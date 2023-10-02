Slovak Policy On Ukraine May Stay Unchanged, Says Ex-Prime Minister

Former Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova says the victory of a party promising to stop military support for Ukraine, in elections on September 30, might not result in fundamental change. Speaking to RFE/RL on October 2, she pointed out that the Smer Party's main potential coalition partner has demanded that such aid continue. Radicova added that there was "fatigue" in Slovakia over the war in Ukraine, but no more than in other European countries.