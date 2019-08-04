Small Aircraft Crashes In Southern Tajikistan Killing One

A small aircraft has crashed in southern Tajikistan killing the plane’s pilot and injuring a copilot.



The Russian-manufactured Antonov An-2 single-engine aircraft crashed on August 4 while trying to land after transporting a group of skydivers.



A Tajik official with the government-funded Tajik Society For Army Assistance told RFERL‘s Tajik Service that the plane’s pilot died after being transferred to a hospital. He said the copilot is being treated for his injuries.



The official said the aircraft’s engine had stopped working “for unknown reasons.”



He said the plane had crashed while landing at the Fakhrabad training air base, located 30 kilometers south of the Tajik capital Dushanbe.



Tajik official state news agency Khovar reported that the country’s national security committee has launched an investigation into the incident.