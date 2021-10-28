South Korea Extradites Russian National Wanted By U.S. On Cybercrime Charges

South Korea has extradited to the United States a Russian national wanted on cybercrime charges, Seoul-based media reported.

The name of the Russian national was not made public. The suspect, who was arrested last month, is accused of helping develop and distribute the Trickbot malware that targeted U.S. schools, hospitals, and governments.

Dozens of ethnic Russians have been extradited to the United States over the past decade to face hacking charges as the Justice Department steps up its fight against cybercrimes.

The United States is forced to extradite Russian nations from third countries as Russia does not turn over its own citizens to foreign law enforcement.

The latest suspect had been stuck in South Korea since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul media reported.

The suspect’s Russian passport had expired and was in the process of obtaining a new one from the local Russian Embassy in order to leave South Korea and return home.

Trickbot, which was created in 2016, is designed to steal personal and financial information and has caused tens of millions of dollars in damages to date.

The Trickbot group operated in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Suriname, according to the Justice Department.

The malware is typically spread through e-mail campaigns that entice an individual to open a malicious file attachment or click on a link that leads to a malicious file.

The creators of the Trickbot malware have continuously released new versions that evade the latest cybersecurity programs.

The arrest of the suspect in South Korea is at least the second member of the TrickBot gang to be captured this year.

In February, the United States arrested Alla Witte, an ethnic Russian and TrickBot programer, after she traveled to Miami.

Witte is charged with 19 counts of cybercrimes and is on trial in Cleveland, Ohio.