoil dates back to August last year when the government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic fell in a no-confidence vote.
Lekic was subsequently handed a mandate to form a government on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president under which the parliamentary majority took over part of Djukanovic’s constitutional powers.
The law was changed in the Assembly of Montenegro in December by the parliamentary majority, which consists of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, the Democrats, the Socialist People's Party and the URA Civic Movement.
Djukanovic and European authorities have said the curbing of the president's authority contradicted the constitution and should be changed.
The United States and the European Union have appealed to the parliamentary majority not to try to form a government based on the amended law because it would have questionable legitimacy.
With reporting by Aneta Durovic, AP, and Reuters
U.S. Official: Latest Sanctions Against Bosnians Came After Lengthy Investigation
A decision to impose sanctions against the former director of Bosnia-Herzegovina's intelligence and security agency and two other individuals associated with the Balkan country was made after a lengthy and thorough investigation, a U.S. official said on March 16.
The United States made the decision based on the probe and evidence collected by many people, said James O'Brien, head of the State Department's sanction coordination office.
O’Brien referred to the blacklisting on March 15 of Osman Mehmedagic, former head of the Intelligence Security Agency (OSA); Dragan Stankovic, identified by the United States as the director of the Republika Srpska agency responsible for real estate law; and Edin Gacanin, an alleged drug trafficker and money launderer.
Speaking to reporters in Sarajevo, O'Brien said the United States would continue to work closely with its European partners to achieve the necessary reforms in Bosnia.
"When we announce sanctions like these, the reactions we see from people are: 'Finally, we knew it too,'" he said, adding that U.S. sanctions alone are not enough to change the situation in Bosnia.
"It is up to the citizens, who should say that they do not want their country to be run by people like this," said O'Brien.
The U.S. official referred specifically to the violation of the constitution in the Republika Srpska entity, where legislation has been passed allowing the transfer of state property to that entity. O'Brien said no legitimate businessmen would ever buy real estate that had a "cloud hanging over the property title."
Bosnians should look at who would buy such a property and decide if they want to live in a country ruled by people who do business this way, he said.
When asked by RFE/RL whether Washington has any other mechanisms to address corruption in Bosnia, O'Brien said: "We will use all the tools we have, and we will not stop. I will admit, sometimes we focus on something, and then we move on. But that is not the case here."
He noted that the United States has imposed several packages of sanctions related to the use of Bosnian public resources for personal interest.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Moldovan Parliament Approves Final Reading Of Romanian Language Bill
Moldovan lawmakers have approved the final reading of a bill that will replace references to the country’s official national language from Moldovan to Romanian in the constitution and in all legislative texts.
The bill, intended to resolve a heated dispute over whether the national language should be referred to as Romanian or Moldovan, was introduced by pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS). It was approved by lawmakers in its first reading in early March and passed again on March 16 with the support of 58 lawmakers in the 101-member parliament.
Lawmakers from the pro-Russian Communists and Socialists' Bloc (BCS) protested against the bill during the session, unfurling banners criticizing the PAS as "a tyrant." One read: "The Moldovan language is the mother, the Romanian language is the daughter." Another said: "Constitution of the Republic of Moldova: Moldova, Moldovans, the Moldovan way."
BCS leaders Vladimir Voronin and Vladimir Bolea said before the vote that the changes are "illegal" and they will challenge them in the Constitutional Court.
The bill will be considered as endorsed into law after its text is published in the media.
The law will replace the currently used "Moldovan language," "official language," "state language," and "maternal language" in the constitution and all official documents. More than 80 percent of Moldovans speak Romanian as their mother tongue.
The naming of the country's official language is a hot political topic, and some lawmakers consider it an important step for the European Union candidate to distance itself from its Soviet past and historic ties to Moscow. During the parliamentary debates over the bill in its first reading on March 3, some PAS and BCS lawmakers engaged in scuffles.
Romanian is favored by those who want closer relations or even unification with Romania, a European Union and NATO member.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.7 million, is located between Romania and Ukraine and has a history that is deeply intertwined with Romania.
The two neighbors share a common history, culture, and language. The eastern region of Romania is also called Moldova.
Most of Moldova was annexed by tsarist Russia in 1812 and was part of the Russian empire under the name Bessarabia until the end of World War I, when it voted to unite with Romania.
It was again annexed by Moscow and turned into a Soviet republic at the end of WWII, before declaring independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine. It has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and fears a potential Russian invasion aided by Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
Fresh Protests Break Out In Western Iran Amid Reports Of Man Dying In Custody
The death of a man while in the custody of security forces has sparked fresh anti-government protests in the northwestern Iranian city of Bukan.
According to local sources, including the website of the rights group Hengaw, people took to the streets on March 15 chanting anti-government slogans, as well as "The martyr will never die" in Kurdish after 41-year-old Shirzad Ahmadinejad, a resident of Bukan, died while being held at an IRGC Intelligence Detention Center in the nearby city of Urmia.
It is unclear why Ahmadinejad was detained, but Hengaw, citing "informed sources," said he was supposed to be temporarily released on bail but then his family was informed that he had died of a heart attack.
"However, we have learned from our sources that Ahmadinejad died under torture, and the security forces have not yet handed over his body to the family," Hengaw said, quoting sources close to Ahmadinejad's family.
Bukan, located in West Azerbaijan Province, was one of the cities that saw numerous protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during her detention by the Islamic republic's morality police in Tehran last September.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests that authorities have met with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed -- without providing evidence -- the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Regional Lawmaker In Viral Picture With Noodles On Ears Fined For Mocking Putin's Annual Address
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara, Mikhail Abdalkin, who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers, has been fined 150,000 rubles ($1,975) on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. A court in Novokuibyshevsk pronounced the ruling on March 16. A photo of Abdalkin listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." Abdalkin’s lawyers said they will appeal the ruling as the picture of their client had nothing to do with Russian armed forces. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Activist Gholian Rearrested Hours After Release From Evin Prison
Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been rearrested by security forces just hours after her release from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, where she served almost five years after being forced to confess to treason.
According to reports on social media, Gholian was detained by security forces late on March 15 while traveling back to her hometown in Khuzestan, between the cities of Qom and Arak.
There was no official comment on the reports, which came after video footage released on social media showed her supporting protests against the mandatory hijab law by shouting: "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground."
Reports on social media also suggested that those who filmed Gholian's rearrest were detained by security forces.
Gholian, 28, is one of the most prominent female activists held in Iran. She was released early on March 15 after being behind bars for four years and seven months.
"I was released from the Seven Hills case. This time I came out hoping for the freedom of Iran!" she wrote in the post, which showed a video of her leaving the prison with a bouquet of flowers.
Gholian was arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Not Close Door To Political Solution
China is concerned about an escalation of the war in Ukraine and wants Moscow and Kyiv to engage in peace talks, senior Chinese diplomat Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart on March 16. "China hopes that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, and resume peace talks as soon as possible," Qin told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. Qin added that China hopes Ukraine and Russia will not close the door to finding a political solution, the ministry said. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Supreme Court Labels Free Russia Legion In Ukraine As 'Terrorist' Organization
Russia's Supreme Court on March 16 labeled as a terrorist organization the Free Russia legion, an armed group consisting of Russian citizens that fights alongside Ukraine's armed forces against invading Russian armed forces. Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Kyiv, announced the creation of the Free Russia legion shortly after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Daghestani Police Chief Gets Life Sentence For Role In Deadly Moscow Terror Attacks
The former police chief of the Kizlyar district of Daghestan, Gazi Isayev, was found guilty of involvement in the terrorist attacks in the Moscow metro in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison by the Second Western Military Court in Moscow on March 16. The court found Isayev guilty of terrorism, banditry, and participating in an organized criminal group. Isayev pleaded not guilty. Two bomb attacks in the Moscow metro in late March 2010 killed 39 people and injured dozens of others. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Report: Russia Committed Torture, War Crimes, Possible Crimes Against Humanity In Ukraine
Russia has perpetrated large-scale violations of international human rights and humanitarian norms -- some of them amounting to war crimes -- since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, the UN-backed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said in a report released on March 16.
The report said the violations include the willful killings of unarmed civilians --which represent war crimes -- as well as torture, unlawful confinement, rape, and other forms of sexual violence, and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia from areas under Moscow's control.
The commission also said that Russia's wave of large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure that started in October and led to large parts of Ukraine and millions of people being left without electricity or heating for long intervals in winter, particularly during freezing temperatures, may amount to crimes against humanity. The report said the attacks on infrastructure should be investigated further.
The commission, which consists of three independent human rights experts, was set up during an emergency debate shortly after the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The report, based on hundreds of interviews, satellite photos, and visits to detention centers and graves, singled out the use of explosive weapons by Russian forces in populated areas as one of the main causes for civilian casualties, which showed "an apparent disregard for civilian harm and suffering."
The report mentions that the commission members were "struck by the extent of the destruction" they found during their visits on the ground.
The report identified "numerous" cases of rape and sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated by Russian authorities in the areas that came under their control.
Sexual violence was committed during house-to-house visits and during the unlawful detention of victims.
"Sexual violence amounting to torture and the threat of such against women and men have been important aspects of the torture exercised by Russian authorities," the report said.
The transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia "amount to war crimes," the report said, adding that many of the children were unable to make contact with their families, according to witnesses accounts, "and might lose contact with them indefinitely."
Delay in the repatriation of civilians may also amount to a war crime, it said.
The commission "also documented a small number of violations committed by Ukrainian armed forces, including likely indiscriminate attacks and two incidents qualifying as war crimes, where Russian prisoners of war were shot, wounded and tortured," the report said.
The commission's main recommendation was that "all violations and crimes be investigated and those responsible be held accountable, either at the national or the international level."
The report, which amounted to a highly unusual condemnation of a member of the UN Security Council, urged that accountability for the crimes documented in the report include both criminal responsibility and "the victims’ right to truth, reparation, and non-repetition."
Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
Western Balkans Can Celebrate 'Big Step' If Kosovo, Serbia Agree On Document, Borrell Says
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the entire Western Balkans region will benefit from Serbia and Kosovo implementing an EU normalization proposal they agreed on in Brussels last month.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are scheduled to meet on March 18 in Ohrid, North Macedonia, to continue talks on the agreement on the path toward the normalization of relations.
The European Union expects them to agree during the meeting on the implementation annex of the agreement, which is considered an integral part of the document.
"If this happens…then Western Balkans will celebrate a big step forward toward [a] European Union path," Borrell said on March 16 in Tirana, where he participated in a meeting of the Stabilization and Association Council with Albania.
"The agreement will put their relations on a new more sustainable basis and will ensure that dialogue will continue on its trajectory toward full normalization," Borrell said, echoing comments he wrote in a blog on March 16.
The Ohrid meeting is a follow-up to a discussion that leaders of Kosovo and Serbia had on February 27 in Brussels at which they agreed on the text of the initial plan.
Vucic said on March 16 that he "does not plan to sign anything" but added, "When someone signs something, I will sign it, and the people will decide on that.”
Vucic also said that Belgrade has not yet received a draft of the text from the European Union.
"We submitted our proposal, the Albanians theirs. We have not received anything from Brussels yet and that paper still does not exist," said Vucic.
During the meeting in Ohrid, he will try to do what is best for Serbia, he said. "And that is to work on the normalization of relations with Kosovo, to build the best relations with the European Union and to firmly hold our red lines. I am not giving up on that."
He has previously described Belgrade's red lines as any kind of formal or informal recognition of Kosovo and Kosovo's membership in the United Nations. That stance, however, is at odds with the provisions of the agreement, notably Article 4, which states that "Serbia will not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organization."
The EU normalization proposal, previously known as the Franco-German plan, does not oblige Serbia to formally recognize Kosovo's independence, but the two countries would recognize each other's documents, such as passports, diplomas, and license plates.
Under the plan, Serbia would also not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organization.
Earlier on March 16, the U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, voiced optimism that an agreement on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo could be reached this year.
"I think it is completely possible," Escobar said, adding that the EU proposal is primarily an agreement on normalization and not on Serbia's recognition of Kosovo's independence.
"The American position is that Kosovo is an independent state with territorial integrity and sovereignty. We also believe that the region would benefit from mutual recognition, but that's not what this is about," Escobar added.
Serbia and Kosovo fought a war in 1998-1999 that ended when NATO bombed Serbian forces.
Kosovo declared its independence from Belgrade in 2008 and has since been recognized as a sovereign nation by most countries, including the United States. All EU countries except Greece, Spain, Romania, Slovakia, and Cyprus, also have recognized Kosovo’s independence.
Serbia and its traditional ally Russia, however, have yet to do so.
Serbia and Kosovo have been engaged in Brussels-led dialogue since 2011. In 2013 the then prime ministers of both countries, Ivica Dacic and Hashim Thaci, reached a so-called Brussels agreement. Many elements of this agreement remain unimplemented to this date.
The major stumbling block for the process is the formation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority in Kosovo, which Pristina refused to execute fearing a Republika Srpska-like entity in the country would jeopardize its functionality. The international community insists that Kosovo implement its international obligation and establish the association.
With reporting by Gjeraqina Tuhina in Brussels
Warsaw Plans To Grant Ukraine's Request For Fighter Jets, Says Polish President
Poland’s president says his country plans to give Ukraine a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the first NATO member to fulfill the Ukrainian government's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes. President Andrzej Duda said on March 16 that Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days and the rest need to be checked and would be supplied later. Duda did not say if other countries would be making the same move, although Slovakia has said it would send its disused MiGs to Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Court Orders Former Kazakh President's Brother To Return Stake In Company To State
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's Supreme Court has ordered Bolat Nazarbaev, the younger brother of the Central Asian nation's former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, to return to the state an almost 32 percent stake he holds in the Almaty Heavy Machinery Factory (AZTM).
The court ruled on March 16 that Bolat Nazarbaev, who sold 31.9 percent of the industrial facility's shares to a private company in 2009 but continued to control the factory's operations, must regain the shares and return them to the state.
AZTM used to be a state property but was privatized in 1998 with 31.9 percent of its shares obtained by the private company Temir Kon. In 2007, Temir Kon sold the shares to Bolat Nazarbaev.
Last June, Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency said Bolat Nazarbaev and his former wife, Maira Qurmanghalieva, were targeted by a lawsuit filed by the owners of the financial services company Karuan, who accused the two of illegally taking over the firm.
Bolat Nazarbaev, 69, fled Kazakhstan in the wake of anti-government protests in early January 2022 and his current whereabouts are unknown.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, 82, and his clan lost power and influence after the January protests that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers, and thousands injured.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January 2022, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Last month, Toqaev annulled a law, depriving Nursultan Nazarbaev of the "elbasy" title and his immediate family members of legal immunity.
Since January 2022, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
In September, the former president’s nephew. Qairat Satybaldy, was sentenced to six years in prison on fraud and embezzlement charges.
Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group Turns To Pornhub For Ukraine War Recruits
MOSCOW -- The Russian mercenary group Wagner has placed advertisements on Pornhub, the world’s largest pornographic website, as it tries to recruit fighters to reinforce its troops fighting as part of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
Those who enter the pornographic site from Russia without using a VPN and programs blocking ads will see a Wagner video calling on the viewer to join Wagner instead of enjoying pornography.
The expletive-laced text says that Wagner is looking for recruits "from all Russian regions."
In one part of the risque ad, a woman can be seen twirling a lollipop in her mouth while a female voice in the background refers to Wagner as the "coolest f**king private army in the world."
Wagner's co-founder and owner Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed that the ad was placed on Pornhub’s website.
"The placement of the ad on porn websites is the good idea of our marketing experts. I fully agree with them. The ad says: Go fight along with the Wagner private military campaign, stop masturbating. And who disagrees with that?" Prigozhin’s statement placed on Telegram said.
Wagner is a mercenary group co-founded by the Kremlin-linked Prigozhin, who has been known under the nickname "Putin's chef" because of his company's catering operations for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Members of the mercenary group, with thousands of men recruited from correctional institutions across Russia, have been actively involved in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year.
Last week, Prigozhin said his troops along with all of the Russian forces involved in the fierce monthslong fight to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are suffering from shortages of ammunition.
Last month, Prigozhin said Wagner stopped recruiting inmates, while the Defense Ministry has itself reportedly begun in its own recruiting campaign in Russian penitentiaries.
Several countries have recognized Wagner as a terrorist organization.
This week, Russia's parliament approved a bill that expanded penalties for those considered to have discredited Russia's troops to include comments about mercenary groups and volunteers fighting in Ukraine.
Authorities have used the laws to hand down lengthy jail sentences to longtime Kremlin critics.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Kazakhstan Impounds Property Of Russian Cosmodrome Operator In Baikonur2
Battles Flare Around Bakhmut, But Western Think Tank Says Russia's Drive May Be Stalling3
Don't Call It Mobilization: Across Russia, Military Recruiters Send Out New Orders4
Russia Launches More Attacks On Bakhmut, 'Regardless Of Losses,' As U.S. Warns Of 'Tough Fight' Ahead5
Exclusive: Expelled Russian Diplomats With Spy Links Resurface In Serbia6
Russia Keeps Up Pressure On Bakhmut As Ukraine Says It's Determined To Defend The City7
The Nord Stream Mystery: What We Know About The Baltic Sea Pipeline Blasts8
Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group Turns To Pornhub For Ukraine War Recruits9
Poland May Hand MiG-29 Jet Fighters To Ukraine Within Weeks10
'Fierce' Fighting Rages As Ukrainian Troops Defend Central Bakhmut
Subscribe