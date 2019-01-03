Soviet-Era Russian Rock Musician Kris Kelmi Dies At 63

A well-known Soviet-era Russian rock musician and composer, Kris Kelmi, has died at the age of 63, reports say.

Russian media say the once very popular musician died in his home outside Moscow late on January 1.

There was no official information about the cause of his death.

Kelmi, whose real name was Anatoly Kelmi, has had problems with alcohol in recent years, according to the reports.

Kelmi became known in the 1980s as a member of the popular rock groups, The Leap Summer, Autograph, and Rock Atelier.

Many of his songs -- including A Night Rendezvous, Closing The Ring, and The Tired Taxi -- were very popular across the Soviet Union in the mid-1980s.

Based on reporting by REN TV, StarHit, and Ria-Novosti