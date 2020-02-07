Whistle-Blower Snowden Seeks Extension Of Russian Residence Permit, Says Lawyer

Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who was granted asylum in Russia, is preparing to apply for the extension of his Russian residence permit which expires in April, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told Russian media on February 7.



Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 after he revealed details of secret surveillance programs by U.S. intelligence agencies.



"At Edward's request, I am drawing up documents for the Russian Interior Ministry migration service to extend his residence permit," Kucherena said.



Snowden was charged under the U.S. Espionage Act for leaking 1.5 million secret documents from the NSA on government surveillance, prompting public debate about the legality of some of the agency’s programs, on privacy concerns, and about the United States snooping on its neighbors.



If convicted, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison.



In September, Snowden called on French President Emmanuel Macron to grant him asylum. The French presidency did not comment.



Snowden had unsuccessfully applied for asylum in France in 2013 and several other countries.



"Everything is okay with him. He is working. His wife is with him," Kucherena said.



Asked if Snowden plans to apply for Russian citizenship, Kucherena said, "I haven't discussed this matter with him so far."

With reporting by ADP and Interfax