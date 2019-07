Bosnian mourners gathered at the memorial center in Potocari to rebury victims of the 1995 mass killings in Srebrenica on July 11, the anniversary of the tragedy. A total of 33 victims, whose remains were removed from mass graves, were reburied. More than 8,000 mainly Muslim men and boys were killed by Serb forces in Srebrenica in the massacre that the UN recognizes as genocide.