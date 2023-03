9

Protesters also gathered outside Sofia’s Municipal Council on March 9. This picture shows one demonstrator holding a Samara flag, referencing the Russo-Turkish War of the 1870s, as another man displays a sign saying, "Don't touch the monument to the Soviet Army."During the council protest, a man threw a Ukrainian flag that had been flying from the balcony of the council building to the ground. Reactions online to the incident were largely critical, with even those against foreign flags flying from Bulgaria’s official buildings saying it should have been removed respectfully.