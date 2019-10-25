Soldier Kills Eight, Wounds Two In Shooting Spree At Russian Military Unit

A soldier has killed eight military personnel and wounded two more in a shooting spree at a military unit in Russia.



The Russian Defense Ministry said on October 25 the soldier began shooting at his colleagues during a watch shift in a unit located in the Zabaikalye region in Siberia.



According to the ministry, the soldier may have been suffering from a nervous breakdown when the shooting started.



A ministry commission led by Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov has left Moscow for the unit's location, the ministry said.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax