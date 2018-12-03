Soyuz Blasts Off On First Manned Mission Since October Failure

A Russian Soyuz rocket has lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying a Canadian and American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station (ISS).



A statement by Russia's Roscosmos space agency posted to Twitter after the December 3 blast off said the Soyuz rocket was "successfully launched into orbit."



It is carrying Roscosmos’s Oleg Kononenko, NASA’s Anne McClain, and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency.



The trio was due to reach the ISS six hours after the launch.



It was the first manned Soyuz rocket to blast off since an aborted October 11 launch when a Soyuz rocket meant to carry Russian cosmonaut Aleksei Ovchinin and U.S. astronaut Nick Hague to the ISS failed two minutes into its flight.

Neither man was injured in the incident, which was blamed on a faulty sensor damaged during the rocket's assembly.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP