South Korea Says Its Air Force Fired Warning Shots At Russian Military Jet

South Korean jets fired two warning shots at a Russian military aircraft for intruding into South Korea’s airspace above the East Sea on July 23, Reuters reported citing the Ministry of National Defense.



Chinese military aircraft had also entered South Korean airspace.



Citing officers from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Yonhap news agency said the Air Force scrambled jets after a Russian jet violated South Korea’s airspace twice.



The warplane was one of three to have entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) and two Chinese jets breached the area.



It was the first time a Russian military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, a ministry official told Reuters and the AFP.



The incidents occured above the East Sear near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.



"The South Korean military took tactical action including dropping flares and firing a warning shot," the defense ministry statement said.



After leaving South Korean airspace, the Russian aircraft re-entered 20 later, prompting a second warning shot by South Korea's airforce.



There was no comment from Russian or Chinese officials.



The South Korean governments said it file official complaints with the respective countries.

