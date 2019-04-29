Legendary Soviet Aircraft Designer Novozhilov Dies, Aged 93

The former chief designer for the Soviet Ilyushin aircraft-construction firm has died at the age of 93.



The April 28 passing of engineer Genrikh Novozhilov was reported by former Ilyushin General Director Aleksei Rogozin in a post on social media the same day.



No other details about Novozhilov's death were immediately reported.



Novozhilov played a key role in the development of the Il-18, Il-62, Il-76, and Il-96 Soviet passenger jets. A specially modified version of the Il-96 is the Russian presidential aircraft.



Novozhilov was born in Moscow in 1925. He began working for Ilyushin in 1949.



In 1986, he was made a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. He was twice awarded the Hero of Socialist Labor award.



He was a member of the Soviet and Russian academies of science.



The RIA Novosti agency reported that his funeral would be held on May 2 or May 3.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novsti, and Zvezda