Soviet-Era Dissident Sergei Grigoryants Dies In Moscow At 81
Well-known Soviet-era dissident and human rights activist Sergei Grigoryants has died in Moscow at the age of 81, his daughter said on March 14. Kyiv-born Grigoryants was sentenced twice by Soviet courts in 1975 and 1983 to five and seven years in prison respectively for his human rights activities. He was handed an early release in 1987 in the wake of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms and continued his rights defending activities. Grigoryants was a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Uzbek Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill On New Constitution, Opens Path For Mirziyoev's Third Term
TASHKENT -- Uzbek parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a bill on the Central Asian nation's new constitution that would allow President Shavkat Mirziyoev to run for a third term in office.
State-run media outlets published the text of the bill on March 15, saying the draft law had been approved by the Senate and that a nationwide referendum on the bill will be held on April 30.
Parliament's lower Legislative Chamber approved the bill and the date for the referendum last week.
The amendments changing the constitution are expected to be approved in the referendum by a majority of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, which, according to Uzbek officials, will "nullify" Mirziyoev's previous and current terms, allowing him to run for another two consecutive terms.
The draft also extends the duration of a term from five to seven years. Mirziyoev's current term ends in 2026. According to the lawmakers, the amendments will change about two-thirds of the constitution, with the number of articles in the document rising from 128 to 155.
The draft also declares that Uzbekistan will be "a social state" while almost tripling the state's obligations to citizens.
The changes to the constitution were initiated by Mirziyoev last summer.
Among other things, the proposed amendments at the time included abolishing the Central Asian nation's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic’s right to secede.
However, Mirziyoev dropped the idea to change Karakalpakstan's status after thousands of Karakalpaks protested in early July last year against eliminating from the constitution Karakalpakstan's long-standing right to seek independence from Uzbekistan.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests' dispersal by law enforcement forces. Dozens of the participants in the rallies were later handed prison terms on various charges, including plotting to seize power by disrupting the constitutional order, and organizing mass unrest. Other dozens are either on or awaiting trials.
The referendum on April 30 will be the third referendum in the history of independent Uzbekistan.
Mirziyoev's predecessor, the country’s late authoritarian first President Islam Karimov, who died in 2016, held two referendums in 1995 and 2002 prolonging his terms without elections and changing the length of presidential terms.
U.A.E. 'Arbitrarily' Detaining Thousands Of Afghan Refugees, Says Rights Watchdog
The United Arab Emirates is holding up to 2,700 Afghans who fled their country as the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on March 15. Many Afghans who fled to U.A.E. were later resettled in the United States, Canada, and other countries, but "between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghans remain arbitrarily detained in the U.A.E.," HRW said. "The U.A.E. should urgently release those arbitrarily detained and provide access to fair and efficient processes for determining their status and protection needs," it said. To read the original statement by Human Rights Watch, click here.
At Least 10 Miners Killed In Traffic Accident In Afghanistan
At least 10 employees of a gold mine died and eight were injured in a traffic accident on March 15 in Afghanistan's northern Takhar Province. Takhar police spokesman Abdul Mobin Safi told the media the pickup truck that was carrying the workers to the mine veered off the road and overturned in the Anjir area of Chah Ab district. Safi said some of the injured were in critical condition. The cause of the accident could not be immediately established. Deadly traffic accidents are frequent in Afghanistan due to reckless driving, bad roads, and poor vehicle maintenance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Iran's Top Security Official Shamkhani To Visit The U.A.E. On March 16
Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates on March 16, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported on March 15. His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016. The United Arab Emirates sent an ambassador back to Iran in September, more than six years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic republic. To read the full story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Says Determined To Defend Bakhmut As Russia Keeps Up Pressure On The City
Russia kept up the intensity of its ceaseless assault on Bakhmut and continued to target civilian objectives, causing casualties, the Ukrainian military said on March 15, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to keep defending the city in the eastern region of Donetsk and inflict maximum losses to the enemy.
Russia launched more that 90 unsuccessful attacks along the front line in the east, with a focus on Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily briefing on March 15.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Besides Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of the months-long battle in the east, Russian forces focused their offensive efforts on conducting operations in the directions of Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk, the report military reported.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian television on March 14 that heavy fighting was also under way around Kreminna and other settlements north of Bakhmut.
Russian forces launched 40 airstrikes, 12 missile strikes, and more than 100 rocket salvoes over the past 24 hours, the military said.
A rocket attack on civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region settlement of Ivanivka caused victims among the local population and damage to property, the report said.
The Kherson regional military administration chief Oleksandr Prokudin said four people were wounded by Russian shelling the previous day that targeted apartment buildings in Kherson city.
On March 14, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, some 50 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, killing one civilian and wounding three others.
WATCH: A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, killing one civilian and wounding three others, on March 14.
Separately, the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyryklenko, said Russian shelling late on March 14 caused the city of Kurakhovo to lose electricity.
Kurakhovo was targeted in the past as well, with the worst Russian attack killing 10 people in December.
Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on March 14 that Ukraine's top military command unanimously favors defending the sector of eastern Ukraine that includes the besieged city of Bakhmut and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.
The military command's main focus was on Bakhmut during its meeting, Zelenskiy said, adding that there was "a clear position of the entire command: Strengthen this sector and destroy the occupiers to the maximum."
Separately, Malyar said defending Bakhmut was important because Russians have been losing "a huge number of troops" and a lot of military equipment, while their "capacity to advance is being reduced."
Zelenskiy has also removed the governors of the regions of Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytskiy, the government's parliamentary representative said on March 14, without giving any reason for the president's move.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Dismisses Reports That Ukrainians Carried Out Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as "complete nonsense" allegations that pro-Ukrainian activists with no ties to the state could be behind the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Putin said on Russian television that an explosion of this kind at such a depth "can only be carried out by specialists backed by the entire potential of a state that has relevant technologies." Putin spoke after several Western media outlets published stories citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukrainians may have been responsible. To read the full story on RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Crash Of Drone Caused By Russian Jets Was 'Brazen Violation Of International Law,' Says U.S.
The United States has called the intercept by Russian war planes of a U.S. spy drone over the Black Sea that resulted in the crash of the aircraft "a brazen violation of International law" caused by "unsafe and unprofessional" behavior.
The jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9 in an apparent attempt to blind or damage it and flew in front of the aircraft before one of the jets collided with the drone's propeller, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.
White House spokesman John Kirby said U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the March 14 incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Kirby said American officials would contact their Russian counterparts directly to voice U.S. concerns "over this unsafe and unprofessional intercept."
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States summoned Russia's ambassador to lodge a protest and the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has taken similar steps in Moscow.
Price said the incident was a “brazen violation of international law.”
The Russian Defense Ministry denied that its aircraft had come into contact with the drone, which it said had crashed after "sharp maneuvering." It said the drone had been detected near the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the [drone], and returned safely to their home airfield," the ministry said.
It also said the drone had been flying without activating its transponders, which allow aircraft to be detected by radar.
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov described the U.S. drone flight as a "provocation" and argued that there was no reason for U.S. military aircraft to be near Russia's borders.
Speaking after meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Karen Donfried, Antonov insisted the Russian jets didn't hit the American drone or use their weapons. Moscow wants "pragmatic" ties with Washington, he said. "We don't want any confrontation between the U.S. and Russia," he said.
Ryder said earlier that the U.S. military had to crash the drone into the Black Sea because of damage it sustained when it came into contact with the Russian jet. He said he was not aware of any radio communications between Russian and U.S. officials at the time of the incident.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) called the incident "another reckless act" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military.
"I want to tell Mr. Putin: Stop this behavior before you are the reason for an unintended escalation," Schumer said in remarks to the U.S. Senate.
The MQ-9 was conducting a routine intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement.
The collision resulted in the complete loss of the MQ-9, Hecker said. Ryder said the wreckage of the drone has not yet been recovered.
NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident took place but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.
The incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea, the statement said.
U.S. forces routinely fly aircraft throughout Europe over sovereign territory and throughout international airspace in coordination with host nation and international laws, the statement said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
U.S. Approves Sale Of Tactical Vehicles To Romania As Broad Cooperation Talks Take Place
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 95 tactical vehicles and related equipment to Romania, the Pentagon said on March 14, as officials held the eighth round of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Dialogue in Bucharest.
The sale of the vehicles, known as Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), would bring the full potential sale to a value of $104 million. Romania had previously requested 35 JLTVs.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on March 14. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.
A key conclusion of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Dialogue emphasized that transatlantic unity is needed to deter future aggression and to allow the Black Sea to reach its full potential as a strategic connector between Europe and Central Asia.
Both countries called for increased cooperation within NATO “to better consolidate defense and deterrence in the Black Sea region,” a joint statement by the United States and Romania said after talks within the dialogue.
“The Romanian and U.S. delegations took special note of the potential risk of Russia’s destabilizing actions in the Black Sea region, particularly against the security and stability of the Republic of Moldova,” the joint statement said.
“Romania and the United States remain committed to supporting the democratically elected authorities of the Republic of Moldova in their efforts to strengthen their country’s political and economic resilience, defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and continue the process of European integration,” the statement said.
Separately, the U.S. Army said the process of rotating units of the 101st Airborne Division based in Romania and throughout Southeast Europe will result in a temporary increase in personnel and equipment moving to Romania and neighboring countries.
In the next few weeks, local communities can expect to see higher volumes of military vehicles and equipment moving on civilian roads, the 101st Airborne Division said in a news release on March 14 on Facebook.
“These one-for-one unit replacements do not constitute a change to current force posture levels, and the redeploying units will return to their home stations within the United States,” the 101st Airborne Division said.
The 101st Airborne Division units were sent to Romania to support NATO's southeastern flank in the division’s first deployment to Europe in nearly 80 years.
Since invading Ukraine in February last year, Russian forces have advanced northward from the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally seized by Moscow in April 2014.
Russian troops have been trying to advance along the Black Sea coast into Ukraine's Kherson region in order to capture key Ukrainian port cities and cut off Ukrainian access to the sea.
The Russian threat prompted the U.S. decision to deploy troops with the 101st Airborne Division to NATO member Romania.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Romania Service and Reuters
Navalny Punishment Cell Set Up On Paris Square To Illustrate Treatment Of Kremlin Critic
A replica of the concrete punishment cell that Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny is periodically placed in has been unveiled on a square in Paris. The cell is an installation meant to show the conditions that the opposition politician has been subjected to in the penal colony in the Vladimir region where he is being held. Navalny has spent more than 100 days of the past six months in the punishment cell. His team set up the replica to raise awareness of the dire conditions he faces. It will remain on the square in central Paris until March 29. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian State Arms Manufacturer Producing Shells For Soviet-Era Tanks
A major Ukrainian arms manufacturer has started making 125mm rounds for Ukraine’s Soviet-era tanks as Kyiv seeks to boost its armor capabilities for a counteroffensive against invading Russian forces. The ammunition is being made outside Ukraine with the cooperation of an unnamed NATO country, state-owned Ukroboronprom said on March 14. The first batch of projectiles for T-64, T-72, and T-80 tanks has already been delivered, it said. The shells were made to fulfill an order from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Despite the shells being made abroad, Ukrainian personnel participated in the manufacturing process, Ukroboronprom said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Poland May Hand MiG-29 Jet Fighters To Ukraine Within Weeks
Poland’s prime minister says his government may hand its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets over to Ukraine “within the next four to six weeks.” Poland’s leaders said last week that sending the warplanes would be only done within a larger international coalition. Slovakia has also declared its readiness to provide its MiG-29 planes to Kyiv, and the two NATO nations have urged others to join in. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on March 14 said that Warsaw could send its MiGs within weeks, but didn't clarify whether there was any coalition ready to follow suit. Ukraine's air force is familiar with MiG-29s and could use the planes right away. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Blames 'Reckless' Intercept By Russian Jets For Crash Of Drone Into Black Sea
The United States on March 14 blamed Russia for an "unsafe and unprofessional" intercept by its fighter jets with a U.S. spy drone that resulted in the crash of the aircraft into the Black Sea.
Washington summoned Russia's ambassador to protest the "reckless" conduct of the Russian pilots of two Su-27 fighter jets after the Pentagon said the intercept of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in international airspace had caused the loss of the drone.
The jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9 in an apparent attempt to blind or damage it and flew in front of the aircraft before one of the jets collided with the drone's propeller, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the incident marked a clear violation of international law.
Ryder said earlier that the U.S. military had to crash the drone into the Black Sea because of damage it sustained when it was intercepted.
Ryder said he was not aware of any radio communications between Russian and U.S. officials at the time of the incident.
The Russian Defense Ministry denied that its aircraft had come into contact with the drone, which it said had crashed after "sharp maneuvering." It said the drone had been detected near the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the [drone], and returned safely to their home airfield," the ministry said.
It also said the drone had been flying without activating its transponders, which allow aircraft to be detected by radar.
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov described the U.S. drone flight as a "provocation" and argued that there was no reason for U.S. military aircraft to be near Russia's borders.
Speaking after meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Karen Donfried, Antonov insisted that the Russian jets didn't hit the American drone or use their weapons. Moscow wants "pragmatic" ties with Washington, he said. "We don't want any confrontation between the U.S. and Russia," he said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) called the incident "another reckless act" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military.
"I want to tell Mr. Putin: Stop this behavior before you are the reason for an unintended escalation," Schumer said in remarks to the U.S. Senate.
The MQ-9 was conducting routine ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) mission in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement.
The collision resulted in the complete loss of the MQ-9, Hecker said. Ryder said the wreckage of the drone has not yet been recovered.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN the drone is the property of the United States and the U.S. military doesn't want any other country to "get their hands on it."
NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed that the incident took place but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.
The incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea, the U.S. statement said.
U.S. forces routinely fly aircraft throughout Europe over sovereign territory and throughout international airspace in coordination with host nations and international laws, the statement said.
Russian intercepts of non-Russian planes and drones are "not uncommon," but this one "is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional...indeed reckless that it was," Kirby said earlier on a call with reporters.
He said while it was not the first intercept of its kind, it was the first that had resulted in a U.S. drone going down in the Black Sea.
“We have been flying over that airspace consistently now for a year, and we are going to continue to do that," Kirby added.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Lawyer For Amini Family Summoned To Tehran Prosecutor's Office For 'Propaganda'
The lawyer for the family of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death in mid-September while in police custody has led to months of nationwide unrest, has been summoned to the Islamic Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office at Tehran's Evin prison and accused of "propaganda against the Islamic republic."
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network quoted an informed source as saying the charge against Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht is a result of interviews he has given with foreign media.
In an interview with the Faraz website in January, Nikbakht said that four months after Amini's death, "incomplete investigations have been carried out without [the family's] presence or participation as the complainant."
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes, but eyewitnesses and her family say the young woman was beaten by security agents.
Nikbakht called on investigators to study the two-hour period of Amini's arrest and transfer to the Morality Police Center instead of pushing him and her family to accept the "late arrival and failure" of the medical staff as the cause of her death.
Amini died on September 16, prompting thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Protests over Amini's death have been met with a violent government crackdown.
The activist organization HRANA said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent by detaining thousands, including several foreigners.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Commemorate Festival Of Fire With More Anti-Government Protests
Iranian protesters have staged fresh anti-government demonstrations by taking to the streets a night before Chaharshanbeh Suri, the traditional Festival of Fire at which people light small fires and jump over them while making wishes for the upcoming year.
In Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, protesters on March 14 showed the depth of their anger toward the government's intrusion on their freedoms by chanting, “The struggle continues,” and, “Death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ekbatan has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital for the last six months, demonstrating defiance amid unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
WATCH: Five Tehran girls were reported to have voiced contrition after posting a dance video that went viral among Iranian social media users. It's illegal for women to dance in public in Iran, but the video has inspired others across the country to post similar videos with the same song, in a potentially dangerous act of open defiance toward the regime.
Similar scenes were repeated in other neighborhoods of the Iranian capital, including Sattar Khan and Tehran Pars as people marked the festival following months of protests.
Videos published on social media showed protesters demonstrating in the streets in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the birthplace of Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, and chanting slogans against the Islamic government.
A group of protesting young people in Sanandaj in Kurdistan Province also gathered in the city by lighting a fire on the Sanandaj-Kermanshah highway and chanting, "Death to the dictator."
In the western Iranian city of Kamyaran in Kurdistan Province, protesters set fire to tires and closed part of the city's central streets.
The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by Tehran's notorious "morality police" for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the dissent with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way by issuing harsh sentences for even minor offenses related to the protests, which analysts say pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian KGB Adds Russian National Sofia Sapega To Terrorist Registry
MINSK -- Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year prison term in Belarus on charges related to the civil disturbances that followed a disputed 2020 presidential election, has been added to the Belarusian KGB's registry of terrorists.
The names of 10 Belarusian activists appeared along with Sapega in the updated list of terrorists that the KGB made public on March 14.
Sapega and her then-boyfriend, dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich, were immediately detained after their commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces. She was sentenced in May 2022.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Pratasevich, who had fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram that extensively covered the violent crackdown on the unprecedented protests in Belarus following an August 2020 presidential poll that the opposition and Western governments say was stolen by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994.
Pratasevich is currently on trial. His two co-defenders, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, are being tried in absentia.
The three are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture. They also called for his and Sapega's immediate release.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were either jailed or forced to flee the country in fear of their safety.
Detained Tajik Journalist Charged With Calling For Change To Constitutional Order
PANJAKENT, Tajikistan -- Tajik journalist Khurshed Fozilov, who was arrested last week in the Central Asian country's northeastern city of Panjakent, has been charged with public calls to forcibly change Tajikistan's constitutional order.
Fozilov's brother, Khushbakht, told RFE/RL on March 13 that the journalist has rejected the charge and maintains his innocence.
Panjakent city authorities and law enforcement officials have not been available for comment on the situation concerning Fozilov.
The 37-year-old father of three is a freelance journalist who has cooperated with several independent media outlets, including the independent website Akhbor, which is based outside the country.
He often covers social issues and problems faced by ordinary people in the region and was critical of the local government. He has been active on social media networks, as well.
Fozilov was arrested on March 6. No information on his arrest was given when he was taken into custody.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement into activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the U.S. government, and EU states have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and designated "not free" in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8/100.
Hungary To Delay Vote On NATO Membership For Sweden, Finland
A long-delayed vote in Hungary's parliament on ratifying the NATO accession bids of Sweden and Finland will likely be postponed again following a proposal from a senior government official. In a letter published on March 14 by Hungarian news website hvg.hu, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen requested that a parliamentary session scheduled to begin on March 20 -- during which lawmakers were expected to vote on the two Nordic countries joining the alliance -- be postponed to a week later. Semjen cited ongoing negotiations with the European Union's executive branch over Budapest's alleged breaches of the bloc's rule-of-law requirements as the reason for the delay. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Radical Groups In Georgia Burn EU Flag, Demand Referendum On 'Foreign Agents' Law
Activists from two radical political groups in Georgia, Alt-Info and Conservative Movement, burned a European Union flag near the Georgian parliament and removed an EU flag from a flag pole next to the building on March 14. Police returned the flag hours later, saying an administrative probe had been launched into the incident. Earlier in the day, the activists marched in Tbilisi demanding a referendum on a controversial "foreign agents" bill. Last week, Georgian lawmakers, under heavy pressure from the West, dropped the bill, which would have severely restricted the activity of civil society groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Russian Journalist Not Allowed To Reenter Georgia After 10-Day Trip To Latvia
Aleksandra Shvedchenko, a Russian journalist for the independent Dozhd TV channel who has lived in Tbilisi for the last year, has not been allowed to reenter Georgia after she took a 10-day trip to Latvia. Dozhd TV and its journalist Anna Mongait said on March 14 that Shvedchenko was informed at the Tbilisi airport that she is not allowed to reenter the country for unspecified reasons. Shvedchenko then boarded a plane en route back to Riga. Several Russian journalists and activists have been banned from reentering Georgia in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakhstan's Supreme Court Exonerates Jailed Activist
The Supreme Court of Kazakhstan on March 14 exonerated activist Zhanmurat Ashtaev, who was sentenced to more than three years in prison in July on a charge of participating in unrest in January 2022. The court also ruled that a mass amnesty announced for participants in the anti-government protests, which turned deadly, must be applied to another activist, Lazzat Dosmambetova, who was sentenced along with Ashtaev on the same charge. A third activist jailed in the case last year, Qairat Sultanbek, was released earlier due to the amnesty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More Prison Terms Handed Down In Belarus Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Protests
Belarusian culturologist Aksana Zaretskaya and businessman Bahdan Karavets were sentenced in Minsk on March 14 to 1 1/2 and two years in prison, respectively, on charges of "taking part in activities that blatantly disrupt social order." The charges stem from the defendants' participation in nationwide protests that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed a sixth term in office to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Many Belarusian activists, independent journalists, and rights defenders have been handed prison terms since the disputed poll that opposition and Western governments have said was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Journalists Protest Possible Criminalization Of Defamation In Republika Srpska
Bosnian Serb journalists have staged a spontaneous demonstration outside the parliament of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka against amendments being debated by lawmakers that would criminalize defamation in the media of the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Media watchdogs and international organizations have appealed to the Bosnian Serb authorities to drop the amendments, warning that they threaten media freedom and freedom of expression.
Protesting journalists on March 14 stuck pieces of adhesive tape over their mouths and broke pencils ahead of the start of a parliamentary debate on draft amendments to the entity’s Criminal Code, introducing high penalties for defamation.
"We're here to send a clear message. Writing news will be mission impossible, investigative journalism will no longer exist, and every citizen will feel it on their own skin," said Sinisa Vukelic, the president of the Banja Luka Journalists' Club.
Vukelic added that the journalists present outside the parliament building were appealing to the lawmakers' conscience, urging them to vote against criminalizing defamation.
"Vote according to your conscience and not according to party affiliation," Vukelic said. "We will make public the names of all deputies who raise their hands to support the amendments."
A similar protest was announced at noon in Banja Luka by an association of labor unions.
"Voting for amendments to the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska in this form would mean putting chains on our feet and glue on our mouths, because we will not be able to express our dissatisfaction in any way," said the association when announcing the protest.
The amendments would introduce criminal charges for offenses against someone’s honor and reputation, for insult, for defamation, as well as for “disclosure of personal and family circumstances” that would bring fines ranging from 2,500 euros ($2,680) to 25,000 euros ($26,800) in one of Europe's poorest countries.
Incarceration is not mentioned in the amendments.
The offense "against someone’s honor and reputation” was removed from Republika Srpska's Criminal Code in 2002 at the order of the then-high representative of the international community, Paddy Ashdown.
The Council of Europe, the OSCE's mission to Bosnia, and an EU delegation all called for the amendments to be dropped, pointing out that they were against international recommendations.
The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia said repressive authorities use such laws to the detriment of journalists.
Russian Duma OKs Bill On Punishment For 'Discrediting' Russian Forces
The Russian parliament's lower chamber has approved a bill expanding Russia's wartime censorship measures to include punishment for anyone considered to have discredited "volunteer" forces such as so-called private military groups involved in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The bill increases the maximum prison term for those who are found to have repeatedly discredited Russian forces in Ukraine from three years to five years, while the punishment for discrediting actions that lead to death or mass disorder rises from five years to seven years in prison. Authorities have used the laws to hand down lengthy jail sentences to longtime Kremlin critics.
Kazakh Victims Of Police Torture After Protests Demand Justice
Three men from Kazakhstan's southeastern city of Taldyqorghan who survived torture after they were arrested during anti-government protests in January last year, have demanded the police officers who assaulted them face justice. Azamat Batyrbaev, Askhat Aqashev, and Zhaqsylyq Sovetbekov told reporters in Almaty on March 14 that none of the law enforcement officers who tortured them had been held responsible. Kazakh authorities have admitted that some of the thousands of persons arrested during unrest were tortured in custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
