Southern Iran Rattled By 5.3-Magnitude Quake; At Least Five Injured

Southern Iran has been rattled by a magnitude-5.3 earthquake, damaging buildings and injuring at least five people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the February 10 earthquake struck 15 kilometers from the town of Bandar Khamir at 10:54 GMT.

It added that countries affected by the earthquake include Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that the earthquake left at least five people injured, including three women.

Iran, which is located on major seismic fault lines, experienced a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on November 25 near its western border with Iraq that injured more than 700.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the same area near Sarpol-e Zahab in November 2017, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands.

