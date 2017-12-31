District Court To Hold Hearing For Suspect in St. Petersburg Supermarket Bombing

A district court in St. Petersburg will hold a hearing on December 31 in the case of a man suspected of setting off an explosion at a supermarket in the Russian city that injured more than 10 people.

Russian media, quoting unnamed sources, said media would be barred from the hearing.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on December 30 it had arrested a suspect in the bombing three days earlier but did not identify the person or provide any details about a motive for the attack other than that the suspect organized and carried out the attack on their own.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the bombing through its Amaq news agency on December 29.

It offered no evidence for its claim. The IS often claims responsibility for terrorist attacks worldwide that are carried out by people inspired by the extremist group but often with no formal ties to it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said one day after the blast that the explosion was a terrorist act and urged security forces to "take no prisoners" when dealing with imminent threats from terror-plot suspects.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on December 27 that the "homemade bomb" that ripped through a customer locker area at a Perekryostok supermarket exploded with the power equivalent to 200 grams of TNT.

But law enforcement authorities initially opened an investigation on suspicion of attempted murder, seeming to suggest that terrorist motives were not suspected.

