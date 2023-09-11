News
Soviet Secret Service Founder's Statue Unveiled In Moscow, Faces Northwest 'Threat'
A statue of Feliks Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, Cheka, was unveiled in front of the headquarters of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) in Moscow on September 11. The statue is a replica of a larger Dzerzhinsky statue, one of the symbols of Soviet repression, which was pulled from its pedestal outside KGB headquarters in August 1991. SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said at the ceremony for the statue's unveiling that Dzerzhinsky's face on the original and new statues is turned toward Poland and Baltic states "because the threat to Russia from the northwest remains." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakhs Call For Canceling Concerts Of Russian Comedian Over Performance In Ukraine's Donetsk
An online campaign has been launched in Kazakhstan calling for the cancellation of shows by Azamat Musagaliyev, a prominent Russian comedian of Kazakh origin, over his recent performance in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region. Shows by Musagaliyev, and the Kamyzyaki satirical group, are planned to be held in Astana and Almaty in early October. Musagaliyev and his colleague Denis Dorokhov staged a pro-Kremlin performance in Donetsk last week. In July, Kazakh officials canceled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition
Armenia and the United States have begun joint military exercises that have angered Moscow and come as tensions rise between Yerevan and neighboring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement the Eagle Partner 2023 exercises began on September 11 with the purpose of preparing Armenian forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the U.S. command, said the exercises are "a vital opportunity for our soldiers from our two nations to build new relationships at the tactical level and to increase interoperability for peacekeeping operations."
The drills are being held at the Zar and Armavir Training Areas near Yerevan and will end on September 20. The U.S military said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part. The Americans -- including members of the Kansas National Guard, which has a 20-year-old training partnership with Armenia -- will not be using heavy weaponry, it added.
Russia, which leads the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that includes Armenia, has expressed concern about the joint exercises at a time when relations between Moscow and Yerevan have shown signs of weakening.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on September 10 expressed regret over "the actions of the Armenian leadership," saying he does not expected "anything good" to come of the exercises, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will "monitor the situation."
The Russian Foreign Ministry on September 8 summoned the Armenian ambassador to protest what it termed “unfriendly steps” taken by Yerevan, including the military exercises.
In Yerevan, meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia against what he called continued aggression by Azerbaijan.
Russia maintains a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement that ended a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020, the second they have fought since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But Yerevan has accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to protect the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Tigran Grigorian, political analyst and head of the Regional Center for Democracy and Security in Yerevan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the military exercises show Armenia is trying to distance itself from Russia.
"All recent steps of Armenia can be considered as an attempt to show that Armenia is not in the Russian camp," Grigorian said.
Olesya Vartanian, senior South Caucasus analyst at the nonprofit conflict prevention organization Crisis Group, told Reuters on September 6 that Armenia was sending a signal to Moscow that "your distraction and the fact that you are so inactive plays toward our enemy," a reference to Azerbaijan.
Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of allowing a blockade of the highway linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh for the past nine months. The blockade has left the local population with shortages of fuel, medicine, and food. Azerbaijan has justified its action by saying Armenia was using the road to supply weapons to Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenia denies.
In a recent development, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of concentrating forces near the border between the two countries, which Baku denies.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Pakistani Ex-Cricketer Gets 12 Years For Inciting Murder Of Dutch MP
A Dutch court on September 11 sentenced Pakistani former international cricketer Khalid Latif to 12 years in prison for urging the murder of anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders. Latif, 37, had offered $22,500 for the head of Wilders in an online video after the firebrand lawmaker sought to arrange a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. It is extremely unlikely that Latif, who was convicted in absentia, will serve his sentence.
Noted Kyrgyz Activist Zarina Torokulova Arrested On Unspecified Charges
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek said on September 11 that well-known political activist Zarina Torokulova was sent to pretrial detention two days earlier until at least October 30 on unspecified charges. Torokulova was detained last week. Media reports said at the time that she was accused of involvement in "mass unrest." No further details were given. Neither Torokulova's lawyers nor her relatives have commented. Torokulova is known for her criticism of the Kyrgyz government in posts on social media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. click here.
UN Rights Chief Criticizes Russia For Quitting Black Sea Grain Deal
The UN rights chief on September 11 blamed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as well as its alleged attacks on agricultural facilities for higher food prices that have been particularly damaging in the Horn of Africa. "The Russian Federation's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, and attacks on grain facilities in Odesa and elsewhere, have again forced prices sky-high in many developing countries -- taking the right to food far out of reach for many people," Volker Turk said at the opening of the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, referring specifically to high malnutrition rates in Somalia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Blast In Northwestern Pakistan Kills Soldier, Wounds 10 People
A roadside bombing in northwestern Pakistan on September 11 killed a soldier and wounded 10 people, including three civilians, authorities said. The blast hit a van belonging to the Frontier Corps as it was driving along the key Warsak Road in the city of Peshawar, police spokesman Bilal Faizi told RFE/RL. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent months the activities of militants have increased in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, prompting government security forces to increase targeted operations against militants. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces have regained more territory from the invading Russian forces in the eastern and southern fronts, Kyiv said on September 11, as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the capital, promising unwavering support for Ukraine.
"In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces have partial success in the Klishchiyivka area of the Donetsk region, they dislodge the enemy from their occupied positions…. Fierce battles continue," the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin on September 11.
The military said that more than 30 clashes between the Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian troops took place in the previous day.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukraine’s forces had recaptured nearly 2 square kilometers of land -- including part of the village of Opytne in the Donetsk region -- over the past week.
She also reported some "success" near the villages of Novomayorske, Andriyivka, and Klishchiyivka in the east.
Kyiv's troops have retaken 49 square kilometers near Bakhmut since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in June, Malyar told Ukrainian television on September 11.
Malyar claimed Kyiv had recaptured 1.5 square kilometers in the south, where Ukrainian troops are trying to advance toward the Sea of Azov. She also reported some progress near the rural settlements of Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and two other Ukrainian regions in September last year, despite not having full military control over the regions.
Russia’s election authorities said the pro-Kremlin United Russia party won local elections in those regions over the weekend, in polls denounced by Kyiv and the West as a sham and a breach of international law.
Baerbock said Germany wants to help Ukraine, which applied last year for EU membership, make progress in strengthening the rule of law, fight corruption, and align with EU standards.
Ukraine can "rely on us and on our understanding of EU enlargement as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia's war," she said upon arrival in Kyiv for her fourth visit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Baerbock said Ukraine has achieved impressive results on judicial reform and media legislation. But it still has a long way to go in the implementation of the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption, she added.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Brazilian Leader Backtracks On Putin's Safety At Rio G20 Summit
Brazil's leader withdrew on September 11 his personal assurance that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he attends next year's G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, saying it would be up to the judiciary to decide. Putin missed this year's gathering in India, avoiding possible political opprobrium and any risk of criminal detention under a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva raised eyebrows over the weekend when he said, "If I'm the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there's no way that he will be arrested."
Pakistan Hunts For Kidnapped Soccer Players
Pakistan security forces in the country's restive southwest were searching on September 11 for six soccer players kidnapped last week, a minister said. The athletes were abducted in the gasfield town of Sui in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan Province on their way to a local tournament. "The entire area has been cordoned off," Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement released late on September 10. "All available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages." Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populous province, rich in natural resources but poor by all other measures.
Putin's Party, Candidates Seen Winning Tightly Controlled Regional Elections
Russia’s ruling party and candidates backed by the Kremlin were expected to win elections held in 85 regions across the country as well as parts of occupied Ukraine, preliminary results showed.
Voting for local mayors, local legislatures, regional governors, city councils, and even a handful of members of Russia's lower house of parliament wrapped up on September 10, the day designated for in-person ballot casting.
The elections come amid a struggling invasion with Ukraine and the worst political repression since Soviet times. Criticism of the war has been outlawed and opposition candidates largely banned, turning the elections into little more than a Kremlin propaganda exercise.
Experts described the election atmosphere as quiet as a graveyard. Citizens have grown alienated from Russian politics amid the repression.
United Russia, the ruling party, was winning local legislatures and city councils, while incumbent governors or candidates backed by the Kremlin were willing reelection generally with 70 percent or more of the vote.
In Moscow, incumbent Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin loyalist, had been declared the winner, leading with 64 percent of the vote. More than 80 percent of the votes for Moscow mayor were cast online.
Russia’s opposition has voiced concern over online voting due to the lack of transparency in a country known for manipulating elections.
Amid the steep political repression, few members of Russia’s opposition took part in monitoring the vote. They had played a critical role in monitoring past elections, catching large-scale falsification and spreading the message on social media.
Russia has recently sentenced several leading opposition figures to long-prison terms, including decades in some cases, largely decapitating their movement.
Many others have fled the country for fear of arrest.
Russia held elections in four Ukrainian regions it claimed last year to have annexed. Kyiv and Western nations have called the Kremlin’s elections in eastern and southern Ukraine "a sham."
Voting in the Ukrainian regions took place early and at home with armed men accompanying election officials along streets. Armed men were also at voting polls.
Moscow-installed local authorities urged people to vote for Putin’s United Russia.
At a meeting with parents, the head of a school in the Ukrainian occupied region of Donetsk called on those present to vote for the ruling party, saying it was “very important,” a local Telegram channel reported.
Meanwhile a chief doctor at a hospital in occupied Kherson largely said the same to his staff.
At home, Russian propaganda channels published interviews with monitors and election officials who praised the vote.
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'
The head of Israel's intelligence agency said on September 10 that Iran's attempts to supply Russia with missiles had been foiled, The Times of Israel reported.
Speaking at an annual counterterrorism conference in Israel, Mossad chief David Barnea did not elaborate on how the supply deal was interrupted and by whom.
"I have a feeling that more deals will be foiled soon," he said, again without elaborating.
Russia has been turning to allies like Iran and North Korea for weapon supplies, including missiles, as Western sanctions hinder the speed of domestic production.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible weapons deal.
Iran has already provided Russia with hundreds of Shahed-136 drones, which have rained terror on Ukrainian cities.
Barnea said Iran had intentions to provide Russia with short- and long-range missiles.
Russia has been using its own missiles to bomb civilian targets in an attempt to demoralize citizens but supply is low.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in December that the United States believed Iran was considering the sale of "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia.
In return, Russia was offering Iran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership," he said at the time.
Kirby said Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year.
He said the fighter planes would significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbors.
Barena told the audience he was concerned about Russia supplying weapons to Iran.
"Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here," he said.
On Iran's nuclear program and a potential agreement with world powers that would see sanctions on Iran eased, Barnea urged the international community to "be on high alert."
"Iran's known nuclear weapon ambitions, and its past attempts to implement them, require that the international community be on high alert, and demonstrate unflagging determination to foil these ambitions," he said.
With reporting by The Times of Israel, Al-Jazeera, and AP
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader
A guard at one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences in occupied Crimea has fled to Ecuador, calling the Kremlin leader a war criminal.
Vitaly Brizhaty, who worked on the Ukrainian peninsula for the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the Kremlin's bodyguard agency, told Dozhd TV in an interview that he opposed the war in Ukraine.
Brizhaty is the second member of the FSO to flee and publicly criticize the president over the invasion of Ukraine.
Brizhaty worked at Olivye, one of Putin's two palaces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities revealed the massive palace in Olivye in a 2021 report.
In the interview, Brizhaty said that Putin didn't trust his own guards. He said the Kremlin would announce Putin's arrival at two different airports in Crimea but that he could very well end up arriving by sea.
"That's how much this man fears for his life," he said.
Brizhaty claimed that FSO personnel were banned from communicating with Ukrainian relatives, citizens of the United States and European Union, or any people who oppose the war, under threat of criminal prosecution.
He said he feared punishment because one of his friends, a former classmate with whom he has remained in contact, now resides in the United States and has come out against the war. Brizhaty claimed that if his friend liked a pro-Ukrainian post on Instagram, he could come under investigation.
"It's just insane," he said.
A few months after the start of the war, Brizhaty said he tried to quit the FSO but was told he would be sent to fight in Ukraine if he left the service.
In the meantime, his wife, a native of Crimea, applied for a residence permit in Ecuador as a qualified worker and received it. The permit extended to him as well.
As FSO and other Russian security-service personnel are not allowed to hold a foreign passport or residency permit, Brizhaty was dismissed and he immediately left with his wife for Ecuador.
Russian Torture Of Ukrainians Systemic, State-Endorsed Policy, UN Expert Says
A UN expert said Russian torture of Ukrainians is so widespread that it is clearly a systematic, state-endorsed policy. Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, made the comments on September 9 following a seven-day trip to Ukraine. "This is not random, aberrant behavior," she said. Russian soldiers' torture of Ukrainians following the February 2022 invasion has been well documented but Edward’s conclusion is one of the strongest yet implicating Russia's leadership in war crimes. The International Criminal Court has already issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. To read the original story by The New York Times, click here.
Russia Reports Sabotage Attempts At Polling Stations In Occupied Ukraine Amid 'Sham' Election
Russian authorities on September 10 reported multiple attempts to sabotage voting in local elections taking place in occupied areas of Ukraine. Russia is holding elections in 79 regions this weekend to chose governors, regional legislatures, and city councils. It is also holding them in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed last year to have annexed even though it doesn't even fully control them. Kyiv and the West have called the elections in the four regions a "sham." Russia's elections are tightly controlled and neither free nor fair. Russia currently has more than 400,000 troops in the four Ukrainian regions. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Putin Wants Release Of Hitman In Exchange For U.S. Prisoners Held In Russia, WSJ Says
President Vladimir Putin wants the release of a Russian special-forces hitman convicted of murder in Germany in exchange for U.S. prisoners such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the newspaper reported, citing Western officials. Moscow has brought up Vadim Krasikov's case in prisoner-swap negotiations and said he is central to any deal, the Western sources told WSJ. Krasnikov shot to death Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Chechen rebel and Georgian national who Moscow says took part in a terrorist attack in Russia's North Caucasus region in 2004. Putin has returned other security-service hitmen convicted overseas. To read the original story by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Russia's Regions Boost Spending By Half On Security Services, Police Amid Growing Repression
Russia's regions have ramped up spending this year on national security and law enforcement as the state intensifies its crackdown on any form of dissent amid a failing war, according to a new report.
Regional spending on security services and police rose on average by more than half, a new record since the fall of the Soviet Union, according to a detailed report released by Russia’s Gaidar Institute on August 30 and reviewed by The Moscow Times last week.
Spending on security and law enforcement remains a small part of Russian regions' overall budget, with the federal budget overwhelmingly covering those needs.
The jump in regional spending on security and law enforcement this year is vastly outpacing other areas, such as communal housing, social spending, and health care, the report says.
Regional spending on housing and communal services rose by a quarter while social spending, including pensions, by 18 percent on average. Health-care spending fell for the second year in a row, declining more than 3 percent on average.
Overall, regional budgets increased spending this year by 13 percent.
Russia's federal budget accounts for the lion's share of spending on security and law enforcement and the increase has been no less staggering.
Russia is on pace to boost spending on those segments this year by 48 percent, surpassing the record set in 2012 following large-scale street protests in Moscow, the Gaidar Institute wrote.
Russia is boosting law enforcement numbers and pay as the Kremlin steps up domestic repression to a level not seen since Soviet times, following its poorly planned invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
As many as 120,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting to date and 180,000 injured, The New York Times reported last month, citing unidentified U.S. officials.
Repression has contained public anger over the tremendous losses.
The Kremlin has outlawed any criticism of the armed forces, going so far as to detain people for comments they made in private conversations, a throwback to the Soviet years. Political opponents have been sentenced to decades behind bars.
At the same time, Russia's security services have stepped up their search for internal enemies.
Russian authorities have launched 82 treason investigations over the first seven months of 2023, a quadrupling over all of 2022, according to Kholod, an independent news website.
Russian Trade Said To Be Surging, Approaching Prewar Levels, Despite Sweeping Sanctions
Trade at Russia's three largest ports has been surging and is approaching prewar levels despite sweeping sanctions by the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies, according to a new report.
"Activity in Russia's ports is surprisingly high. For the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the volume of goods unloaded at Russia's three largest container ports, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Novorossiisk, is approaching the levels seen at the outbreak of the war," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany wrote in a report published on September 7.
The United States and its allies imposed harsh economic sanctions on Russia after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, banning high-tech exports needed for industrial production and cutting off many of its banks from Western financial markets.
Many economists expected a steep contraction in Russian economic activity now that it was isolated from the West.
But after an initial steep fall in imports following the imposition of sanctions, Russia has been able to evade the restrictions and build new supply chains to get its hands on key technology and other goods.
Moscow has rerouted Western goods through third countries such as Turkey and Kazakhstan, data shows, and Russia's economy is now forcast to grow more than 2 percent this year.
"Where the goods are coming from is not clear from the container ship movements, but Russia seems to be rejoining world trade," the Kiel Institute wrote.
The surge in imports has been driven by both the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex as well as citizens' demand for consumer goods.
Russia has been splurging on the military, causing a large budget deficit, as its nearly 19-month invasion of Ukraine falters. The massive government spending has been a boon for Russian workers, who have seen their household income jump, giving them the financial means to buy greater amounts of foreign goods.
But the jump in spending and imports has hammered the ruble, whose value fell below one U.S. cent in August, making the Russian currency one of the worst performers among emerging markets this year.
It has also led to a spike in inflation to 5.2 percent, forcing the Russian Central Bank last month to hike rates a whopping 3.5 percent at an emergency meeting.
Higher rates cool economic activity, including import demand, and bolster the currency. Russia's ruble has slightly strengthened since the rate hike and is now worth 1.02 cents. ($0.0102)
Excluding Russia From Grain Deal Talks Will Not Be Sustainable, Erdogan Says
Any initiative to revive the Black Sea grain deal that isolates Russia is not likely to be sustainable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press briefing after the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10. Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and insufficient Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are going to continue to discuss the grain deal, Erdogan added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Of Swedish EU Diplomat Held In Iran Calls For His Release
The family of a Swedish EU diplomat held captive in Iran for more than 500 days called on September 10 for his immediate release, as he marked his birthday in a Tehran prison. "Today on Johan's 33rd birthday, he should be with us celebrating.... He should be released immediately and allowed to travel home," the family of Johan Floderus wrote in a statement, releasing a picture of him taken during the only video call with his family he has been granted. Floderus was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.
- By AP
Pakistani Soldier Killed In Shoot-Out With Militants Near Afghan Border, Military Says
A Pakistani soldier was killed in an overnight shoot-out with militants in the country's northwest, near the border with Afghanistan, the military said. A military statement late on September 9 said the shoot-out took place in Mir Ali, a major town of North Waziristan that served as a safe haven for militants for decades. It said the military had been searching for terrorists there. The shoot-out took place following Pakistan's closing of the key northwestern Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on September 6. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Brazil Says Putin Would Not Be Arrested At 2024 G20 Meeting
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on September 9 that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in Brazil if he attended the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of major economies in Rio de Janeiro next year. Interviewed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Delhi by news show Firstpost, Lula said Putin would be invited to next year's event, adding that he himself planned to attend a BRICS bloc of developing countries meeting due in Russia before the Rio meeting. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces have engaged in war crimes, or forcibly taken Ukrainian children. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Meth Trade Surges As Taliban Clamps Down On Heroin, UN Says
Methamphetamine trafficking in and around Afghanistan has surged in recent years, even as the Taliban has curbed heroin trafficking since taking power, a United Nations report said on September 10. "The surge in methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and the region suggests a significant shift in the illicit drug market and demands our immediate attention," said Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime. The Taliban, which regained power in August 2021, announced a ban the following April on the production of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world's main opium producer. To read to the original story by Reuters, click here.
Two Foreign Aid Workers Killed In Ukraine As Russian Drones Target Kyiv
Two foreign aid workers were killed and two others wounded in eastern Ukraine, officials said on September 10, hours after at least one person was injured in fresh Russian air strikes on the capital, Kyiv.
A van carrying the four aid workers "came under Russian attack" near the town of Chasiv Yar, the organization said on Instagram.
The volunteers were trapped inside the van as it flipped over and caught fire after being hit by shells on September 9, it said.
Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously wounded.
The group said the whereabouts of the van's fourth passenger, Emma Igual, a Spanish national who was the organization's director, was not immediately known.
Hours later, Spain's acting foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, said that authorities in Madrid had received "verbal confirmation" of Igual's death.
The aid workers were on their way "to assess the needs of civilians caught in crossfire in the town of Ivanivske" on the outskirts of the war-torn city of Bakhmut, said Road to Relief, which helps evacuate wounded people from frontline areas.
Ukraine's military said on September 10 its forces had made modest headway in an area of the southern front line.
"We are moving forward! Defense forces in the Tavria area have advanced more than 1 kilometer," Ukrainian Army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskiy said in his daily update.
Russian forces, meanwhile, targeted Kyiv with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones early on September 10, wounding one person and causing a fire near a city park, Ukrainian authorities said.
Ukraine's air defenses shot down 25 out of 32 drones, most of which targeted the capital and surrounding region, officials said, adding that the attack lasted nearly two hours.
"Drones came onto the capital in groups and from different directions," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Debris from downed drones fell on Kyiv’s Darnytskiy, Solomyanskiy, Shevchenkivskiy, Svyatoshynskiy, and Podil districts, according to city authorities.
One person was injured in Podil, and a fire broke out near one of the city's parks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The drone debris reportedly sparked a fire in an apartment in Shevchenkivskiy, but it was quicky extinguished.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about the latest attack on Kyiv. But Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian-launched drone over Russia's southwestern Bryansk region at around 8.30 a.m. on September 10.
The ministry did not immediately report any casualties or damage.
The Russian charge d'affaires in Bucharest was summoned by the Romanian Foreign Ministry on September 10, following the discovery of new fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military on Romanian soil, the Agerpres website reported.
Romania said on September 9 that it found new drone fragments on its territory near the border with Ukraine, in the second such discovery in Romania in a week.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said the findings indicated there has been "an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a NATO ally, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on September 9 on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was "no indication of intent" to hit the alliance member, but said the findings "are destabilizing."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Hundreds Of LGBT Supporters March In Belgrade Event Amid High Police Presence
Hundreds of activists marched through central Belgrade on September 9 amid a high security presence in a march to support LGBT rights, with no disturbances reported. Organizers of the Pride event called it the largest-ever march in conservative Christian Orthodox Serbia. In a similar events last year, at least 21 people were arrested in connection with attacks against police, with most of them suspected of being far-right hooligans protesting against the pan-European LGBT pride march. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader
