Southern Iran Hit By Strong Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, state TV reports.

The were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center put the quake's magnitude at 5.5, saying it struck at 11:10 a.m. on November 6.

The earthquake was centered some 80 kilometers north of the port city of Bandar-e Lengeh and 120 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas, it said.

Iran is often hit by damaging earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake destroyed the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

With reporting by AP
