News
South Korea's President In Ukraine To See Zelenskiy
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was in Ukraine on July 15 on an unannounced visit, his office said, where he visited the town of Bucha ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "The president first toured the Bucha city massacre site near the capital Kyiv and the city of Irpin, where missile attacks were concentrated on civilian residential areas," his office said. South Korea, the world's ninth-largest arms exporter, has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has also sold tanks and howitzers to Poland, a key ally for Kyiv as it battles invading Russian forces.
More News
Azerbaijan Says Karabakh Separatists 'Pose Threat' To Flights
Azerbaijan on July 15 accused Armenian separatists in its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region of using radio interference against passenger aircraft in its airspace, as the arch-foe countries are to hold EU-mediated peace talks. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinan are set to meet on July 15 in Brussels for a round of talks aimed at resolving the conflict for the control of Armenian-populated Karabakh. European Council President Charles Michel will mediate the discussions, which come amid renewed tensions after Azerbaijan closed the Lachin Corridor, the sole land link between Karabakh and Armenia.
Turkey Provides Support For Disabled People In Afghanistan
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has provided financial support for vocational training courses for people with disabilities in northern Afghanistan to help them gain professional skills and find employment. The state-run charity will provide six-month courses for women in soap manufacturing and for men in carpentry, the production and repair of shoes, and welding of metal structures. The courses will take place in Jowzjan Province and will accommodate 50 people with disabilities. To read the original story from the RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Pakistani Army Chief Warns Afghan Taliban Against Harboring Militants After Twin Attacks
The head of the Pakistani Army has threatened the Taliban-led government in Kabul with an "effective response" if it continues harboring militants who launch attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," General Asim Munir said, referring to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
The July 14 statement came after two militant attacks in recent days killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the southwestern Balochistan Province that borders Afghanistan.
Nine soldiers were killed when militants stormed an army base in the Zhob district on July 12, marking the highest death toll in a single day for the Pakistani Army in several months.
Three soldiers were killed in a separate attack on the same day when gunmen targeted an army convoy in Sui, a town that the country’s main natural gas pipeline passes through.
"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," said Munir, who visited Balochistan on July 14.
Several militant groups, including the TTP, Islamic State, and the newly formed Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan have a presence in Balochistan.
Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in Zhob.
The army chief said he expects the Afghan Taliban to live up to their promises from a 2020 Doha agreement with the United States to prevent any terrorist group from using Afghan soil for attacks.
Munir also claimed that "Afghan nationals were involved in recent acts of terrorism in Pakistan," but didn't provide further details.
There was no immediate response from the Taliban in Kabul. The Taliban-led government has in the past rejected Islamabad’s claim that it harbors militants who carry out cross-border attacks in Pakistan.
The TTP has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Pakistani troops and police in Balochistan in recent years.
The gas-rich province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by local separatists for two decades.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Top Oil Field Service Company Halts Shipments Of Technology To Russia
Oilfield services company SLB -- formally known as Schlumberger -- on July 14 announced that it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to international sanctions. SLB previously banned shipments into Russia from the United States, Britain, the European Union, and Canada. The ban now applies to all its worldwide operations. SLB said in a statement it “remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Forces Shell Ukraine's Sumy Region As Kyiv Claims Advances In South
Russian shelling targeted border areas in Sumy Province in Ukraine's northeast, causing multiple explosions, local officials said on July 15, as Kyiv claimed its troops were advancing against the invading forces in the country's south.
No casualties were reported from the latest Russian strikes in Sumy, but the regional military administration said several residential buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged in the attack.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The attack "by various types of weapons" caused dozens of explosions, damaging two private houses in the Novoslobidsk area and destroying two harvesters and two tractors in the Khotyn rural settlement, the military administration said. Three residential buildings were damaged in the Seredino-Budsk area, it added.
Sumy Province, which borders Russia, frequently comes under Russian strikes. Three people were killed and 21 others were wounded in a drone strike on the namesake provincial capital, Sumy, on July 4.
Regional authorities have said they were considering a plan to resettle some 12,000 residents from the border areas.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, said its troops were advancing in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and restraining an "onslaught" by the Russian Army on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its evening summary on July 14 that the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and launched 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems. It said the Russian military would continue to focus its main efforts on areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka. About 20 combat clashes took place during the day.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the fighting in his nightly address late on July 14, telling Ukrainians they must realize that Russian forces in the south and east are deploying all possible resources to stop Ukrainian soldiers from advancing.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers never stop eyeing the sky in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian antiaircraft rockets can stop the incoming kamikaze drones but these often put the defending soldiers at risk.
"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelenskiy said after chairing a meeting with top commanders.
"And every 1,000 meters we advance, every success of every combat brigade, deserves our gratitude," he said.
Several Ukrainian regions declared an air-raid alert earlier on July 14 as Russia unleashed a fresh round of Iranian-made drones, causing damage and injuries, regional officials said.
Six drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses over the industrial city of Kryviy Rih in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak on Telegram.
"However, it was not possible to destroy all drones, and a utility company was damaged in Kryviy Rih," Lysak wrote, adding that a local transport company and several buildings were also damaged in the city, while special industrial equipment was destroyed. A 56-year-old man suffered light injuries, Lysak said.
The head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram that despite the damage, utilities in the city are working.
The Ukrainian air defense said it shot down 16 of the 17 Iranian-made drones used by Russia in the attack.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Status Of Wagner Mercenaries Unclear As Putin Comments On His Offer To Troops
The Kremlin has refused to elaborate on the future of the Wagner mercenary group after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the private military company, which mounted a short-lived mutiny last month, has operated without a legal basis.
“There is no law on private military organizations. It simply doesn’t exist,” Putin told the Russian newspaper Kommersant three weeks after a brief revolt that posed the most serious threat to the Russian leader’s 23-year rule.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with reporters refused to elaborate when asked about Putin’s comments to Kommersant in an interview published on July 14.
While the Kremlin said there was no legal entity named Wagner and the legal status of such companies was a complicated one that required consideration, it has previously admitted the government has paid the group billions of rubles.
Putin told Kommersant that he offered the private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander, who goes by the call sign "Gray Hair" and has led the private army in Ukraine for 16 months.
The commander, Andrei Troshev, is a retired military officer who has played a leading role in Wagner since its creation in 2014 and faced European Union sanctions over his role in Syria as the group's executive director.
“All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve,” Putin told the newspaper, “And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all along.”
Putin had previously said Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, move to Belarus, or retire.
Putin emphasized in the interview that “rank-and-file soldiers of Wagner have fought honorably” in Ukraine, adding that “it’s a cause for regret that they were drawn” into the mutiny.
Putin's remarks appeared to be part of efforts to denigrate Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin while trying to maintain control over Wagner mercenaries and secure their loyalty. The fate of Prigozhin remains unclear.
Putin described a Kremlin meeting attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including Prigozhin, on June 29, five days after the rebellion. He said he offered them alternatives for future service, and many signaled their approval, but Prigozhin did not.
Putin didn't mention where and in what numbers Wagner could be deployed under his offer or say what proposal the forces eventually accepted, if any.
Some of the mercenaries were shown on July 14 in a Belarusian state TV broadcast instructing soldiers in Belarus at a military range southeast of Minsk.
The broadcast showed Wagner instructors training Belarusian territorial defense forces at a firing range about 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk.
"Wagner fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the Belarusian Defense Ministry's television channel said. State news agency BelTa also reported that Wagner troops were training Belarusian soldiers.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry didn't say how many Wagner troops were in Belarus or specify whether more will follow. Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has previously said it was up to Prigozhin and the Russian government to decide whether to move to Belarus.
Lukashenka, who brokered the deal to end the rebellion in exchange for an amnesty for Prigozhin and his men and permission for them to move to Belarus, has said Prigozhin is in Russia, while Wagner’s troops are in their field camps.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Accused Russian Intelligence Officer Pleads Not Guilty To U.S. Smuggling Charges
An alleged Russian intelligence officer pleaded not guilty on July 14 to charges of smuggling U.S.-origin electronics and ammunition to Russia to help its war against Ukraine. Vadim Konoschenok, who was extradited from Estonia, entered the plea at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. The judge ordered him to be detained pending trial after prosecutors called him a flight risk. Konoschenok's lawyer declined to comment. Konoschenok, 48, was detained in October 2022 while trying to cross into Russia carrying 35 types of semiconductors and electronic components, some of which were subject to U.S. export controls, prosecutors said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Second Romanian Minister Resigns As Scandal Over 'Horror' Retirement Homes Escalates
Romania's Family and Youth Minister Gabriela Firea has resigned, the second member of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's leftist-led government to become a casualty of a national scandal over revelations about the abusive treatment of people interned in a complex of private retirement homes near Bucharest.
Firea announced her resignation in a Facebook post on July 14 after a private meeting with Ciolacu, who is also her Social Democratic Party (PSD) boss.
"I had a meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu several minutes ago and I handed in my resignation as minister for family, youth, and equality of chances," Firea wrote.
Firea's resignation came a day after Labor Minister Marius Budai left the government after it was revealed that he ignored an official warning from an NGO about the abuses perpetrated at three retirement homes operated in Voluntari, a small town on the outskirts of Bucharest, by an organization called St. Gabriel the Brave.
The organization's owner, Stefan Godei, was arrested by organized crime police after two Romanian investigative media outlets, Centrul de Investigatii Media (Investigative Media Center) and Buletin de Bucuresti (Bucharest Residence Permit), revealed earlier this year and police concluded this month that dozens of elderly and disabled people were being starved, beaten, drugged, tied to their beds, and denied basic hygiene in Godei's retirement homes.
Firea, a former PSD mayor of Bucharest, came under fire when documents published by the media showed that Godei had been her employee and occasional driver during her 2016-2020 mayoral stint. Furthermore, her husband, Florentin Pandele, has long been the PSD mayor of Voluntari.
Both Firea and Pandele have been vehemently denying any responsibility for the longtime abuses.
Despite abundant evidence to the contrary, Firea repeatedly claimed she did not know Godei personally, while Pandele denied having any personal knowledge of the abuses although the neighbors of what has been dubbed "the houses of horror" lodged several complaints with the Voluntari town hall.
The scandal prompted a national outcry with increasing political ramifications, leaving newly appointed Ciolacu rushing to contain the political fallout for his party by ordering a sweeping nationwide investigation of all similar institutions.
More than 1,000 homes were raided by authorities, and 13 have been permanently closed while 43 were temporarily suspended.
Anti-organized-crime police detained 26 suspects, and four of them were subsequently arrested while 11 others were placed under house arrest.
For the past two years, PSD has been in an uneasy coalition with the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL) that saw Ciolacu taking the rotating helm of the government just weeks before the scandal broke out.
Ciolacu, who is the PSD leader, appears increasingly preoccupied by next year's parliamentary, local, and presidential elections.
What may be even more important for Ciolacu's political future is that Firea also gave up, "momentarily," as she put it, the leadership of the PSD branch in Bucharest, although she had been said to have her eyes set on another mayoral candidacy in the Romanian capital, or even a run for Romania's presidency -- two positions that Ciolacu might be interested in for himself, according to some reports.
In the meantime, as politicians are vying to make the most out of the crisis that incumbent President Klaus Iohannis has called "a national shame," the revelations about the treatment of the elderly and the disabled are sure to open an old wound in Romanian society more than three decades after horrific images from communist orphanages shocked the world.
With reporting by Eugen Tomiuc
UN Chief Awaits Answer From Putin On Proposal To Extend Black Sea Grain Export Deal
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is still waiting for a response from Russian President Vladimir Putin on a proposal to extend a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports as a deadline for an extension of the deal looms.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on July 14 that Guterres is waiting for a response to a letter that he wrote to Putin earlier this week including his proposal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Dujarric said discussions are being held, including messages exchanged on WhatsApp and Signal, as Moscow again threatens to walk away from the deal, saying its demands have not been met.
Guterres wrote to Putin on July 11 asking him to extend the Black Sea deal in return for connecting a subsidiary of Russia's Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the international payment system SWIFT, sources told Reuters.
One of Russia's demands is the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT. It was cut off by the EU in June 2022 over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
According to TASS, Putin said he had not seen the letter from Guterres, but Russia has been in contact with UN officials.
The deal, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, allows the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It was brokered by the UN and Turkey last year to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion and blockade of the ports.
Much of the 32 million metric tons of corn, wheat, and other grains exported by Ukraine under the arrangement has gone to feed people in developing countries in Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. If the exports were again blocked, food prices could spiral even higher than they are now.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicating he and Putin were in agreement on the extension of the deal.
"We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdogan told reporters.
But Peskov said there had been “no statement about this from the Russian side."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed for Russia to extend and expand the Black Sea deal, accusing Russia of using the agreement "as a weapon" by threatening to end it.
"If Russia is not going to end its horrific war of aggression against Ukraine, at the very least it could extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative so that these food products can get out to the world, keeping prices down, keeping supply up," Blinken told a news conference in Jakarta.
"If Moscow follows through on its threat, developing countries including in the region will pay the price including quite literally with higher food prices, as well as greater food scarcity," Blinken told reporters after talks in the Southeast Asian country.
Moscow has insisted from the start that in exchange for its cooperation it wants obstacles to exports of Russia's own food and fertilizer lifted.
While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Two Navalny Associates' Houses Searched By Russian Police
Police have carried out searches of the houses of two former employees of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in the cities of Tambov and Tver for unspecified reasons. Rights monitor OVD-Info reported that Igor Slivin, who worked with Navalny's group in Tambov, was questioned and then released on July 14. He was told he's a witness in a criminal case on the creation of an extremist community. In Tver, Pavel Kuzmin's house was searched even though he left months before it was declared an extremist group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbia Reverses Course, Allows Russian Anti-War Activist To Enter
Russian lawyer Pyotr Nikitin, a sharp critic of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, has been allowed to enter Serbia more than 24 hours after authorities at the Belgrade airport confiscated his passport and refused to let him in.
Nikitin, who has lived in Serbia for the past seven years, had been stranded at the airport since early on July 13 after arriving on a flight from Germany.
Nikitin is the founder of the Russian Democratic Society in Serbia, a Russian expatriate association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and linked his ordeal with his anti-war activities.
"Russia has a great influence on the Serbian authorities, who simply fulfill their orders," Nikitin told RFE/RL after being allowed to enter Serbia.
Nikitin, the organizer of protests in support of Ukraine since the Russian invasion and a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told RFE/RL on July 13 that the decision to deny him entry was made by Serbia's Security Information Agency (BIA) chief Aleksandar Vulin.
After being permitted to enter the country on July 14, he said he believed the decision was made by Vulin.
"I have no concrete evidence for this, but there is no other explanation for what is happening," he said.
Vulin was placed on a U.S. sanctions list on July 11 for allegedly using his position to further Russian and criminal agendas, including arms dealing and drug trafficking.
Before his ordeal ended Nikitin said officials continued to try to get him to board a flight out of the country even though he has a valid residence permit, is married to a Serbian citizen, and has two children there.
"Twice a day, the police offer me to board a flight to Frankfurt (from where he arrived in Serbia), which I repeatedly refuse," he said, adding that he had appealed the ban.
Nikitin, who holds dual Russian and Dutch citizenship,arrived at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport after a vacation. In his earlier comments, Nikitin said he had "good signals" from the Dutch Embassy that officials there would "take measures within their jurisdiction to help me."
Nikitin's Russian Democratic Society has been organizing protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been helping antiwar Russians settle in Serbia, which has historically friendly ties with Russia and has refused to join sanctions on Moscow imposed by most of Europe and Ukraine's Western allies after the invasion.
In support of Nikitin, anti-war activists protested in front of the Serbian Parliament on July 13, and an online petition was launched to allow him to enter Serbia.
"An injustice was done to him. There is no reason for the ban, and we would like to see an explanation from the state," Anastasia Vorjanova, a Russian Democratic Society coordinator, told RFE/RL.
Lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic, who represents Nikitin, said at the protest that Nikitin had a Serbian identity card and residence permit.
"You can't issue a ban on entering Serbia just because Aleksandar Vulin doesn't like Peter Nikitin, who doesn't like Russian President Vladimir Putin," Stojkovic told RFE/RL.
Srdjan Milivojevic, an opposition lawmaker and member of the Committee for Human and Minority Rights in the Serbian parliament, told N1 television that he was not allowed to visit Nikitin at the airport and provide him with food and water.
Milivojevic said that Nikitin's "human and minority rights" guaranteed under Serbian law have been violated.
"I was shocked that we are really getting confirmation that the BIA has become a tool and a weapon in the hands of the authorities to advance anti-European politics," he added.
Serbia has long voiced aspirations to join the European Union. It became a candidate in 2012, but accession negotiations have dragged on, with Belgrade's close ties to Russia growing as a sticking point.
With reporting by Nevena Bogdanovic
Iranian Lawyers Who Expressed Support For Mahsa Amini's Family Summoned To Court
A group of 54 Iranian lawyers who expressed support for the family of Mahsa Amini after she died in police custody have been summoned by judicial authorities to explain social media posts, a move activists say is part of a campaign by officials to pressure them amid continued unrest over the suppression of women's rights by the Islamic regime.
The Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported on July 14 that the lawyers from Bukan in West Azerbaijan Province were being investigated for publishing "images and content against public modesty" rules.
In a statement posted online in September 2022, just days after Amini died after being detained for an alleged violation of the mandatory hijab law, the lawyers said they were ready to provide Amini's family with legal representation while condemning "illegal behavior by any institution and organization," an apparent reference to state pressure on the family to accept its official explanation -- health reasons -- for her death.
The family and witnesses of Amini's arrest say she was beaten during her apprehension and had no history of health problems.
Hengaw quoted unnamed "informed sources" as saying the Bukan prosecutor had "continuously put pressure on these lawyers with contradictory justifications" since the letter was published.
Hengaw said the lawyers must appear in court between July 11 and July 16.
The summoning of the lawyers in Bukan comes amid increased state pressure on independent lawyers who have been critical of state repression and those who have defended protesters arrested in the brutal state crackdown on anti-establishment protests.
Dozens of lawyers have been detained during the crackdown. The majority were released under an amnesty declared by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February but since May, the authorities have summoned over 100 lawyers across the country to appear.
Some of the lawyers who have been summoned have said that the proceedings were mostly conducted by the security court located in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with no specific charges stated.
One Killed In Accident At Russian Uranium Plant
One person was killed in an accident at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on July 14, the RIA Novosti news agency said, but the factory said radiation levels at the site and surrounding area were normal. The factory said the "depressurization" of a cylinder containing depleted uranium hexafluoride had occurred, without saying what caused it. The Urals Electrochemical Combine says it enriches uranium for use in nuclear power plants. Uranium hexafluoride is a gas that is part of that process. Radiation levels on the premises and in the surrounding area were normal, the plant in the city of Novouralsk said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
OSCE Calls On Turkmenistan To Comply With Media-Freedom Obligations
The Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe (OSCE) has called on Turkmen authorities to comply with their obligations regarding media freedom and open Internet access to citizens.
In a statement following a visit to Ashgabat, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, said she "specifically highlighted" restrictions on the free flow of information, both online and offline, along with limited access to information in the country.
She also urged the authorities to uphold the relevant commitments of the OSCE regarding freedom of expression and media freedom.
"In today's interdependent world, freedom of the media is only achievable by ensuring equal access to the online information ecosystem," Ribeiro said.
"I appreciate Turkmenistan's commitment to multilateralism and to the OSCE in particular in its wish for peace and security. I would like to highlight the importance of free and independent media as a tool in achieving this goal," she added.
Turkmenistan's authoritarian government has always tightly controlled information in the isolated country by monitoring and blocking news websites, social media platforms, and messaging apps.
In their latest bid to regulate what Turkmen can see online, state officials reportedly summoned bloggers and influencers in several regions recently to tell them to promote the government's narrative of the "happy and prosperous" country of Turkmenistan.
According to the bloggers, police also warned them that if they shared any content that was critical of the government they could go to jail and that even liking or commenting on such content is prohibited and could be seen as "anti-government activity."
The Central Asian country has repeatedly been cited as having the slowest Internet in the world.
The U.K.-based Cable.co.uk said in a report on worldwide broadband speed that Turkmenistan, with an average Internet speed of 0.50 megabits per second, was the slowest of all 224 countries surveyed in 2021.
In Turkmenistan, it took some 22 hours and 34 minutes to download a 5-gigabyte video file.
- By Current Time
Russia Closes Polish Consulate In Smolensk In Retaliation For 'Unfriendly' Polish Actions
The Russian government has ordered the closure of the Polish Consulate in Smolensk, a city some 400 kilometers west of Moscow. "As a result of the unfriendly actions by the Polish government, which are of an anti-Russian nature, steps have been taken to illegally seize Russian diplomatic property on Polish territory," the government's press service told Interfax. In May, Poland took over the building of a school belonging to Russia's embassy in Warsaw, arguing that Russia was illegally occupying Polish state property. Russia at the time called the move an "illegal seizure" and said it would "not go without a proper response from us." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
France Awards Journalist Killed Working In Ukraine Its Highest Order Of Merit
France posthumously awarded AFP video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed while working in Ukraine, the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour) on July 14. Soldin, AFP's video coordinator in Ukraine, was killed in a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine on May 9, more than a year after the Russian invasion began. He was 32 years old. Soldin was given the chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur with effect from June 28 by a presidential decree issued on July 13. Born in Sarajevo, Soldin was a French national who said he was drawn to telling stories of people displaced by fighting, stemming from his family's experience fleeing conflict.
- By AP
Andrew Tate Sues Accusers In Romanian Trafficking Case
Controversial social-media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human-trafficking charges. Tate and his brother are seeking at least $5 million in the lawsuit, which was filed this week against the woman, her parents, and two others. The Tates say the five conspired to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape. Romanian officials indicted the Tates and two Romanian women last month on charges of organizing a criminal group, rape, and other crimes. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Azerbaijani President Meets Top EU Official Ahead Of Broader Talks On Peace Settlement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on July 15 in Brussels with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of a trilateral meeting between Aliyev, Michel, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian scheduled to take place that day amid tensions over a blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are trying to make progress toward a peace settlement in the long-running dispute over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan's position on peace negotiations is clear, logical, and based on international law.
He said much progress on the recognition of borders was made during direct talks in May and it is now "time for the same words to be confirmed on paper, signatures to be made, and relations to be established."
An EU official told AFP the meeting scheduled for July 15 between Pashinian, Aliyev, and Michel -- the sixth in nearly two years -- would cover humanitarian issues, border delimitation, the peace treaty, rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, and connectivity.
Thousands of people gathered earlier on July 14 in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, to protest the blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between the breakaway region and Armenia.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) said on July 11 that traffic through a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor had been suspended pending an investigation after "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The move sparked concerns over a humanitarian crisis in the restive enclave, which Armenia has said is experiencing food shortages.
The protest by some 6,000 people came as Pashinian voiced hope that progress will be made on a peace treaty when he meets with Aliyev.
Speaking at a government meeting on July 13, Pashinian denounced the blockade, saying it contradicts a ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement along the road.
"As far as the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the deepening humanitarian crisis are concerned, the binding ruling of the ICJ creates a possibility for a greater international consolidation to prevent Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh," Pashinian said.
He also urged international unity against the blockade of the Armenian-populated region.
Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), meanwhile, were able to transport 11 patients and people accompanying them from Nagorno-Karabakh to medical centers in Armenia, the Health Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said.
Zara Amatuni, spokeswoman for the organization’s Armenian branch, told AFP the 11 patients were in serious condition and were transported over the Lachin Corridor.
The ICRC earlier denied the Azerbaijani allegations about contraband in a statement saying none of the vehicles under its control was involved in smuggling.
But it said that four hired drivers had without its knowledge tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles, which were displaying the ICRC emblem. The individuals were not ICRC staff members and they were fired, the ICRC said.
Azerbaijan said the decision to temporarily shut the Lachin Corridor was made after the Red Cross failed to "prevent illegal actions," such as smuggling mobile phones from Armenia to Karabakh using the organization's medical vehicles.
An EU official told AFP the meeting scheduled for July 15 between Pashinian, Aliyev, and Michel -- the sixth in nearly two years -- would cover humanitarian issues, border delimitation, the peace treaty, rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, and connectivity.
The simmering conflict led to a six-week war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides. The fighting resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Duma Adopts Bill Banning Sex Change, Adoption By Transgender People
Russia's State Duma adopted in the second reading a bill on July 13 that bans surgical operations "aimed at changing the sex of a person" and the changing of the gender marker in documents. An exception is made for cases related to the treatment of "congenital physiological anomalies of sex formation in children," but such operations can be carried out only by decision of the medical commission and in public clinics. The bill also bans transgender people from adopting children or establishing guardianship over minors. The third and final reading is due to take place on July 14. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Russian Service and Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Claims Advances In South As Forces In East Hold Back Russian 'Onslaught'
The Ukrainian military says its troops are advancing in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and restraining an "onslaught" by the Russian Army on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its evening summary on July 14 that the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and launched 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems. It said the Russian military would continue to focus its main efforts on areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, and heavy fighting is ongoing. About 20 combat clashes took place during the day.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the fighting in his nightly address, telling Ukrainians that they must realize that Russian forces in the south and east are deploying all possible resources to stop Ukrainian soldiers from advancing.
"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelenskiy said after chairing a meeting with top commanders.
"And every thousand meters we advance, every success of every combat brigade deserves our gratitude," he said.
Several Ukrainian regions declared an air-raid alert earlier on July 14 as Russia unleashed a fresh round of Iranian-made drones, causing damage and injuries, regional officials said.
Six drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses over the industrial city of Kryviy Rih in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
"However, it was not possible to destroy all drones, and a utility company was damaged in Kryviy Rih," Lysak wrote, adding that a local transport company and several buildings were also damaged in the city, while special industrial equipment was destroyed. A 56-year-old man suffered light injuries, Lysak said.
The head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram that despite the damage, utilities in the city were working.
The Ukrainian air defense said that it shot down 16 of the 17 Iranian-made drones used by Russia in the attack.
The fourth consecutive day of Russian drone strikes came a day after at least two people were killed, several were wounded, and material damage was caused in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions.
The Pentagon, meanwhile, said on July 13 that the Wagner mercenary group, whose members had fought some of the harshest and bloodiest battles in the Bakhmut area, was not taking part in military operations in Ukraine in any significant way following a brief armed mutiny that the group staged in Russia more than two weeks ago.
"At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.
In the aftermath of the June 23-24 mutiny, Wagner fighters were reportedly offered the option of going into exile, joining Russia's regular forces, or disbanding.
In a boost for its firepower as it conducts counteroffensive operations in several areas of the front, the Ukrainian military said it had received cluster munitions pledged by the United States.
"We just got them, we haven't used them yet," General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said in an interview with CNN, referring to the controversial cluster munitions. He added that Russian forces understand that this will give Ukraine an advantage and "radically change" the battlefield situation.
The United States last week said it would deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine despite concerns over the long-term risk to civilians.
Ukrainian forces will not deploy the weapon in heavily populated areas, Tarnavskiy said.
Germany on July 13 said that additional military aid, including ammunition and Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft guns, was on its way to Ukraine. A government statement said Germany's "security-capacity-building initiative" now amounted to 5.4 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in 2023.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
As Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiration Looms, Zelenskiy Enlists South African President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative as he invited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to join what he called a humanitarian initiative to export Ukrainian grain.
Zelenskiy said in his evening address on July 13 that a continuation of the initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, was necessary.
"It is very important that there are no threats to food security anywhere in the world. And Russia must clearly realize that anyone who increases the threat of famine, particularly in critical regions of Africa, is terrorizing the whole world with hunger," he said.
Zelenskiy said he spoke with Ramaphosa on July 13 and that they both agreed it was "vital" to extend the Black Sea deal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The deal allows the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion and blockade of the ports. It was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last year and has been extended multiple times. Moscow has again threatened to walk away from the deal, saying its demands have not been met.
The European Commission is helping the UN and Turkey try to extend the deal and is open to "explore all solutions," a European Union spokesperson said on July 13.
The EU is considering allowing a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to use the international payment network SWIFT to allow for grain and fertilizer transactions, sources familiar with discussions told Reuters on July 12.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow allow the Black Sea grain deal to continue for several months to give the EU time to connect a Rosselkhozbank subsidiary to SWIFT, two of those sources told Reuters.
During a visit to Brussels on July 13, Guterres told reporters that he had not yet received a response from Russia. He said his letter to Putin contained "concrete proposals that I hope can allow us to find a positive way forward."
According to TASS, Putin said he had not seen the letter from Guterres but said Russia was in contact with UN officials.
"We are thinking about how to proceed, there are still a few days," Putin said in an interview with state television.
He said there was a possibility of suspending Russia's participation in the agreement until the promises made to Moscow under the deal were realized.
Putin said that "not one" of Moscow's conditions for the deal to function had been met.
A Kremlin spokesman later said that Russia had not made a final decision on whether to exit the grain deal.
Moscow has insisted from the start that in exchange for its cooperation it wants obstacles to exports of Russia's own food and fertilizer lifted. While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.
Guterres said the UN's partnership with the EU on this and other issues was essential to "rebuilding trust with the developing world...and we don't have a moment to lose."
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who met with Guterres in Brussels, said, "The ball is in President Putin's court" on whether to extend the deal.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Tempers Flare In Kosovo's Parliament Over Wiretaps Of Contact With Fugitive Serbian Party Chief
A fight broke out on July 13 during a session of Kosovo's parliament following the publication of wiretapped recordings involving the head of the ruling Vetevendosje parliamentary group, who admitted she had spoken with the wanted deputy head of the Serbian List party.
The brawl erupted after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti as he spoke about the controversy touched off by the release of the recordings.
The wiretapped conversations of Mimoza Kusari-Lila, head of Kurti's Vetevendosje, speaking with the Serbian List deputy head, Milan Radoicic, were released earlier this week.
Vetevendosje has often criticized people who have had contact with Radoicic, who has been designated for sanctions by the United States and is wanted by Kosovar judicial authorities.
Kurti was speaking to a plenary session of the National Assembly about Radoicic and how a warrant for his arrest was withdrawn in 2021 a few days before Kurti's government was formed when his speech was interrupted.
"When there were previous governments, this chief criminal was in Mitrovica, he was in Pristina. Now, our contribution is that he is in a hotel in Kopaonik, in Serbia," Kurti said.
Opposition lawmaker Mergim Lushtaku of the Democratic Party of Kosovo approached the lectern and threw water at Kurti and at Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, who had previously torn up a drawing mocking Kurti that the opposition had placed on the lectern in the legislative chamber.
As the melee ensued, several legislators moved toward the lectern, pushing and shoving each other and exchanging punches.
Kurti, surrounded by security and his ministers, was pushed and slammed into one of the assembly seats near the lectern. Police intervened to stop the brawl and stayed in the hall until the prime minister left.
The president of the assembly, Glauk Konjufca, said that what happened was "unacceptable," adding that the violence was also punishable by law.
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeff Hovenier said it was "unfortunate to see what happened" in the National Assembly, adding on Twitter that in any democracy there are often strongly held differences, "but differences should be resolved through discourse -- a fundamental purpose of any democracy's legislature."
Eliza Hoxha, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Party's parliamentary group, called for the assembly to be dissolved and elections to be held as soon as possible. She said the wiretapped recordings revealed the communication and the relations between Kurti and the "criminal who is on the black list of America [and] who has an arrest warrant from the prosecutor's office."
Radoicic is wanted by Kosovar authorities over alleged witness intimidation and has also been designated for sanctions by the United States for alleged involvement in transnational organized crime.
Radoicic is also named in an indictment as the leader of the criminal group that planned the murder of Serbian politician Oliver Ivanovic. However, the warrant for his arrest was withdrawn in March 2021 without explanation.
The melee came a day after Kurti announced he would reduce the number of special police officers stationed outside four municipal buildings in ethnic Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and hold new mayoral elections in each of the towns.
The United States and the European Union have pressured Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May, when ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area had boycotted.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade still does not recognize it as a sovereign country. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood, which is backed by the United States and most EU states, but not Russia and China.
The EU has told Kosovo and Serbia they must reach a solution to their dispute through an EU-mediated dialogue in order to join the bloc. Kurti is set to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic next week in Brussels under heavy pressure from the EU to dial down tensions.
With reporting by AP and AFP
NATO 'More United Than Ever,' Biden Says As He Concludes European Trip With Stop In Finland
U.S. President Joe Biden said he and other NATO leaders showed the world at their summit this week that the military alliance is “more united than ever" after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The allies “understand that this fight is not only a fight for the future of Ukraine,” Biden said in Helsinki as he closed out a five-day trip to Europe. Ukraine’s fight is also about sovereignty, security, and freedom throughout Eastern Europe and the world, he said on July 13.
At a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Biden reiterated that the United States' commitment to NATO would not waver.
“I absolutely guarantee it. There’s no question,” Biden said, adding that there’s overwhelming support from the American people and lawmakers in Congress.
Earlier on July 13, Biden and Niinisto met with the leaders of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. A White House statement said the leaders “reconfirmed the strong U.S.-Nordic partnership and the intensifying cooperation between their countries, focusing on security, the environment, technology, and society.”
Sweden is poised to be admitted as NATO’s 32nd member after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the summit agreed to forward its application to Turkey's parliament for approval. Sweden also pledged more cooperation with Turkey on counterterrorism efforts.
Both Sweden and Finland, which became NATO’s 31st member in April, abandoned a history of military nonalignment and sought to join the NATO alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Biden's brief stop in the Finnish capital followed what he deemed a successful NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies agreed to language that would further pave the way for Ukraine to also become a member.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the summit's outcome “a significant security victory" for his country and said it "removed any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO.” But he expressed disappointment at not getting an outright invitation to join.
Biden told reporters on the flight to Helsinki that his trip “accomplished every goal we set out to accomplish” and said that despite Zelenskiy's frustrations the Ukrainian president “ended up being very happy.”
He told reporters in Helsinki that Ukraine will join NATO one day.
"It's not about whether or not they should or shouldn't join. It's about when they can join, and they will join NATO," Biden said.
President Vladimir Putin reacted on July 13 to the outcomes of the summit, saying Ukraine joining NATO would threaten Russia's own security and create further tensions on the world stage.
Speaking on Russian television, he also said supplies of new weapons to Ukraine would change nothing on the battlefield but would only further escalate the conflict. Tanks provided by Western powers will be a "priority target" for Russian forces, he added.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Suspect In Killing Of Russian Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar Ordered Held Pending Trial
A Russian court on July 13 ordered the extended detention of a suspect in the murder of a military recruitment official in the southwestern city of Krasnodar. Sergei Denysenko will be held in custody pending trial, a spokesman for the court told TASS. Denysenko admitted to the killing of Stanislav Rzhitski, according to TASS, but denied working for Ukrainian secret services, insisting his motives were personal. Rzhitski, a deputy to the Krasnodar city administration official in charge of mobilization operations who previously served as a submarine commander, was found dead on July 10.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukraine Punishes Russian Positions With Captured 'Blazing Sun' Rockets2
'You've Lived Enough Already': What Two Ukrainian Women Endured In Russian Captivity3
Back To Bakhmut: The Ukrainian Forces Trying To Trap Russian Troops In A Ruined City4
Ukraine Pounds Russian Positions As Its 'Success' Near Bakhmut Continues5
Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Deputy Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar, Russia6
Mutiny And Summitry7
Receding Ukrainian River Reveals Archaeological Secrets8
Wider Europe Briefing: Four Things To Watch For At This Week's NATO Summit In Vilnius9
'Readiness For Service': Russia's Schools Continue Marching Toward Militarization10
Hungarian Farm Minister To Visit Turkey For Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal
Subscribe