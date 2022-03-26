Smoke And Gunfire In Slavutych As City Protests Against Russian Occupation

Gunfire and the sounds of explosions were heard in the northern Ukrainian city of Slavutych after residents protested against Russian occupation. The city's mayor, Yuriy Fomychev, who was reportedly detained earlier by Russian forces, was filmed addressing crowds saying the Russians had agreed to vacate the city center. Slavutych sits close to the former nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, which the Russian military seized soon after invading Ukraine on February 24.