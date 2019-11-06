Southern Iran Hit By Strong Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, state TV reports.



The were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.



The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center put the quake's magnitude at 5.5, saying it struck at 11:10 a.m. on November 6.

The earthquake was centered some 80 kilometers north of the port city of Bandar-e Lengeh and 120 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas, it said.



Iran is often hit by damaging earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines.



In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake destroyed the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

With reporting by AP